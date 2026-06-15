Since June 1, Sweden has tightened its work permit regulations. The new rules introduce higher salary requirements, stricter conditions for seasonal workers, mandatory health insurance in some cases, and increased scrutiny of employers.
The Swedish government is introducing a new threshold: non-European applicants will need to earn at least 90% of Sweden's median salary when they submit their work permit application, up from 80% before the reform. This applies not only to non-European expats applying from June 1 onwards, but also to those who applied before that date and received a response on or after June 1. However, non-European foreign nationals already employed before June 1 will remain under the old system if they apply to extend their work permit between June 1 and December 1, 2026. If they apply after December 1, the new salary threshold will apply.
Students and researchers holding a study permit who are applying for a work permit for the first time. This exemption runs for 2 years, starting June 11, 2026.
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Seasonal work and intra-group transfers
The Swedish reform extends seasonal work from 6 to 9 months per year. However, it aligns the pay of non-European seasonal workers with the minimum wage for full-time employment, as set by Swedish collective agreements or standard practice in the sector concerned. The new rule also applies to foreign nationals working part-time. It extends to compensation for non-European workers transferred between companies within the same group (intra-corporate transfer permit).
The reform also targets employers. A work permit application can now be rejected based on the employer. The government cites examples such as corporate crimes, sanctions imposed on the company, or suspected violations.
Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.