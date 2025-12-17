Global hotlines available 24/7

If you feel that you are not coping with your feelings of loneliness or anxiety yourself, the best possible course of action is to call an emergency support hotline. These services work during the holidays, are available 24/7, are free and anonymous.

Befrienders Worldwide is a global network providing emotional support to anyone in distress, regardless of their location. The network provides support in 193 countries and in 44 languages. And there are multiple ways in which you can interact with the help centre too: you can call, drop in, send an email, or use live chat.

Here's how to get started:

Go to https://befrienders.org/articles/need-to-talk/

Choose your country.

Find the nearest help centre.

Choose the way you prefer to communicate and get in touch.

What sets Befrienders Worldwide apart is local accessibility. Their website includes a comprehensive directory of helplines by country, so even if you are living in a remote area or a country with limited mental-health services, you can quickly find support nearby. Best of all, all services are free of charge.

Lifeline International is a worldwide crisis-support network. It's a member-based organization. And Lifeline International's qualified members work on helplines and offer community-based distress prevention services in 39 countries.

Once you find the centre closest to your location, you will have several options to get in touch, including calling and a WhatsApp chat.

Here's how to use the service:

Go to https://lifeline-international.com/our-network/.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Find a helpline.

You will then see a list of available help centers and ways to contact them.

Note that in some countries you will find services for specific groups: for example, in some African countries, you will see separate support groups for women and children.

What makes LifeLine International stand out is that it combines global reach with local understanding, as many crisis centres work only within one country. This means that they are particularly aware of the problems that people may experience in a specific region. But keep in mind that not all centres can provide extensive English language support. Many do have English-speaking operators, but it is not a guarantee.

Samaritans was founded in the UK, but the support network is now available internationally via Befrienders Worldwide, the first hotline in our list. But if you are looking for support specifically in England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, you can reach out to Samaritans directly. And just like with Befrienders Worldwide, you will have several ways to reach out:

calling 116123 directly.

starting an online chat.

writing an email to jo@samaritans.org.

and even writing a letter to Freepost SAMARITANS LETTERS.

You can also visit a help centre in person.

How to use global hotlines

As an expat in a foreign country, calling a hotline may feel intimidating. What if they don't speak English? What if I can't explain myself? What if they don't understand my problem?

But here's what you need to know: international helplines are operated by trained volunteers or counselors. They will listen carefully, without judgment, to your concerns, ask questions to better understand your situation, and do their best to provide immediate emotional relief. And this can be crucial in an emergency situation. These hotlines have experience in cross-cultural communication, and they are a very effective solution when clinics or your therapist are not available. Remember that they are 100% anonymous and free.

Read also Christmas reunions for expats: How to cope emotionally

Digital health platforms

Now, if you are starting to feel that these holidays may be tough on you, consider getting ahead of the problem with a digital health platform subscription. There are lots of tools online that can offer you both long-term support and crisis management for a specific trigger. But as registration and finding the right therapist can take some time, it's best to get started a bit early.

BetterHelp is one of the most popular online therapy platforms. Here's how it works: it connects platform users with licensed therapists. Once you've found a therapist you like, you can choose how you want to hold your sessions: via a video call, phone, instant messaging, etc.

BetterHelp is a good fit for expats for several reasons:

It is meant to work remotely, so you can access therapists from your country easily while abroad.

You can find a therapist who speaks your language.

It is flexible when it comes to scheduling your therapy sessions. And you can get instant support from your therapist in case of an emergency.

It's relatively affordable. A weekly subscription will cost you around $90, which will be charged every 4 weeks. But this amount may change if you need more frequent therapy appointments. You may also be eligible for financial aid if your location and circumstances meet the necessary criteria.

To get started with BetterHelp, you will first need to fill in an online questionnaire so that the app can match you with the right therapist. Note that you will also need to describe your situation briefly online. You will then be matched with a therapist, and the therapy process can begin.

Talkspace is quite similar to BetterHelp. But in addition to connecting you with licensed therapists, it can also connect you with licensed psychiatrists in the United States and provide medication information. When it comes to therapy, however, Talkspace provides a very extensive range of services online, regardless of your location. This includes AI-supported therapy, which could be debatable but also interesting.

Out-of-pocket Talkspace subscription starts at $69/week (around $276/month) for unlimited text, audio, and video message therapy. Adding live video sessions will increase the price to around $99/week (approximately $396/month). An initial psychiatric evaluation costs $249 (only available in the US).

To make payments more manageable, Talkspace accepts many insurance plans, including Medicare and Employee Assistance Programs.

Other platforms you may find helpful

In addition to BetterHelp and Talkspace, there are other platforms you may want to consider:

Calmerry will connect you with licensed therapists online. They take particular care to match you with the right specialist — the matching process takes 1 hour.

7 Cups offers peer support and connects you with trained listeners for immediate relief.

Community networks

Expat communities abroad are important support networks. It may feel a bit unrealistic that you could be potentially close to strangers, just because it so happens that you live in a foreign country together. But for many expats, these communities become families away from families.

But while expat communities can be especially helpful and supportive during the holidays, it's important to keep in mind that they are NOT a replacement for professional therapy.

Expat.com, as you probably already know, is a very multi-faceted resource. It's a rich collection of forums, community chats, and local advice networks. In the "off-season", you can find lots of practical information here about expat life in specific destinations: from complete destination guides to expat-authored articles. But the best part about the community are expat forums where you can ask fellow expat questions directly and exchange support during your life abroad. You can always find someone to talk to and help you get through a tough time, because they will understand your situation like no other.

Meetup is probably best known for its offline meetups for expats around the world. During the holidays, you can often find events here to help you cope with holiday isolation. Sometimes something as simple as a Christmas potluck or a nature hike can do wonders for your emotional state. The best thing about Meetup is that you don't need to make any major commitments or get involved with a specific group — you can interact as little or as much as you like.

Facebook expat groups

Facebook may not be quite as popular as it once was, but it has definitely retained its authority in the expat community. And you can often find hyper-local groups on Facebook where you can get lots of information about expat life in a specific country or city. These groups are often very active, and if you reach out for assistance, you will usually get a quick reply. If you are not quite ready to talk about your holiday blues, you can always ask for recommendations for local therapists and clinics that work during the holidays.

Read also Slow December: Letting go of New Year pressure as an expat

NGOs and volunteer helplines (Mind, Red Cross, etc.)

NGOs often remain at least partially open during holiday shutdowns. For example, in the UK, a non-governmental organization called Mind offers mental health information and peer support programs, including phone lines. On their website, they clarify that they are NOT a crisis line. But you can reach out to them to inquire about mental health issues, where to get help in your area, treatment options and advocacy services. You can reach Mind at 0300 123 3393. And here's their holiday schedule: The helpline is closed on December 12 (Friday), December 24 (Wednesday), December 25 (Thursday), December 26 (Friday), and January 1 (Thursday). But you can also find a list of 24/7 support lines on this page on Mind's website.

Red Cross runs emotional support hotlines in specific destinations, but you need to check with your local branch for hotline numbers and holiday schedules.

Be your own support when everything is closed

A few extra strategies for emotional self-support during the holidays

Even with hotlines working 24/7 during the holidays, self-care remains a vital tool for mental well-being. There are several small things you can do to help yourself feel more "at home" this season:

Indulge in a micro tradition: cook the dish you love best from the holiday table or decorate a part of your house or apartment the way you used to do back home.

or the way you used to do back home. Schedule a video call with loved ones. You can even set up a digital holiday celebration via Zoom.

via Zoom. If social media makes you anxious, homesick or gives you FOMO, consider committing to a phone-free holiday. Watch an old comedy, read a book, listen to music, color, paint, do a puzzle — any and all of these activities are friendly to your peace of mind.

Explore Dry December — make it the month you stay away from alcohol.

Most importantly, know that you are not alone, whichever emotion you may be feeling this month. December can be both beautiful and complicated. But just like absolutely anything, this too shall pass. And 2026 can be lots of great memories waiting to be made.