You might assume that office life is much the same everywhere: fairly standard working hours, the occasional overtime, and organizational differences from one company to another. But moving abroad can quickly challenge that assumption. Workplace habits are deeply influenced by local culture, from what people wear to how they interact with colleagues. So what is considered perfectly acceptable in your new country, and what might be frowned upon? Here are seven workplace habits that reveal just how differently office culture can be understood around the world.

Are headphones at work a sign of focus or isolation? In Canada, the pandemic and the rise of remote work sparked a new phenomenon: that of wearing earbuds or headphones in the office. The explanation is straightforward. Headphones help people find some quiet and get back "in the zone." Returning to the office meant returning to noise: the open-plan buzz, the general hum of the workplace, etc. Headphones and earbuds have also become a fashion statement, a symbol of effortless cool. Brands have taken note, offering thousands of colorful, stylish designs. People wear them proudly around their necks and use them throughout the day. But this trend isn't always welcomed in the workplace. In Canada and beyond, people are asking questions. Nothing technically bans their use, yet they seem to send a message that makes some people uneasy. Some analysts wonder whether headphones have become the new universal signal for "do not disturb." Are employees trying to cut themselves off from their colleagues? Healthcare professionals raise another concern: hearing damage. Wearing headphones all day is not recommended, since people naturally tend to turn up the volume when their surroundings get louder. Read also Best sectors to invest in Panama in 2026: Your gateway to Latin America

Is it okay to work standing up? In France, customer service agents tired of being glued to their chairs started working standing up. There's nothing wrong with getting out of your seat from time to time. The practice did, however, raise eyebrows among some colleagues, who worried they were being watched. Standing up while everyone else is seated can create a slightly awkward dynamic, a bit like showing up in red at an all-black-dress-code event. A similar discomfort can arise when employees constantly alternate between sitting and standing. And yet, health guidelines consistently recommend getting up regularly to avoid sitting for hours on end. But health recommendations and cultural habits don't always see eye to eye.

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Can you wear slippers at work? In many South Korean and Japanese companies, wearing slippers at the office is standard practice, and a growing number of companies worldwide, particularly startups, have adopted this practice. In Norway, the startup helloSKIN embraced the slipper culture and found it had a positive effect on workplace atmosphere, motivation, and productivity. Employees were more relaxed, more cheerful, and generally happier. The trend has also taken hold in Silicon Valley and the wider tech world, becoming a recognizable lifestyle choice. It can still catch people off guard, though, since in many countries proper footwear is expected at work. And, of course, everything depends on workplace safety rules. Showing up in slippers at a facility handling hazardous materials is clearly not an option. For those who love them, slippers at work offer real benefits. First, there's hygiene: shoes and their dirty soles stay at the office door. No more muddy hallways or rain-speckled floors. Cleaning is quicker, and companies save money. Another perk of slippers is the creative freedom they allow. Some people go for understated styles, while others opt for video game characters, dinosaurs, or novelty designs. Foot-level eccentricity is tolerated, which is quite the relief when "office" so often rhymes with "suit and tie." Critics, however, worry that slippers at work blur the boundary between the office and home. Read also How to spot international employment scams Bare feet at work: A bold new trend or ultimate faux pas? In countries where slipper culture is the norm, working in socks is perfectly acceptable. Business lunches in socked feet raise no eyebrows. But what about bare feet? In the United States and the United Kingdom, some companies have embraced a "total foot freedom" policy to win back employees who prefer to work from home. Labor economist Nicholas Bloom sees this as a direct consequence of what he calls the "pajama movement" sparked by remote workers. Working from home changed people's habits. The stress of tight clothes and uncomfortable shoes gave way to a more relaxed approach to dressing, right down to the last toe. Not everyone agrees, though. In Asian countries where slipper culture reigns, going completely barefoot is still a step too far. In countries where the practice isn't the norm, many people feel that bare feet are unwelcome at work (along with socks and slippers). Some worry about a growing divide between younger employees, who are more open to a relaxed dress code, and older workers raised in a professional culture where appearance signals competence. Others point to a potential gender inequality issue: women may feel more pressure to wear heels or other uncomfortable shoes to maintain their standing in the workplace. Sweatpants at work: Laid-back or sloppy? Casual culture is clearly having a moment. Streetwear has taken the world by storm and made its way into the office. Think the classic suit-with-sneakers combo. But can that relaxed energy go even further? For many management roles and beyond, the answer is a clear no. In certain industries, a formal dress code is more or less expected, even when it's never officially stated. This "professional attire" culture crosses borders. Recruiters are just as wary of candidates showing up in sweatpants or overly casual outfits. The words that come up most often are unprofessional, disrespectful, and careless. Job seekers know this well and rarely make the mistake of turning up in gym clothes for an interview. But once you're settled into a job, can you swap the stiff trousers for a comfortable pair of joggers? In Switzerland, sweatpants have started appearing in offices. In France, too, fans of the look are quick to highlight the benefits, with comfort topping the list. Fashion experts recommend choosing well-tailored joggers paired with a structured top, so expats can stay comfortable without sacrificing a polished look. Instagram culture has also created a curious side effect: dressing like you work out, even when you don't. Here again, sweatpants at work earn points by quietly projecting the image of an active, sporty expat. Brands have jumped on the opportunity, offering sleek, comfortable designs that are the perfect disguise for working in style without breaking a sweat. Read also From Dubai to Mauritius: Aymeric de Guerre's entrepreneurial journey

Should you take your cap off at the office? What about baseball caps? Once again, streetwear culture is front and center, though it runs up against older traditions that hold that hats should always come off indoors. Keeping yours on is seen as disrespectful. Caps at work: a matter of culture or generation? Probably a bit of both. In France, more and more young employees are keeping their caps on at the office. In Switzerland, younger generations don't seem to see it as an issue either. But the debate is far from settled. In other countries, wearing a cap (or any hat) at work is still discouraged. Beyond the perceived lack of respect, critics question the point entirely: why wear a cap indoors? Some also argue that wearing a cap all day promotes hair loss. Cap enthusiasts can relax on that front: covering your hair has no impact on hair growth. That said, it's worth choosing breathable, clean, loose-fitting, good-quality fabrics to avoid irritation and excess sweating. Can you bring your pet to the office? This is a trend that originated in the United States before quickly spreading to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and beyond. In France, the idea is gradually gaining ground. Since the pandemic, a growing number of companies have started allowing employees to bring their pets to work. Several studies suggest that having a pet in the office boosts morale. Less stress, more relaxation, and the benefits apparently extend to colleagues, too. But as with everything, it comes down to company culture and the host country's norms, since the idea can genuinely surprise expats who aren't used to sharing their workspace with animals. It also depends on the animal. Dogs and cats are generally more accepted, provided that workplace regulations or internal policies (covering hygiene, safety, etc.) don't prohibit them. It's also worth making sure that the animal's presence won't make colleagues uncomfortable. Is it okay to celebrate your birthday at work? This question raises another one: is it acceptable to ask someone their age? In quite a few countries, the question is considered inappropriate, especially when directed at a woman. In practice, many women have no issue sharing their age. But to avoid causing offense (to men and women alike), many people have adopted the habit of knocking 3 to 5 years off an estimated age, as is common in South Korea, for example. Then there's the matter of the birthday itself. Here too, it all depends on the country, company culture, and what "birthday celebration" actually means. In Germany, there's no hesitation about sharing your age or marking the occasion at work. You might even find a list of employees' birthdays posted in a common area, so that anyone walking into the office can wish their colleagues a happy birthday. The gesture is well-meaning, but it can catch expats off guard if they're not used to this kind of openness. In Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, celebrating a birthday at work is generally welcomed as a good way to build team spirit and strengthen bonds. A British study even found a positive effect on productivity. But excess is best avoided. In 2021, authorities in Funing County, China, banned civil servants from celebrating birthdays at work, citing the need to cut spending and combat corruption. Short of going to such extremes, workplace birthday celebrations don't always have the intended effect. The employee in question may not want to be the center of attention. Sharing a birth date or being expected to acknowledge others' birthdays (with or without a gift) can feel more like an obligation than a treat.