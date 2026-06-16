Why you need a work buddy

A work buddy is not exactly a friend. It's not a passing acquaintance either. It's something steady and often essential: a workplace ally you can always turn to. It may be for laughs, to air out your frustration, or to eye-roll with at an overly long meeting. I am sure you know what I mean.

I think ten years ago, this article would have been unnecessary. Workplaces were "closer" back then. We all had our tight-knit groups at the office and colleagues often transitioned into lifelong friends. But things are a bit different now. Despite being so much better connected through technology, we are also more disconnected than ever, from each other. It can feel liberating. But it can also feel lonely.

But you know what didn't feel lonely? The Office. Yes, I am talking about the series. Sure, the Jim and Dwight antics may have been exaggerated, but that workplace felt fun. Human. And this is why you need a work buddy.

A work buddy can be there for you in many different ways. Hey, you don't even need to have that much in common. It can be someone you grab lunch with when you don't feel like eating alone. Someone with a similar sense of humor. Someone to run your pitches to the management by. They can be someone to have a reality check with after a tense meeting. Nothing too dramatic, just a quiet human connection.

And here's an extra perk for expats.

A work buddy can be your bridge to a larger social network outside of work. And they can also help you better integrate into your new world.

Say you get invited to a birthday dinner outside of work, or a housewarming party. This is not an expat event labeled "networking". It's a real-life moment where you get to meet people and be part of real everyday culture. This is something exceptionally valuable, especially if you feel stuck in the expat bubble.

At work, they may help you understand social cues better. Can you be this direct? Does this email sound right? If you have any questions about why things are organized in a specific way, they will probably give you the most honest and practical answer, something no email from the HR team can really explain.

For many expats, having someone like this at the office can be a turning point. It can make an entirely new city suddenly feel familiar and easier to understand. You may start feeling more confident at work, more eager to participate in company discussions, more enthusiastic to meet new people, because your work buddy will have your back, or at least listen.

By now, you are probably thinking: "This sounds like a very one-sided transactional relationship." The expat here is just a passive recipient of help. But this doesn't have to be the case, and you may actually be bringing to the table more than you realize.

First, you can be a source of perspective. You may see things that your colleague no longer notices: minor inefficiencies in daily work, unofficial hierarchies, things that happen just because "this is how it's always been done". If you don't have a friend to share your thoughts with at work, these insights will never see the light of day.

Culturally, you can bring texture to the office. You have a new way of thinking, working, problem-solving – even taking a break. This creates an exchange – sure, this may not lead to any major changes. But it can spark curiosity, reflection… And both of these are great, both inside and outside the workplace.

.. There's a more personal side to this, too. As an expat, a newcomer, you are probably a great listener. You don't have any preconceived ideas (because everything here is new), you are eager to learn about your new reality, and you are genuinely happy to connect. This kind of energy is very rare, and your work buddy may really appreciate it.

Finally, let's not underestimate emotional reciprocity. Being "chosen" as a work buddy feels good. It builds an extra sense of purpose.