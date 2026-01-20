New eating habits: Life through an expat's eyes

Let's start with an essential reminder. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as “a complex chronic disease defined by excessive fat deposits that can impair health.”

With that in mind, imagine an expat who has just arrived in a new country. Perhaps they have settled in Tokyo, Santa Fe or Madrid. Their taste buds are delighted: these cities rank among the world's top destinations for food lovers. Tokyo's culinary reputation needs no introduction, from fresh sashimi and comforting nikujaga (a Japanese-style stew) to quick bowls of ramen or the irresistible aroma of takoyaki (grilled octopus balls). International cuisines are equally well represented. Santa Fe and Madrid are no less tempting, each offering rich and diverse culinary experiences.

Now let's look at this expat's daily life. Whether studying or working, they leave early and return late. On the way home, or during lunch breaks, they might pass through the markets of Chiang Mai in Thailand or Quito, Ecuador's capital, both famous for their affordable and flavorful street food. In the evening, food becomes a journey within the journey. In Cape Town, African, Indian, German, Japanese and many other cuisines blend into a vibrant celebration of flavors. Our expat has good instincts: all these cities also feature in the global top ten “food cities”. Spain stands out with San Sebastián and Palma joining Madrid, alongside sun-drenched Lisbon and New York, the city that never sleeps.

Are there health risks with new eating habits abroad?

There is no need for concern if your new eating habits remain balanced. In that case, your health is not at risk. Problems may arise, however, if your daily routine leads you each evening down what could be called “temptation street”, any road lined with foods that are irresistibly appealing but high in fat and sugar. This becomes even more problematic if you tend to sample everything new that catches your eye. After a long day, self-control is often weaker, especially when hunger sets in.

There is nothing wrong with indulging occasionally. The issue begins when “the occasional treat” becomes “everyday food”. At that point, it may be time to take a closer look at your habits.

Obesity is a global health issue

On 29 February 2024, the medical journal The Lancet published a major study on global obesity, later covered by The Economist. According to the study, more than one billion people worldwide were living with obesity in 2022.

The highest prevalence rates are reported in Oceania and the South Pacific: American Samoa (75.5%), Tonga (71.7%), Nauru (69.9%), Tokelau (69.8%), and the Cook Islands (68.9%). Obesity rates exceed 40% in Egypt (45.9%), Kuwait and Qatar (44%), and the United States and Saudi Arabia (42%). South Africa and Australia record rates just over 31%. Several European countries remain below 20%, including Slovenia, Norway, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden. At the other end of the spectrum, Vietnam (2.04%), Timor-Leste (2.4%), and Ethiopia (2.9%) record the lowest obesity rates.

An important clarification is needed here. These figures are based on Body Mass Index (BMI) calculations for adults aged 18 and over, with a BMI above 30 used as the indicator of obesity. While the WHO recommends BMI as a quick tool to assess overall body mass, it does not distinguish between muscle, fat and water content. Some individuals may have a BMI above 30 due to high muscle mass, while others may fall within a “normal” BMI range yet still carry excess body fat.

Moving to a wealthy country does not make you obese

Let's address this head-on and challenge a few misconceptions. Returning to our expat who has grown familiar with the culinary pleasures of Tokyo, New York or Madrid, the data clearly show that obesity affects both high-income and low- or middle-income countries.

Japan, the United States and Spain are all classified as high-income countries. Yet, their obesity rates differ dramatically: just 5.5% in Japan, compared with 16.1% in Spain and 42% in the United States. Japan's rate is comparable to that of Bangladesh (5.4%), a middle-income country, and Burundi (5.2%), a low-income country.

In reality, there is no direct link between a country's income level and the risk of developing a nutrition-related chronic disease. The study even highlights that obesity increasingly affects regions where poverty is widespread. Within the same country, undernutrition and obesity can coexist. On one side, unemployment and economic insecurity limit access to quality food. People struggle to meet basic needs and have little time to consider glycemic indexes or nutritional labels. On the other side, many countries have undergone significant dietary changes, gradually abandoning traditional cuisines in favor of cheaper, faster and less healthy foods.

Mexico provides a striking example of this phenomenon. In the 2010s, it became the world's largest consumer of Coca-Cola. This “achievement” came with serious consequences: by 2013, obesity had become the leading cause of death in the country. Today, the problem persists.

Global cuisine, nutritional balance and tight budgets

Could there be a link between the globalization of markets and changing eating habits? And how might expats be affected by economic forces largely beyond their control?

Many economists see a clear connection. Trade liberalization has significantly altered dietary patterns, rarely for the better. Using Mexico again as an example, they note that rates of overweight and obesity rose sharply as the country became more integrated into global trade. The United States exported large quantities of food products, many of them ultra-processed. In Mexico, Coca-Cola quickly became the cheapest beverage available, in some cases, even cheaper than water.

This is not about condemning international trade. Global exchanges will continue, just as international mobility will. But how can one maintain a balanced diet abroad when financial resources are limited? International students and expats with a tight budget know this reality well. Even with the best intentions, eating healthily is not always possible. At the same time, higher purchasing power does not automatically lead to healthier food choices.

Bringing the world to your plate

So how can expats “bring the world to their plate” while maintaining healthy eating habits? Obesity is considered a complex disease precisely because it is multifactorial. What matters is not only what ends up on the plate. Meal schedules in the host country, regular and appropriate physical activity (or lack thereof), and snacking habits—all of these factors play a role. It is the overall lifestyle that needs careful assessment to reduce risks.

It is also important to stress that deprivation is not the answer. Ignoring hunger signals, sometimes called the “second brain” of the gut, often backfires. Just as newly arrived expats experience a “honeymoon phase” with their host country, there is also a culinary honeymoon: the excitement of discovering local dishes. This phase often returns whenever a new food appears. There is no issue if these discoveries are nutritionally balanced.

And even when they are rich or sweet, there is still no problem, provided they are properly integrated into a balanced routine. That is often the hardest part, especially when expat life is already demanding. One way to stay motivated is to view “bringing the world to your plate” as a daily adventure. Those who already eat well will usually adapt their habits to local products. For others, living in a different country can be the perfect opportunity to build healthier eating routines.

Above all, eating should remain a pleasure. The pleasure of discovering a new culinary culture. The pleasure of sharing meals with fellow expats and locals alike. The joy of blending food traditions to create a sense of home in a new country.