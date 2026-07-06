If you've been searching for a stable, profitable, and strategically located country to grow your business or diversify your investment portfolio, Panama should be at the very top of your list. Panama is not just a country with a famous canal. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America, a regional financial hub, and a proven gateway for companies looking to expand across North and South America. With a dollarized economy, a territorial tax system, world-class logistics infrastructure, and investor-friendly immigration policies, Panama offers a unique combination of advantages that few countries in the world can match.

In this article, we break down the best sectors to invest in Panama in 2026, what makes each one attractive, the key benefits and tips you need to know, and how to get started the right way. We are also going to observe the most relevant regulatory updates of 2025-2026: Law 493/2025, Executive Decree 722/193, Preliminary Draft N° 314, our exit from the de Grey lists from the EU (July 2025), and Law 432/2025.

1. Real estate: Stable returns in a growing market Why it's a top sector Panama's real estate market has consistently ranked as one of the most attractive in the region. Whether you are looking for residential properties, commercial spaces, or short-term rental investments, Panama City and its surrounding areas offer strong returns with relative legal security. As of early 2026, gross rental yields in Panama City average around 7.7%, with high-demand neighborhoods like El Cangrejo reaching upwards of 10%. Residential property prices in the capital range from approximately $ 1,100 to over $ 1,500 per square meter. The citywide average sits at around $ 1,050 per square meter. Current regulatory framework (2025-2026): Key benefits Legal security for foreign investors: Panama's constitution guarantees equal rights between foreign investors and nationals to acquire real estate property. Panama allows 100% foreign ownership with the same rights as Panamanian citizens. Executive Decree 722 (mod. Decree 192/2024): Minimum real estate investment of $300,000, free of encumbrances for permanent visas such as Qualified Investor. A proposal has been made that beginning October 2026, the investment threshold has gone up to $500,000. Law 493 of 2025 – Qualified Investor Visa: Provides permanent residency and a special Panamanian passport that can be extended to dependents (it is not equivalent to citizenship). The minimum maintenance period: 5 years. Mandatory Registry Verification: Every property must be registered in the Public Registry, or you must present a “Promise to Buy” authenticated with a trust as a guarantee for a 100% of the value. Capital Appreciation: Costa del Este and Santa María have registered sustainable appreciation; rent prices have gone up between 8% and 15% in the last 12 months, Tips before you invest Always conduct due diligence through a licensed Panamanian attorney, who knows about Real Estate and Compliance, before purchasing any property.

If you wish to be a qualified investor, with the USD 300,000 threshold, invest prior to October 2026.

Analyze rental demand in your target area before committing to short-term rental strategies.

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2. Logistics & International trade: The backbone of Panama's economy Why it's a top sector Panama's geographic position between North and South America, makes it one of the most important logistics hubs on the planet. In fiscal year 2025, the Panama Canal posted record revenues of USD 4.7 billion, (+ 14.4%) with 13,404 vessel transits Law 309/2025 approves the Panama Canal's budget for Oct 2025- Sept 2026 with a record contribution of USD 3.193,8 million Current regulatory framework Key benefits Colon Free Zone: Fiscal Exemptions on imports, exports and re-exports. The CFZ is the biggest commercial zone in the occidental hemisphere. Law 432/2025 – Investment Promotions: New agencies unified to attract IED and exports, with bigger efficiency and less bureaucracy for investors. On-going FTAs: Agreements with USA, EU, Canada and Singapore as well over 20 countries. Multimodal infrastructure: Panama connects the Atlantic and Pacific by sea, air, rail, and road. Sustainable Growth of the Canal: Preliminary data for the fiscal year 2026 (Oct-Feb) show income of 8% - 10% superior to the same period before. Tips before you invest Research whether your business benefits more from operating within FCZ, Panama Pacifico or another free zone.

Consult with the new agency of Law 432 to gain access to promotion incentives and official consulting.

Consider partnering with an established local logistics operator before building your own network. 3. Fintech & Technology: Panama's rising digital economy Why it's a top sector From September 2025, Panamanian Fintech ecosystem has 72 active companies (contrasting to 30 years ago). On January 13th, 2026, Preliminary Draft N° 314 (Law Integral Framework of Financial Technologies of Panama) which plans to make the country, a regional center for financial innovation. Current regulatory framework Key benefits Preliminary Draft N°314 (January 2026): Proposes a proportional regulation based on technological neutrality for Digital Banking, electronic payments, crypto-actives, and DAO. Supervision oriented to real risks on every model. Currently ongoing, monitoring its approval is key. Exit of Grey Lists of the EU (July 9th, 2025): It eliminates additional scrutiny on transactions with European entities and reduces the cost of compliance for enterprises with cross-border operations. City of Knowledge and Panama Pacifico: Fiscal Exemptions, simplified visas for specialized talent and access to regional innovation networks. SBP in Evolution: Panama's financial regulator (SBP) is developing frameworks for digital banking. Preliminary Draft N° 314 will implicate supervision be based on the economic end, not in the technology applied. Low competition window: Compared to Colombia, Mexico, or Brazil, Panama's startup ecosystem is in early growth stages — less competition, more opportunity. Tips before you invest Monitor the approval for Preliminary Draft N° 314; this one will define key requirements for licensing, minimum capital and reporting obligations.

Register your tech company as a Sociedad Anónima (S.A.) for maximum flexibility in capital structure and investor onboarding.

Explore eligibility for the City of Knowledge or Panama Pacifico Special Economic Zone for additional tax and operational benefits.

Consult specialists in ALD/CFT: Compliance post Grey list demands robust controls for AML prevention. 4. Tourism & Hospitality: Sustained demand, diverse opportunities Why it's a top sector Only in the first semester of 2025, visitor arrivals were up more than 8% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. In 2025, Tocumen International Airport recorded over 20.9 million passengers--- reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery. STR occupation in Panamá City currently is between 55% and 65%, creating a constant high demand for Hotels, Restaurants, and service businesses. Current regulatory framework Key benefits Law 8 of 1994 (mod. Law 58/2006): Institutional Framework of the ATP. Regulates tourism licenses, investment criteria, and financial mechanisms. Law 80 of 2012 (mod. Law 122/2019, 82/2019 and 314/2022): Fiscal incentives for touristic infrastructure outside of the Capital District. Income Tax (ISR) for 15 years and a deduction of 50% of Income Tax for investments in tourism projects in Priority Zones. Pensioner Visa: Lifetime income from $1,000 / per month. Attracts international retirees who generate constant expenses on local services. Institutional Support: ATP and Promtur Panamá actively promotes and finances projects of touristic development. Niche Opportunities: Eco-lodges, adventure tourism, wellness retreats and gastronomic tourism are markets of rapid growth and small exploitation. Tips before you invest Focus on areas with growing international recognition: Boquete, Bocas del Toro, and the Pearl Islands are seeing rising international demand.

Consider the hybrid model: buy a property, operate it as a boutique hotel or Airbnb, and use the investment to qualify for residency.

5. Panama as a platform for Latin America: The strategic play The big picture Over 140 multinational companies — including major names in logistics, finance, and technology — have established their Latin America operations in Panama precisely because of its combination of tax advantages, infrastructure, geographic centrality, and political stability. The World Bank projects economic growth of 3,5%-4% for 2026. In February 2026, Panamá issued a sovereign debt for USD 2.5 billion, which received a demand five times higher than the offer (USD 13 billion), reflecting a renewed international trust. Key benefits Territorial tax system: Foreign-source income is not taxed locally. NOTE: Law of Economic Substance (currently in process propulsed by MEF) will demand that multinationals demonstrate real physical presence (employees, offices, genuine activities) in order to keep the exemption of foreign tax income. . Free movement of capital: No restrictions on transferring money to or from Panama. Dollarized economy: Eliminates exchange rate risk for companies operating in USD. Political stability: Panama ranks among the most politically stable nations in Latin America according to the World Bank. English is widely spoken: Especially in the business, banking, and legal sectors, facilitating operations for international teams. Tips for using Panama as your base Structure your Panamanian S.A. as a holding company with subsidiaries in target markets for optimal tax efficiency.

Take advantage of Panama's double taxation treaties to minimize withholding taxes on cross-border payments.

Hire a local legal and accounting team from day one. Compliance is straightforward, but only with the right local guidance.