What people say about Costa Rica

Each year, the World Happiness Report maps out the state of happiness around the globe. Over a three-year period, Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, and the SDSN (United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network) compare the GDP, life expectancy, and corruption levels of 140 countries. Additional factors come into play, including social media, teenage well-being, and perceptions of generosity and freedom. The report also draws on testimony from residents of the countries surveyed, and who better to answer the question of happiness than the people living it?

Unsurprisingly, Finland comes up again and again in these accounts. A strong healthcare system, quality education, social cohesion, peace and quiet, safety — the country's high tax burden is widely seen as a necessary trade-off for top-tier public services. Expats agree, consistently ranking Finland among the best destinations for living abroad. The same strengths have propelled Iceland to the second-happiest country in the world in 2026, its highest ranking since 2014, bumping Denmark from its usual spot in the top four. For both locals and expats living in Denmark, happiness is found in life's simple pleasures: walking through clean streets, trusting your neighbors, and feeling like everyone plays a part in the energy of their neighborhood and city, through local events, community initiatives, and more.

What about Costa Rica? The World Happiness Report highlights the country's significant progress, particularly in the area of social support. Residents themselves point to the importance of togetherness, solidarity, and community. Expats wholeheartedly agree, especially digital nomads, who are quick to praise the locals' strong sense of family spirit.

Why Costa Rica stands out

For several years now, Costa Rica has consistently ranked among the best countries to move to. 2026 is no exception, with this Central American gem once again topping the list of the world's best expat destinations.

Moving to Costa Rica on a digital nomad visa

Launched by the government in 2021 and in effect since 2022, Costa Rica's digital nomad visa has quickly become a favorite among remote workers and entrepreneurs. It allows holders to stay in the country for one year, renewable once, provided they earn at least $3,000 per month and work for foreign-based companies. The visa application fee is $100.

Digital nomads enjoy a range of attractive perks: no customs duties on imported work equipment (laptops, cameras, and the like), no income tax, and the ability to open a local bank account, a real bonus for those considering putting down permanent roots in Costa Rica. But these practical benefits are rarely the main draw. What truly wins expats over is the warmth and generosity of the locals. Many also rave about the richness of Costa Rican culture and the country's stunning diversity of landscapes and heritage.

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Working and living in Costa Rica

Thinking about settling in Costa Rica long-term? It's absolutely doable, though it does take some planning. As you might expect, obtaining a work visa is more straightforward for highly skilled expats. While job boards like Glassdoor and LinkedIn list positions for English-speaking expats, learning Spanish is strongly recommended. It is, after all, the country's official language, and anyone planning to stay long-term would be wise to pick it up. That said, English is the second most widely spoken language in Costa Rica, specifically in its Creole form.

American English is also widely understood. Costa Rica has a long history of welcoming foreign nationals, but learning the official language and other commonly spoken languages will make integration smoother and significantly improve your job prospects. Hiring sectors include tech (IT, software development, cybersecurity), healthcare, tourism, and education. Skilled expats can also explore opportunities with international organizations headquartered in Costa Rica, typically in the capital, San José. Building your professional network before you move will go a long way toward securing employment once you arrive.

Costa Rica is also a wonderful destination for families. On the education front, there are plenty of options to choose from: local schools (taught in Spanish), international schools, and both public and private institutions. Children who don't yet speak Spanish can enroll in an international school offering bilingual instruction.

Retiring in Costa Rica

Popular with digital nomads and foreign workers alike, Costa Rica is also a top choice for retirees. Dream landscapes, a pleasant climate, quality infrastructure, and a solid healthcare system. Cities like Tamarindo, Quepos, Puerto Viejo, San José, Escazú, Grecia, Atenas, and Cartago are all among the best places to retire. Worth noting: these same cities are equally well-suited for expat families.

Retirees looking to move to Costa Rica can apply for the Pensionado visa. This temporary visa (valid for two years) is renewable and can make holders eligible to apply for permanent residency. It's open to expats receiving a retirement pension of at least $1,000 per month, and it's the go-to option for retirees seeking a long-term home in Costa Rica.

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An unmatched quality of life

Costa Rican culture is built around the philosophy of "Pura Vida", pure life. More than just a phrase, Pura Vida is a genuine way of living, woven into everyday life and at the heart of the community spirit that locals hold dear. Free time is cherished here, and people know how to make the most of it. The local way of life encourages reconnecting with others and with nature: relaxation is best enjoyed on a walk through the forest, or a stroll through parks and gardens, and Costa Rica has no shortage of lush landscapes perfect for unwinding. Cultural activities and leisure options are plentiful, too. Expats are among the first to embrace this way of life, where community truly matters, fostering social bonds and making integration feel natural. It's easy to see why Costa Rica deserves its place among the happiest countries in the world.

If you're ready to experience Pura Vida for yourself, whether for work, study, or retirement, explore our guide to Living in Costa Rica today! We'll give you everything you need to plan your move and settle into life in one of the world's happiest countries with confidence.