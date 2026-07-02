Europe is sweltering under record-breaking heatwaves, Canada is battling increasingly frequent wildfires, and parts of Asia are lurching from extreme heat to devastating floods. Once considered exceptional, extreme weather events are becoming a defining feature of daily life across the globe.

In 2024, the average global temperature reached a record high, approximately 1.55°C above the pre-industrial average, making it the hottest year on record. The consequences are already very real. According to the Lancet Countdown 2025, heat-related mortality has increased by 23% since the 1990s, with an average of 546,000 deaths per year between 2012 and 2021. For expats, these figures are more than statistics. Climate change now influences the choice of destination, working conditions, housing, health, cost of living, and sometimes even the decision of whether to stay in a country at all. How can you prepare? What are the main risks? And what precautions should you take before and after relocating?

Climate change is reshaping living conditions The effects of global warming go far beyond rising temperatures. Extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and longer-lasting, and they are occurring alongside wildfires, record rainfall, prolonged droughts, and an increasing number of natural disasters. The Lancet Countdown 2025 estimates that in 2024, heat exposure led to a potential loss of 640 billion working hours worldwide, equivalent to around $1.09 trillion in lost productivity. The impact affects both local workers and expats alike. Europe on the front line The heatwave that struck Europe in June 2026 perfectly illustrates this new reality. A powerful heat dome pushed temperatures above 40°C across several countries, including Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, and the Balkans. Records were broken in numerous cities, while authorities issued a wave of health warnings. According to World Weather Attribution, nearly 45% of the 850 European cities studied matched or exceeded their previous June temperature records. Researchers also estimate that an event of this intensity would have been around 3.5°C cooler in the 1970s, highlighting the role of climate change in amplifying heatwaves. The consequences were wide-ranging: school closures, restrictions on certain professional activities, transport disruptions, wildfires, power outages, and the opening of cooling centers across multiple countries. The World Health Organization estimated that the event had already caused more than 1,300 excess deaths in Europe within just a few days of the heatwave beginning. For expats living in Europe, these events are a reminder that climate risks are no longer limited to destinations traditionally associated with extreme heat. Read also Why birthdays feel different after moving abroad

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Not every destination faces the same risks Climate change does not manifest in the same way across all regions. In the Middle East, some cities now regularly exceed 50°C in summer. In 2025, the United Arab Emirates recorded a high of 51.6°C in Abu Dhabi, an exceptional level even by regional standards. In India, heatwaves are becoming longer and more intense, compounding an air pollution crisis that already poses a serious public health challenge. Even though the country is warming more slowly than polar regions, scientists point out that tropical populations remain particularly vulnerable to extreme heat combined with high humidity. Canada, often associated with cold weather, is also severely affected. Wildfires are multiplying, degrading air quality even in major cities. Authorities also note that the country is warming at roughly twice the global average rate. In southern Europe, droughts and wildfires are becoming more frequent, while parts of Asia, the Caribbean, and the Indian Ocean are experiencing more powerful cyclones or unusually cold winters. No destination is entirely spared. However, the risks vary significantly by region and are worth factoring in before any move abroad. Beyond the heat: New challenges for expats Climate change is not just about heatwaves. Expats may also face a range of other risks, including wildfires and deteriorating air quality, flooding that can disrupt transport or damage homes, power outages during extreme weather events, water shortages or restrictions, and a rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever and chikungunya in regions where they were previously rare. These events can complicate daily life and also carry financial consequences, particularly when housing or work is affected. Read also Expat burnout can affect your entire family The impact on physical and mental health The health consequences are now well documented. Excessive heat increases the risk of dehydration, heatstroke, exhaustion, and cardiovascular or respiratory problems. Children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with chronic conditions remain the most vulnerable. Air quality is another major concern. Wildfire smoke, pollution spikes, and high ozone concentrations can trigger or worsen respiratory conditions, particularly in people with asthma. Specialists are also documenting an impact on mental health. Extreme weather events tend to fuel anxiety, sleep disorders, irritability, and depressive episodes. In France, psychiatric emergency admissions are reported to have increased by around 10% during periods of intense heat. For expats, these challenges can be amplified by distance from family, the need to adapt to a new environment, and the absence of familiar support networks.

Working in an increasingly extreme climate Encouragingly, companies are gradually adapting their practices in response to climate risks. In some countries, working hours are being adjusted to avoid the hottest parts of the day. The construction, agriculture, and logistics sectors are particularly affected. Where possible, some companies are also encouraging remote work during periods of intense heat. Expat workers should stay alert to recommendations from their employer and local authorities, especially those working outdoors. Read also What's harder: Moving to another country or another continent? Choosing your housing is now a climate decision Thermal comfort has become a genuine factor in choosing a home. In many cities, some properties can quickly turn into virtual ovens during heatwaves. Poor insulation or direct sun exposure can make a home almost uninhabitable and significantly drive up energy costs. Before signing a lease in your host country, it is worth checking the quality of the insulation, the property's orientation, natural ventilation, the presence of shutters or sun shading, the performance of any air-conditioning system, and the risk of flooding or wildfires in the neighborhood. A few simple steps can also help keep your home cooler: Ventilate early in the morning or at night;

Keep shutters closed during the hottest hours;

Limit the use of heat-generating appliances;

Opt for light-colored curtains or blinds;

Add plants where possible. Don't overlook your insurance Natural disasters can have a serious impact on an expat project. Before you leave, it is worth checking that your home insurance covers the climate-related risks specific to your host country. You should also verify whether your health insurance includes adequate coverage in the event of evacuation or an emergency caused by a natural disaster. Certain types of coverage can vary significantly between countries and insurance providers.

Preparing well before you move Before departure, a few checks can make settling in much smoother: Research the main climate risks in the region.

Download local weather alert apps.

Identify emergency contact numbers.

Pack a portable power bank in case of power outages.

Keep a small supply of water and medication on hand.

Familiarize yourself with the evacuation procedures in place from local authorities. Observing the habits of local residents is also an excellent way to adapt. Locals generally know the best practices for living with the climate challenges of their region. Adjusting your daily routine during a heatwave The recommendations are often straightforward, but they can significantly reduce risk: Avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day.

Drink water regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Wear light, light-colored clothing.

Apply appropriate sun protection.

Schedule physical activity for early morning or evening.

Take a lukewarm shower rather than a cold one to avoid thermal shock.

Follow alerts issued by local authorities.