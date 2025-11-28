Positive psychology: A shift in perspective

Positive psychology, developed by Martin Seligman in the early 2000s, doesn't deny difficulties—it simply invites us to rebalance our attention. It encourages us to focus on what works, what brings joy, and what gives meaning to our lives.

Seligman's PERMA model is especially useful for expats:

Pleasure: experiencing positive emotions.

Engagement: being absorbed in an activity.

Relationships: cultivating meaningful connections.

Meaning: giving purpose to one's actions.

Accomplishment: reaching personal goals.

This model can serve as a compass for assessing our personal and professional balance.

The goal isn't perfection but about spotting areas of satisfaction and learning how to nurture them.

Small wins: Invisible anchors

International relocation often strips away familiar routines and landmarks. Everyday tasks that used to be simple suddenly become complex, for example, understanding a local joke, finding a doctor, or getting through a meeting in a different language. Each day holds micro-challenges that often go unnoticed.

Recognizing these challenges and the victories that come with them is essential for protecting your mental health.

A small win might be:

Asking for help when needed.

Managing to express an emotion in a foreign language.

Taking a day for yourself without feeling guilty.

Discovering a place where you feel at ease.

These moments may seem modest, but they strengthen self-esteem, confidence, and the sense of moving forward.

The gratitude ritual

One of the most straightforward and most powerful tools in positive psychology is keeping a gratitude journal. Every evening, take ten minutes to write down:

Three things you're grateful for today. One action you're proud of. One pleasant moment from your day.

This ritual supports emotional regulation, fosters a more balanced self-perception, and helps build a more positive emotional memory. The aim is not to ignore difficulties but to place them in their proper proportion.

The way we see ourselves

Expats tend to judge themselves in professional settings more harshly than they realize. Mistakes can feel like failures, and moments of hesitation can seem like signs of weakness. Yet the way we speak to ourselves is a powerful driver of mental well-being. Learning to treat yourself with kindness, to recognize your effort, and to value the progress you're making helps build a strong and steady inner foundation.

You might integrate statements like:

“I'm doing my best in a demanding environment.”

“I learn something new every day.”

“I deserve rest.”

“I'm capable of adapting.”

These aren't magical affirmations but anchors that help rebalance your inner dialogue.

Asking yourself the right questions

To cultivate small wins, it helps to ask yourself regularly:

What made me smile today?

What challenge did I overcome this week?

What skill have I used recently?

Do I take time to appreciate my successes?

These questions shift your focus away from autopilot mode and reconnect you with what feels good.

Celebrating together

Small wins can—and should—also be celebrated collectively. In a work environment, it's valuable to:

Acknowledge effort, not just results.

Create rituals of recognition (positive meetings, supportive feedback).

Encourage people to share even modest experiences.

A company culture that values progress, initiative, and learning fosters trust and motivation. It helps everyone feel seen, appreciated, and supported.

The achievement board

Create a personal or shared achievement board.

Each week, write down:

One thing you learned.

One thing you dared to do.

One thing you improved.

This board can be visual, creative, or collaborative. It becomes a positive mirror—a reminder that you are moving forward, even slowly.

Making gentleness a strategy

Preventing suffering isn't just about anticipating crises. It's also about cultivating gentleness, gratitude, and celebration. In a new country, every day brings invisible challenges. Recognizing, savoring, and sharing small victories helps build lasting mental well-being grounded in resilience and joy. What if taking care of yourself became a professional skill in its own right?