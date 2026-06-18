On the flip side, some markets are becoming harder to access, mostly for administrative reasons. Launching in the United States has become more complicated since Donald Trump's return to office. The trade war with China doesn't just involve the two countries; it has ripple effects on others as well. Today's entrepreneurs must navigate a tense ecosystem. Add to that geopolitical tensions, which can directly impact projects abroad.

Even these success stories came with their share of hurdles. Just 15 or 20 years ago, the markets that now attract innovative startups were far less accessible. Back in 2013, it was tough to start a business in Saudi Arabia without a strong local partnership. Since then, Riyadh has rolled out numerous initiatives to attract foreign investors and entrepreneurs. One result of its rivalry with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE): more open markets that benefit foreigners. Today, Saudi Arabia is even making a notable breakthrough in animation. In 2021, it co-produced the film Al-Rihla (The Journey) with Japan. This co-production puts Saudi animation studios in the spotlight (in this case, Manga Productions, founded in 2016) and hints at more international partnerships to come.

Gone are the days when you could simply show up in a culturally very different country with an idea that was bound to make a splash. That belief was always more myth than reality, though it seemed to hold true in a few inspiring success stories: those well-known entrepreneurs who managed to export their concept abroad.

Starting a business in an AI-driven world

Having an innovative idea isn't enough to succeed as an entrepreneur abroad. That was true 20 years ago. It's even more true today. The accelerating speed of information means any new idea may already have been "used somewhere else." It's no longer just about creating something new, but about making sure it reaches as many people as possible and stands the test of time. AI is adding even more speed to the equation, and it can even divide entrepreneurs into those who embrace it and those who remain wary.

For example, it's now incredibly easy to build a turnkey professional website thanks to AI. This task, once handed off to specialized agencies, can now, in theory, be done by anyone (or rather, by AI). The cost savings are obvious. But for advocates of a more traditional approach, this over-reliance on AI is problematic, especially when you're trying to break into a foreign market. To succeed, no stone should be left unturned. Even the smallest logo or slogan can be misinterpreted and spark controversy. That was true yesterday. It's still true today. The speed at which information spreads forces companies to take full control of their communications. Major multinationals come to mind first. But small and medium-sized businesses can also fall victim to bad buzz. Managing your digital image is one of the key challenges facing businesses today, even as the businesses of tomorrow are already being built in the metaverse.

Questions you should ask yourself before starting a business abroad

You can't move abroad armed only with a business idea and motivation. The geopolitical context, the environment, and social crises all directly affect your business project. What questions should you ask to give yourself the best possible start?

Where should I set up my business?

It all depends on your project, your initial concerns, and your goals. Some rankings put tax considerations at the heart of business decisions. By that measure, Andorra, Malta, the UAE (Dubai), Switzerland, Canada, and Estonia rank among the best countries to invest in. Estonia developed its "e-residency" concept to attract startups. Switzerland enjoys a solid international reputation. Dubai positions itself as a hub for foreign entrepreneurs despite tensions in the Middle East. Tax-friendly countries are also attractive for geographic reasons: access to the European market (Switzerland, Estonia, Malta) and the North American market (Canada). Dubai sits at the crossroads of three markets: the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Its relative proximity to Europe opens up an additional market.

Whatever your business (fully digital or with a physical location open to the public), choosing the country, city, and neighborhood requires careful thought. The question of where to set up leads to another: will you be free to open your business wherever you want? Will you need to opt for a free zone, like those in the United Arab Emirates or Qatar? Will you benefit from incentives to set up shop (residence permits, entrepreneur status, tax breaks, etc.)? What local laws govern starting a business? Are there specific rules for foreign-owned companies? These are all good questions to ask when choosing the location that best fits your project.

If I decide to leave the country, will my business be able to follow me?

Here today, gone tomorrow? While you can't plan for everything, think through every possible scenario as early as you can. For example, you settle in a country, start your business, but a few years later, you want to (or have to) move elsewhere. What happens to your business? Will it be able to follow you to the new country?

This question hides several others: whether your business concept will work in the new country, legal frameworks, business transfers, taxation, implementation details, and so on. That's why it's so important to consider every possibility. Will you hand your business over to a new owner so you can start a new project elsewhere? Or do you want to keep your business and open branches in other locations?

By definition, fully digital businesses are easy to export (as long as the new host country has a reliable internet network). That doesn't rule out potential challenges when transferring a business to another country (legal status, visa, etc.).

Do I have intercultural sensitivity before starting out?

To start and thrive as an entrepreneur abroad, you absolutely need to understand the local culture. Not just to avoid any missteps when signing the contract, but to make sure you're starting out on the right foot. According to experts, this is where many failures occur: entrepreneurs launch abroad while underestimating the importance of culture. While English may be the universal business language, it isn't enough on its own to guarantee success abroad. Nor can you pretend there's some "international business law" where everyone follows the same standards and behaviors.

Understanding the culture of the country where you want to start your business will help you avoid missteps. You'll choose a name, logo, and brand image that doesn't clash with local culture. If you're aiming for international reach, you'll craft an image that resonates with that audience. For example, at first glance, no one would guess that Manga Productions is a Saudi company. Intercultural training teaches you to understand the sociocultural context in which you want to grow your business.

Can my idea adapt to the local culture?

Training will help you answer this question: will your business work in the foreign country you've chosen? The same idea can be received very differently from one culture to another. A great idea back home might come across as odd, outdated, or too cutting-edge elsewhere. Will your concept even be understood in your host country? A practice that's deeply rooted in one culture may have no equivalent in another.

The success of global giants is proof: aim worldwide while adapting to each country. Product format, taste, packaging, price, advertising... everything is designed to appeal to the target consumer. Take Japanese giant Kikkoman: noticing that its soy sauce wasn't very popular in France because it was often used in the wrong proportions, the company developed a sweet soy sauce for French palates... and it took off. Another win for Kikkoman, less so for Japanese food lovers, who don't have this kind of sweet soy sauce back home. There are sweeter soy sauces in Japan and other Asian countries, but they have nothing on the French version, which is far sweeter than the rest. Similar story for "beef and cheese" skewers and other inventions tailored to foreign markets.

Think "local" or "authentic"?

To successfully grow your concept abroad, think local. But there are two schools of thought here, two visions of doing business overseas. The first is adaptability. Like Kikkoman, you adjust your concept to fit the local culture and attract customers. The second is authenticity: you stay true to your original idea and bet on innovation and the element of surprise. Your concept doesn't exist yet and will carve out its own space in the foreign market. Both approaches have merit. It all comes down to how well you know the local market, your intercultural understanding, and your resources.

Have I built my networks?

Any entrepreneur will tell you: to succeed, think collectively. This is even more true in 2026, in an increasingly hyperconnected world. It's even more true abroad, where psychological support is a key factor that's all too often underestimated.

Cultural and administrative barriers can be plentiful. Moving abroad to join an established company is already a challenge. Moving abroad to start a company is another challenge entirely. Make sure you have strong support, ideally before you launch. You'll avoid the mistakes others have made before you. Don't settle for just one network; aim for several. Networks often complement each other and create a virtuous circle. Someone you meet here might connect you with another person who introduces you to a key network. And even if it takes a while for things to click, don't dismiss any contact. The same advice applies if you move to a new city or country more than once.

Never burn bridges just because you've moved. With the internet, staying in touch is easy. Don't underestimate the psychological importance of professional and informal networks. And don't forget to give back. At first, of course, you come looking for support and help. But tomorrow, you'll be the one supporting and helping another entrepreneur. This solidarity is essential to succeeding abroad.