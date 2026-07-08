Are retirees really the "wealthy elite" they're often portrayed as? In reality, retirement incomes vary widely, and so do living standards. For expat retirees, the picture is even more complex. Beyond everyday expenses, they must also navigate inflation, hidden costs, rising healthcare bills, and policy changes that can all have a significant impact on their budget.

How much money do you need to be a wealthy retired expat? Last May, Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding access to retirement accounts and encouraging younger workers to save money, arguing that a golden retirement is within reach for anyone who manages to keep USD 465,000 in their bank account before turning 65. Economists have been more skeptical, pointing out that the president's projections ignore inflation entirely. According to financial experts, today's USD 465,000 will be worth less than USD 200,000 in 30 years once inflation is factored in. A month earlier, Trump's former senior adviser Elon Musk floated the idea of a comfortable retirement becoming universally accessible within "10 or 20 years," thanks to artificial intelligence. The tech billionaire outlined his vision of an "economy of abundance" in which saving for retirement would become irrelevant, as AI-powered humanoid robots would take over as the primary workforce and keep the economy running. Once again, however, the dream collides with reality and the steady drumbeat of crises (some see in this yet another revolution, one that could prove devastating for human workers: the rise of the machines). Read also Europe's heatwaves show why climate change matters for expats

How much do you need to "earn" to be a wealthy retired expat? The answer is more complicated than it sounds, as it depends on several factors. Everything hinges on your lifestyle and the country you choose to retire in. In France, you're generally considered wealthy once you earn around €4,000 per month. The average retiree, by comparison, brings in about €1,540 a month. That's already too much for those who argue pensions should be cut, on the grounds that retirees are too well-off since they receive the equivalent of a salary, sometimes even more. This argument extends well beyond France's borders. It often comes up in discussions about retirees who move abroad specifically to take advantage of a lower cost of living, even when their income would comfortably allow them to stay home.

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The case of Luxembourg In Luxembourg, the wealthiest country in Europe, the numbers are in a league of their own. You'd need around €20,000 a month to be considered rich. The minimum state pension sits just above €2,400, which may sound decent, but needs to be weighed against Luxembourg's notoriously high cost of living. According to the Luxembourg Chamber of Employees, even the minimum pension is no guarantee against financial hardship. Women are disproportionately affected, due to interrupted careers and lower-paid jobs. Read also Why birthdays feel different after moving abroad The case of China In China, the lifestyles of the newly minted billionaires are the stuff of dreams, and not just for the younger generation. There are significant regional disparities: in Beijing and Shanghai, monthly earnings of 15,000 yuan (around €1,915) are relatively common, while in the remote western provinces, many people struggle to earn 5,000 yuan (around €638) a month. These wide income gaps translate directly into unequal pension levels, making a comfortable retirement, whether at home or abroad, a distant prospect for those at the lower end of the scale. Because retiring abroad also means accounting for inflation and hidden costs, starting with healthcare expenses, which naturally tend to rise as you get older. The gap between rich and poor retirees is widening The divide between wealthy and lower-income retirees is growing. According to Northwestern Mutual, the average American would need around USD 1.46 million to retire comfortably. The problem is that most Americans leave the workforce with closer to USD 200,000 saved. In France, a retirement abroad in Greece, Portugal, or Spain is generally considered viable from around €1,800 per month. In Morocco, that budget drops to roughly USD 916 a month, while in Thailand it sits somewhere between USD 1,300 and USD 1,700. According to the European Central Bank, the median net wealth of retirees in the eurozone stands at €185,300, with major differences between countries. In Latvia, the median retirement income is €36,300. In Luxembourg, it soars to €1,219,500, hence talk of the "Luxembourg exception." Belgian and Irish retirees, though considered well-off by European standards, have a median net wealth of around €300,000, which is still higher than in Spain, France, and Germany (ranging between €200,000 and €232,000). Italy lags further behind at €168,000. Read also Expat burnout can affect your entire family

Is a modest pension a barrier to retiring abroad? Wealthier retirees benefit in particular from growing asset income. They can move abroad with relative ease because they have the security of ongoing revenue streams (rental income, savings returns, and so on), which also makes them less vulnerable to inflation and rising healthcare costs. Those who rely solely on their pension, on the other hand, are at greater risk of falling below the poverty line. That said, a modest pension doesn't necessarily rule out an expat retirement: a growing number of people are choosing to relocate to countries with a lower cost of living than their home country precisely to stretch their purchasing power. It can be a smart move, provided you can plan ahead for potential changes in circumstances, such as rising inflation.