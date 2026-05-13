In countries like Seychelles and Belize, English is used in government and schools, but many locals speak Seychellois Creole or Belizean Kriol in everyday life. Relying solely on English may not always be enough, so learning even a few basic words and phrases will make a huge difference when you are out and about.

In many big cities, the streets reflect a mix of cultures as much as they do the official language. Whether you're strolling through a neighborhood like Cabramatta in Sydney, sitting in a cafe in Southall in London, or shopping in parts of New York, you may not hear a word of English for blocks. Many big cities in English-speaking countries are vibrant melting pots of cultures and peoples who speak dozens of different languages, from Punjabi and Cantonese to Spanish and Arabic. Even fluent English speakers may need to pick up a few local phrases to get by.

When English sounds different

Even when English is spoken, it may not be a version you are familiar with. There are linguistic idiosyncrasies, slang and local variations that can make conversations difficult even for native English speakers. For example, in rural Scotland, a local might ask, "Fit like, loon?" (How are you, boy?) or in the deep south of the United States, someone may say to you, "I'm fixin' to go," which means I am about to leave.

Regional accents add another layer of complexity that can sometimes catch English-speaking expats off guard. In the UK, for instance, there is a massive difference between the Brummie accent of Birmingham in the Midlands, which is often described as monotonous with a downward intonation and the cockney accent of East London. Cockney is famous for its rhyming slang, where words are replaced by rhyming phrases, such as “apples and pears” for stairs and “dog and bone” for phone. Similarly, in New Zealand, the Kiwi accent with its unique vowel pronunciations and intonation patterns may initially be impenetrable to some English-speaking foreigners. To the untrained ear, the flattened vowels of words like “check,” “pen,” and “ten” can make them sound like “chuck,” “pin,” and “tin.”

The result is that even if you speak English fluently, moving to an English-speaking country doesn't mean you'll avoid having to ask a local to repeat themselves one or more times to ensure you understand them fully.

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Workplace challenges

The same problems may also exist in the workplace in your new country. You may find your colleagues using industry-specific jargon, buzzwords and local business idioms that can leave you feeling left out of conversations and meetings. You will need to adapt quickly, especially if you have to understand instructions quickly or speak directly to clients.

The best and simplest solution in these situations is to ask for clarification or request that a colleague translate a specific phrase for you. You cannot afford misunderstandings to turn into costly mistakes. Pretending to know something could backfire if you get caught. And in any case, your colleagues will most likely admire your commitment to getting things right by asking.

Practical tips

The good news is that none of these challenges is insurmountable. Since you already speak English, you've got a fantastic head start, even if the slang, accents and local expressions may take some time getting used to. Over time, your ear will tune in, and words or phrases that once seemed confusing will start to make sense. If you hear an expression you're not familiar with, don't be shy about asking what it means. It's always better than trying to bluff your way through a conversation.

You can also accelerate your learning by listening to local podcasts, watching TV shows and reading newspapers in your new city or province. Striking up conversations with colleagues, neighbors and shop assistants will help you pick up everyday expressions quickly.

If you move to a multicultural area where English isn't always the main language on the street, embrace it as an opportunity to broaden your language skills. It may be challenging at first, but a little patience, curiosity and practice will have you adapting in no time at all.