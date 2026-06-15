Since June 1, Sweden has tightened its work permit regulations . The new rules introduce higher salary requirements, stricter conditions for seasonal workers, mandatory health insurance in some cases, and increased scrutiny of employers.

Salary threshold The Swedish government is introducing a new threshold: non-European applicants will need to earn at least 90% of Sweden's median salary when they submit their work permit application, up from 80% before the reform. This applies not only to non-European expats applying from June 1 onwards, but also to those who applied before that date and received a response on or after June 1. However, non-European foreign nationals already employed before June 1 will remain under the old system if they apply to extend their work permit between June 1 and December 1, 2026. If they apply after December 1, the new salary threshold will apply. Read also How to dress for a job interview abroad

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Exemptions These salary thresholds do not apply to: Non-European workers in occupations listed on the government's list of exempt professions (chemical engineers, IT technicians, etc.)

Non-European workers employed in certain healthcare fields.

Non-European workers in tech and the humanities, if the company is a start-up less than 5 years old with fewer than 100 employees.

Foreign students, researchers, and residents whose residence permit falls under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Students and researchers holding a study permit who are applying for a work permit for the first time. This exemption runs for 2 years, starting June 11, 2026.

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Seasonal work and intra-group transfers The Swedish reform extends seasonal work from 6 to 9 months per year. However, it aligns the pay of non-European seasonal workers with the minimum wage for full-time employment, as set by Swedish collective agreements or standard practice in the sector concerned. The new rule also applies to foreign nationals working part-time. It extends to compensation for non-European workers transferred between companies within the same group (intra-corporate transfer permit). Read also Are you meant to be a manager abroad?

EU Blue Card The maximum validity of the EU Blue Card is being extended from 2 to 4 years. Health insurance Since June 1, foreign nationals planning to stay in Sweden for up to one year must prove they have applied for health insurance or already have a policy in place. Read also What Gen Z wants from their first job abroad