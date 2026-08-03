Across Europe and the rest of the world, climate change is making itself felt through rising temperatures and increasingly extreme weather events: floods, wildfires, earthquakes, drought, water shortages. These shifts, and in particular the recurring heatwaves hitting Europe, are a direct threat to European industry. As temperatures climb, businesses slow down. Both local and foreign workers are having to cope with increasingly difficult working conditions. This is especially true for those whose jobs already expose them to heat by nature: physical and outdoor work, construction sites, factories, steel plants, restaurants. Healthcare workers and firefighters are also bearing the brunt.

In Europe, the days blur into one another. Since late May, a heat dome has settled over the continent. The result: temperatures well above average, with several heatwaves battering European countries. The human and material toll has been significant: rising mortality, deteriorating living conditions, and the physical and mental strain of relentless heat and exhaustion. Add to that buckled roads, overheating devices, and wildfires, some sparked by human carelessness (cigarette butts tossed into dry vegetation, barbecues lit in fire-prone areas) or deliberate arson. The WHO has sounded the alarm: forest fires are becoming "more frequent and more intense" across Europe.

That said, the expat worker points to a concern that worries him more than the heat itself: water. "I think we're heading for massive water shortages. Just look at what's happening with Lake Velence right now; it's drying up." The drying out of Lake Velence has indeed become a symbol of Hungary's "water crisis," hitting fishing and tourism professionals hard. Experts warn the situation is likely to worsen as drought conditions become more entrenched.

For Fluffy2560, an expat living in Hungary, air conditioning helps take the edge off the rising heat, though he only switches it on when "the temperature goes above around 27°C." For day-to-day cooling, he "keeps the blinds down and uses ceiling fans." What about solar energy? "We don't have a solar setup," he explains, "but I'd like to get one installed. The building wasn't originally designed for it, but I think it could work. It was mainly built to retain heat."

While Fluffy2560 acknowledges there is currently "no water shortage" in his area, he notes that "some zones are more affected than others" and prefers to stay prepared: "I'm still thinking about installing a 10,000-liter underground tank to collect rainwater, mainly for watering the garden and vegetable patch. We'd use it a lot between roughly May and October. It would serve more as an emergency reserve than a primary water source." He has also noticed a profound shift in Hungary's climate: "We used to get real downpours. Now we barely get a hint of a storm with nothing to show for it, and it's stifling hot all the time."

How are expats adapting? Some, like Cynic, who lives in the UK, made smart choices years ago that are now "helping to offset the impact of climate change": switching to an electric car, insulating their home, and installing double glazing. "We had solar panels fitted on the roof, paired with storage batteries to get the most out of them, and then we added air conditioning," Cynic explains. The results speak for themselves: "zero electricity bills and £15 for gas (hot water)," even with the air conditioning running "24/7 during the recent heatwaves," plus extra savings from selling "surplus electricity back to the energy supplier."

What are European countries doing?

Rising temperatures are taking a toll on the physical and mental wellbeing of both local and foreign workers. Working through a heatwave can have deadly consequences. According to the International Labor Organization, 19,000 workers die every year worldwide from overexposure to heat in the workplace. The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work reports that "one in five workers" in the European Union is exposed to "high temperatures at their workplace."

Switching to full-time remote work for foreign professionals

To protect their employees' health, a number of European companies have reintroduced full-time remote working. But this option is only viable in sectors where work can be done from home. It simply isn't possible for healthcare, hospitality, construction, or any profession that requires a physical presence.

Setting a "temperature threshold" in labor law

In Germany, both local and foreign workers are entitled to specific protections based on a "temperature threshold" system. Three trigger points are defined: 26, 30, and 35 degrees Celsius. As the heat rises, employers are required to adjust working hours and conditions, improving ventilation and rescheduling shifts. In cases of extreme heat, work can be suspended entirely.

Tom, a former expat in Germany (now a naturalized citizen), points out that Germany "is known for its lack of air conditioning, since it was never really needed in the past." He also highlights the environmental downside of that solution: "The system uses a lot of electricity." Many older buildings simply can't support it. On the other hand, roller shutters are "very common in Germany." Tom has adopted a few practical habits to keep his home cool: "We close the shutters when the sun is directly hitting the windows and open everything up at night to let the cool air in. We also have a few fans." These measures mean he can get by without air conditioning. His home benefits from "decent insulation," but he notes that "poorly insulated buildings without shutters are going to struggle." In his view, "good insulation works in both cold and hot weather and should be the first line of defense."

Introducing temporary layoffs during heatwaves

Italy has taken a different approach, building on the German model: when temperatures exceed 35°C, workers can be placed on temporary layoff. The measure, approved in 2025, means employees are compensated for hours not worked. In some regions, it also comes with adjusted working hours, banning work during the hottest part of the day (between 12:30 and 4:00 p.m.). The measure applies primarily to workers in sectors with high heat exposure, including industry, agriculture, construction, and logistics.

Introducing climate leave

Could paid leave be the answer to the heat? The debate around climate leave is picking up again across Europe. Spain is leading the way: in November 2024, the country introduced paid climate leave in the event of a "weather alert." The measure came in response to the deadly floods that struck southeastern Spain. During the disaster, some companies had urged their employees to keep working despite the state of alert, a response that drew widespread criticism and fed directly into the discussions around climate leave. In practice, employees would be entitled to 4 days of paid leave per year when a weather alert is issued.

In France, successive heatwaves have reignited the idea of climate leave, though with varying levels of enthusiasm depending on political leanings. On the left, environmentalists are quick to point out they didn't wait for a heatwave to back the proposal. On the right, some voices are calling for people to work more, not less, to limit the economic damage caused by extreme heat.

Working in Europe amid climate change: what to expect

Does European labor law need to evolve? For supporters of climate leave, the answer is a clear yes. Climate considerations must be built into labor legislation, since workers are directly affected by climate change.

The 2026 World Cup and its now-famous "cooling breaks" have inspired the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), which is urging the EU to enshrine a "right to a cooling break" during periods of intense heat. This new right would entitle workers to a paid cooling break on top of their regular breaks during the working day. It would complement existing measures taken by employers to improve working conditions during extreme weather events. Initially, these breaks would be reserved for local and foreign workers most exposed to the heat.

The ETUC is also calling on the EU to close the gaps between member states' legislation on maximum workplace temperature thresholds. In short, the Confederation is pushing for common upper temperature limits across EU countries to better protect workers. For now, no such measure exists at the European level.