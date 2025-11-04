You learn to truly know your child

Moving abroad as a family isn't just about discovering a new country. It's about rediscovering yourself and each other. Preparing for an international move transforms parents as much as it does children.

A father recalls announcing his move to Spain: “I felt terribly guilty about taking my daughter out of middle school. I wanted to wait until the end of the school year, but it wasn't possible. I was sure it would be a disaster. Honestly, I didn't handle it well. One evening, I said, ‘Guess where we're moving!' trying to make it sound fun. She replied, ‘Dad, please, start from the beginning.'” He told her everything. To his surprise, she congratulated him. A few days later, she said, “Dad, I got 16 out of 20 on my Spanish test. I hope you've started revising too!”

Her maturity deeply moved him. “I thought I knew her, but that's when I realized—wow! We planned everything together. She adapted so quickly to her new life.”

Other expat parents have discovered unexpected traits in their children, such as adaptability, curiosity, organization, and an interest in languages, cooking, or sports. One manager in Singapore still marvels, “My kids learned Mandarin in just six months. I never thought they'd adjust that fast. They were suddenly curious about everything, while before they barely showed interest in anything.”

Your family grows closer than ever

People often say moving abroad brings families closer together, and it's true. Of course, it doesn't happen automatically. Sometimes, the opposite occurs, and relationships become strained. The key to avoiding this? Open communication. Honest, ongoing dialogue should be part of your family's DNA, whether you move abroad or not. Once the project takes shape, regular conversations help everyone move in the same direction. These strengthened bonds are visible before, during, and even after the relocation.

Preparing to move abroad naturally creates a “cocoon.” You become a tight-knit team to make the journey go smoothly. During the first months abroad, that closeness continues—you need the comfort of familiar faces while you find your footing in a new country. Over time, everyone finds their place while keeping the benefits of that family unity.

A young dad who moved to Hong Kong explains, “Maybe I'm not the best example, as my kids are still small. My daughter's five, and her little brother just turned three. They were babies when we arrived two years ago. But even then, my daughter sensed something was happening. I stopped working after we moved—it's my wife's job that brought us here. I think our family is closer than ever. We do everything together. Of course, I'm always with the kids. They teach me so much! They've become little explorers. I'm so proud of them.”

Another father, who's been living in the UK for over ten years, agrees: “The biggest benefit of moving abroad as a family is that you become stronger together and as individuals. My three teenagers are independent now and help us a lot. Back in Belgium, I didn't even notice that side of them. I think I just wasn't paying attention. We were living, that's all. Sure, it wasn't always easy abroad. There were tough moments, like in any family. But now, we're solid—a real unit. Sometimes, we joke that we're an ‘island' on this British island.” He adds that they've even created weekly family rituals: “Nothing fancy—sometimes just a walk or a board game. I thought the kids would find it boring, but they actually love it and keep asking for more!”

Your children build self-confidence

After reading all these positive stories, you might think expatriation is a magic formula—move abroad and suddenly your family becomes confident and carefree. Of course not. Expat parents are the first to admit it's not that simple. But they've learned to appreciate the unique benefits of family life abroad—small advantages you only notice with time. Often, it's after several months that you start seeing real change—in your children and in yourself.

One expat dad in Canada shares, “I'm a pretty anxious person,” he admits. He moved with his doctor wife and their two daughters, now 14. “Everyone in my family is anxious. My wife's the opposite. Honestly, I didn't even want to move to Canada. Startups are risky—you never know when things will go wrong. My wife convinced me. She's a doctor, so she's got stability.” After three years in Manitoba, he reflects: “Not only has my startup survived, but I've become more relaxed. I'm proud of myself. My daughters, too—they were always easygoing (thankfully, they take after their mom), but they're even more confident now. That reassures me.”

For others, the move helped overcome shyness. “My son was always very shy,” says a mother who moved to Spain. The first few months were so difficult that she almost returned home. “He struggled to adjust to primary school, even though I chose an international one to make things easier. It didn't work.” Four months later, things began to change. “He met a boy who had just moved into the neighborhood. My son walked up to him and asked if he wanted to play. The new kid was all alone. Since then, they've been inseparable. My son even asked to transfer to the local school so they could stay together.”

Thriving abroad with your children

As the saying goes, moving abroad with kids is a family affair. Discuss it openly with your children, even if you have no immediate plans to relocate. Get used to discussing things together. Living abroad as a family brings countless benefits. You learn more about yourself and your kids. You develop new skills. Your children discover new languages, cultures, and ways of life. Each of these experiences shapes their character and helps them grow. That's yet another powerful reason to embrace life abroad as a family.