Mexico

Ask the many digital nomads who've fallen in love with Mexico, and they'll tell you the same thing: the country has nothing to envy the most sought-after expat destinations. Beyond its stunning landscapes and rich culture, Mexico has one significant advantage — a very affordable cost of living for foreigners. Monthly rent typically ranges from around €500 to €800.

But there's a downside. The growing gap between expat lifestyles and local living conditions has become increasingly hard to ignore. In recent years, locals have openly blamed expatriates and digital nomads for rising prices, especially for housing and food.

Read also Why the local language matters when you move abroad

Ecuador

Another country that's extremely popular with digital nomads. Its strengths are similar to Mexico's. Already well known as a tourist destination, Ecuador is now becoming a top choice for foreign workers as well. Monthly rent usually sits between €260 and €345. Food, transport, and that essential internet connection are also budget-friendly.

Mauritius

Mauritius continues to attract expats. One of its biggest strengths is its role as an economic hub, making it a business-friendly destination. Investors and entrepreneurs also benefit from simplified administrative procedures. But Mauritius doesn't just appeal to entrepreneurs. Families are drawn in too, thanks to the island's quality of life: breathtaking scenery, thriving nature, a slower pace of living… and a cost of living that remains more affordable than in the major expat destinations. Utilities (electricity, internet, etc.) are reasonably priced, and so is food, especially if you buy local products. However, rental prices vary widely depending on the region and the type of accommodation. Monthly rent can range from around €500 (in the south of the island) to €2,500 (in the north).

Read also Moving to Mauritius: The essential survival guide for new expats

Lithuania

Stunning landscapes, peace and quiet, easy access… and a relatively low cost of living. Expect to pay about €400 per month for an apartment in the suburbs, and between €600 and €900 for a place in the city centre. Food is inexpensive throughout the country. Lithuania is also easy to get around, thanks to efficient and affordable public transport. The country is clearly playing to its strengths to attract people on smaller budgets, and it's working. More and more expats are choosing this European destination.

Poland

Poland is just as appealing as its neighbour, Lithuania. International students have noticed, and increasing numbers are choosing Polish universities. Poznań, Gdańsk, Warsaw, Wrocław, and Kraków are among the country's best student cities. Warsaw is home to some of Poland's most prestigious institutions, including the University of Warsaw. For a city-centre lifestyle, expect a monthly budget of around €1,000 to €1,400, including rent, utilities, food, and transport.

Read also Why Mauritius is one of the best countries in the world to retire

Bulgaria

Like several other Eastern European countries, Bulgaria is highlighting its strengths to attract expats. Spain, Portugal and Greece are well-known favourites (especially among digital nomads and retirees). But Bulgaria is increasingly part of the conversation, too. The country promotes its economic momentum, modern and efficient tech tools, rich cultural heritage, and low cost of living. Rent generally ranges between €250 and €500 per month, depending on whether you live in a large city centre or on the outskirts. A realistic monthly budget is around €700 to €1,000.

Sri Lanka

With its spectacular scenery and lifestyle appeal, Sri Lanka has carved out a place among expat destinations. Here again, the launch of a digital nomad visa has made the country even more attractive. Transport, local food, and rent remain affordable. Plan for a monthly budget of around €800 to €1,500.

Morocco

Morocco remains a classic low-cost destination. Many European retirees have made it a top choice. Working expats often point to the country's economic energy, quality infrastructure and services, lifestyle, and cuisine. Rent typically ranges between €300 and €500, depending on the area (city centre or suburbs). A monthly budget of €850 to €1,150 is a common estimate. However, that budget can easily double depending on where you live, your lifestyle, and how many dependents you have, for example, if you enrol a child in an international school.

Affordable destinations, but don't ignore local realities

Other destinations can also be both attractive and affordable, such as Thailand, Costa Rica, or Malaysia. But the appeal of “budget-friendly” countries should never hide the bigger picture. The frustration seen in Mexico exists elsewhere, too. Since autumn 2025, young people in Morocco have been expressing deep anger over long-standing failures in the education system and hospitals. A similar movement has been observed in Sri Lanka, where the younger generation has denounced corruption among political leaders. In some places, expats are seen as residents who are disconnected from local life. They live there but don't share the everyday realities faced by citizens.

Another point worth remembering: what feels “cheap” to some won't be cheap to others. Even calling a country “inexpensive” can fuel tensions with locals. Of course, the fact that foreigners with higher incomes can live cheaply should never be the only reason to move abroad. But when expat communities become heavily concentrated in certain areas, the issue often resurfaces, and locals may push back.

Ultimately, the cost of living should always be considered in relation to the actual income foreign workers will earn. Digital nomads who keep working for overseas companies often make more than local averages, which automatically raises their standard of living. But expats paid according to local salary levels will have no choice but to adapt to the host country's living conditions. If you truly want to save money, the best strategy is simple: live like a local.