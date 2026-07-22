Moving abroad also means adapting to a new social security system, different employment laws and unfamiliar healthcare coverage. Since the rules vary widely from one country to another, important questions quickly arise: What are your rights as an employee? Will you be paid while on sick leave? How soon must you inform your employer? Could a prolonged absence put your job at risk? Understanding these rules in advance can help you avoid difficult surprises if you fall ill while working abroad.

What is my employment status, and which health coverage applies in the country where I work? It all starts with one essential question: what is your employment status abroad? The answer determines which social protection scheme covers you. Local law employee You are subject to the host country's employment law and are enrolled in the local social security system. Assignee You are sent on assignment by a company in your home country, typically for 3-5 years. Many companies choose to take out an international private insurance policy for their expatriate employees. This means you are no longer affiliated with your home country's social security system, nor necessarily with the host country's system. Instead, your health coverage is provided through an international contract valid across multiple countries. Read also Why technology matters for the future of businesses in Mauritius

What compensation is paid during sick leave? Sick leave is not governed by universal rules. The compensation you receive during a period of sick leave depends closely on your employment contract, your social protection scheme, and, in some cases, agreements reached with your employer or collective bargaining agreements. In most European countries, sick leave is considered a social right. Taking time off for medical reasons, therefore, entitles you to compensation, at least partial. In Germany, for example, employers are required to pay 100% of an employee's salary for the first 6 weeks of sick leave, provided the employee has at least 4 weeks of service. After that period, it is no longer the employer but the health insurance fund that pays you benefits, generally lower than your original salary. Note: In some cases, your company may have an internal agreement or be subject to a sector-wide collective bargaining agreement that guarantees full salary continuation during your absence. In other countries, however, sick leave operates more on a contractual basis than as a legally guaranteed right. Being ill can mean unpaid leave or only partial compensation. This is notably the case in the United States, where no federal legislation requires paid sick leave. Rules and practices vary depending on company policy and state or municipal laws.

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How long sick leave can last depends on the country The permitted duration of sick leave depends primarily on the social protection scheme, the employee's length of service, and whether they work in the private or public sector. In Iceland, for example, the law provides a minimum of two paid sick days per month worked. This entitlement increases progressively with seniority, up to the limits set by collective agreements. In the private sector, for instance, after one year with the same employer, an employee may be entitled to the equivalent of two months of paid sick leave in a 12-month period. After five years, this may extend to four months, and after ten years, to six months, always calculated over a 12-month period. Once an employee has exhausted their employer-paid entitlement, they may then claim daily benefits paid by Icelandic Health Insurance, capped at a set number of weeks within a given period. These benefits are flat-rate daily allowances and are not linked to previous earnings. Another example is Canada: for federally regulated workers, the Canada Labor Code provides 10 paid sick days per year. The first three days are accrued after 30 consecutive days of work, with one additional sick day accumulating each month thereafter. For long-term illness, a protected medical leave of up to 27 weeks in a 12-month period is available. During this time, the employee's job is protected, but the employer is no longer required to pay their salary. Health insurance schemes can then step in to provide coverage. Read also Off to work abroad? Avoid these cultural office mistakes