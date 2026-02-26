A study built around expat life

The LangPats project, funded by the Dutch Research Council and led by Erasmus University Rotterdam, is exploring why some expats learn and use the local language while others don't. The findings will go beyond curiosity. The research aims to produce concrete advice for expats and their employers on how to better prepare for, and genuinely benefit from, language during an expat stint. Language skills, after all, can open professional doors and make a real difference to everyday well-being abroad.

Who can take part?

If you're living in Asia or the Middle East as an expat, this study is for you, regardless of your language level. The research welcomes all profiles: self-initiated movers and employer-sent assignees, all age groups, all family situations. LGBTQ+ expats, neurodiverse expats, and minority communities are warmly encouraged to participate.

How to get involved

Fill out the survey (it only takes a few minutes), and you'll be entered into a draw to win a dinner for two.

Take the survey here

The study is conducted by Dr Nathan Albury-Garcés (Erasmus University Rotterdam / Leiden University) and has received full ethical approval. All responses are completely confidential and cannot be traced back to individuals.