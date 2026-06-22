Moving abroad is often associated with adventure, discovery, and new opportunities. While it can be a deeply enriching experience, there is often a less visible reality behind the excitement of starting a new life abroad: exhaustion. In my consultations, expats sometimes describe a fatigue that never seems to lift, unusual irritability, a sense of disconnection, or the feeling that they are no longer quite themselves. What I have also observed is that this distress is rarely confined to one person. In expat families, when one parent begins to struggle, the entire family often has to adapt. Partners may feel isolated or lose their sense of direction, while children can pick up on their parents' stress, worries, or emotional fatigue, even when these feelings are never openly discussed.

A spouse may feel isolated or lose their bearings, while children can pick up on their parents' tension, worry, or exhaustion, even when nothing is said out loud. Some tell me, "I don't understand what's happening to me." Others sense that something is off but can't quite put their finger on what's wrong. Meanwhile, the children grow more anxious, the couple becomes strained, conflicts multiply, or everyone retreats further into themselves. This is often when what we might call "expat burnout" starts to surface. Contrary to what many people assume, the exhaustion tied to expat life doesn't only affect the person who works or the one who initiated the move. It often touches the entire family. While these imbalances are common, since they're part of the adjustment process, recognizing them matters so the difficulties don't quietly take root.

Why can expat life become so exhausting? When you move to another country, you're not just changing where you live. You also temporarily lose a whole set of reference points that supported your psychological balance without you even realizing it: language, daily habits, social codes, longtime friends, family ties, and a sense of belonging to a community. All of these contribute to our inner stability. Yet many expats continue to function as if this upheaval had no impact on them. They want to perform at work just as well as before, be just as available to their family, and stay just as socially active. They want to quickly recover the same level of comfort and efficiency they had back home, as if moving to the other side of the world shouldn't really change anything. This pressure is often intense. After all, they chose this project. Sometimes they left a comfortable situation to embark on this adventure. So they tell themselves they have no right to complain, that they need to succeed, fit in, feel grateful, and even be happy. But the mind doesn't work that way. Expat life is an experience of constant adaptation. Every day requires extra effort: understanding a new culture, decoding behaviors, building connections in another language, rebuilding a network, and finding your place in an unfamiliar environment. Taken individually, these efforts seem minor. Added up over months or years, they can become extremely costly psychologically, and that's perfectly normal. Read also What's harder: Moving to another country or another continent?

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When stress becomes chronic The problem isn't stress itself. Every expat experience involves a certain level of stress that's normal and even necessary for adaptation. The trouble starts when this state of alert becomes permanent and drags on. Little by little, some people sleep less well, recover more slowly, and become more irritable or emotionally sensitive. They struggle to get up, work, or do things they used to enjoy. Activities that once brought them pleasure no longer feel as rewarding. At the same time, isolation can intensify the phenomenon. Back home, we often have countless invisible support systems: a friend we can call on a whim, available grandparents, a trusted neighbor, a doctor we've known for years. For expats, these resources aren't always there. You have to keep moving forward with far fewer anchors. When one parent burns out, the whole family adapts One of the distinctive features of expat burnout, in my view, is that it almost never affects only the person directly concerned. In an expat family, everyone depends more on one another. With fewer external reference points, the family often becomes the main source of psychological security. When one parent burns out, it tends to ripple through the entire family system. That parent becomes, without meaning to, less emotionally available. They may grow more irritable, more impatient, and more preoccupied internally. Children pick up on these changes with remarkable sensitivity. Even when nothing is said, they sense their parents' tension, worry, or fatigue. Some become more anxious. Others develop sleep problems, struggles at school, stomachaches, or more defiant behavior. This isn't an automatic consequence, of course. Every child reacts in their own way. But it's worth remembering that a child never goes through expat life alone. A child usually experiences the move through their parents' emotional state as well. And unlike adults, they often have fewer external resources to gain perspective. Their reference points are fragile. They depend much more on the emotional stability of the people closest to them. That's why I believe it's essential to talk to children when you're going through a difficult time. Use simple words, adapted to their age. Not to burden them with our difficulties, but to help them understand what's happening and, above all, to know it's not their fault. Don't hesitate to seek support from a professional if you feel the need. Read also How solo travel led Celia to a new life in Mauritius The trailing spouse: A suffering that often goes unseen When we talk about expat life, we usually think of the person going abroad for work. Yet I often notice that the accompanying spouse also goes through a period of real vulnerability. Some have left their jobs, their social circles, or parts of their professional identities behind to support the family project. After the excitement of the first few months, they can find themselves facing a kind of emptiness. They spend their days organizing daily life, handling the move, or supporting the family, without always finding their own place. Some talk about exhaustion. Others describe more of a feeling of uselessness or loss of meaning. The term "bore-out" sometimes comes up when the suffering is linked more to emptiness, lack of stimulation, or the loss of a fulfilling role. This suffering is often silent because it comes with strong guilt: the guilt of not being happy when expat life was supposed to be an opportunity. Still, it's important to remember that these feelings are common, perfectly normal, and understandable. Leaving your job, your routines, your social network, or part of your professional identity is a major upheaval. It's only natural for a period of uncertainty, doubt, or imbalance to set in. Adapting takes time. Sometimes several months, sometimes much longer. That said, when this distress lingers, doesn't ease up, or starts affecting family life, the couple, or self-esteem, it can help to talk about it and seek support.

Language: An underestimated blow to self-image Among the most common challenges, language plays a central role. For adults, not having full command of the local language can create a sense of dependence and vulnerability. Some everyday tasks become complicated. It takes more energy to understand, be understood, build connections, or simply express how you feel. For children and teenagers, the impact can be even greater. I regularly hear young expats tell me, "In my own language, I'm funny, spontaneous, smart. Here, I can't be myself or fit in with a group because I don't speak the local language well." That sentence captures so much of what's at stake. Switching languages isn't just about learning vocabulary. It also means rebuilding part of your identity. Read also Mauritius: A paradise, with all the realities that come with it