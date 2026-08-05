Most expats know the stages of culture shock by heart: honeymoon, frustration, adjustment, and acceptance. For a lot of people, culture shock is not that shocking anymore. We've come to accept it, and we now know not to trust our feelings about a new destination until we get to the acceptance stage. But is culture shock the same across generations? When the information is not that limited, when translation apps and AI make communication much less awkward, when staying in touch with home is easier than ever, and when you can pre-watch your relocation on YouTube – does culture shock even really exist for Gen Z?
Unlike earlier generations, Gen Z grew up surrounded by other cultures, even at a distance. Social media has made the mix of languages and lifestyles relatively effortless. And instead of watching documentaries about other countries on NatGeo or having long-distance pen pals, Gen Z could see what life is like abroad in real time.
Streaming services have made it possible for later generations to watch Korean dramas and Turkish romances. Online gaming connects players in Brazil with those in Denmark in real time. We watch cooking shows and mukbangs from Japan. We can get Chinese food in almost any city. You get the idea – we know way more now about other people and cultures than ever before.
We also get to comment on news and see what other people think about the same happenings in different parts of the world. Wherever we are, we have the opportunity to debate the same issues.
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Why culture shock is still there for Gen Z
All the digital tools today give Gen Z a sense of familiarity with "the abroad". But one could also argue that this sense of familiarity is sort of …false. Or, at least, misleading. We learn about other people and cultures from social media – be that news websites or YouTube videos. But there are a few problems with that.
First, as we all know by now, social media usually lets you see a tiny and very curated part of how things really are. And it often depends on who is telling the story. One travel influencer may tell you how great their trip to Egypt was while another may share a travel horror story.
You can clearly see how differently destinations can be portrayed online. Just search for "China" on YouTube, and you will see videos about how the country is living in the future side by side with those that warn travelers not to go there because it's dangerous.
We also know how the algorithm works – it shows you more of what you want to see. As a result, you may end up stuck in an info bubble of your own making. What's getting lost in this case is nuance.
In short, you may think you know a place. But when you actually come here, you may feel cheated or confused if your perception doesn't match what you've seen online.
Tom, a German expat in Thailand, tells us about it: “I've lived in Thailand for 20 years. And I keep seeing these videos by newcomers, who talk as if they know the country. But there are so many things they get wrong. They don't speak the language; they don't know the people. They travel from one tourist spot to another. They act like they know what they are talking about; people listen. And then I run into all these downshifters here complaining about how it's not what they thought it would be. Of course, it's not. You are listening to people who are here for a week!"
What culture shock looks like for Gen Z
In the novel Brave New World by Huxley, the problem people are facing is not the lack of information but its overwhelming abundance. There is too much of everything, and people live in a world of constant stimulation by news, entertainment, slogans, and quick facts. There is not enough silence for reflection or critical thinking. Knowledge exists - but it's so diluted and fragmented that most people don't care enough to learn more.
Please excuse this digression, but I think it is a very good way to describe what a culture shock may look like for younger generations. Information is out there. You don't even have to try too hard to find it — it's basically engineered to get to you.
But at the end of the day, what do you really know?
Too much information and little preparation
Gen Z often arrives in a new location with the feeling of having been informed. Having watched a few videos about a destination or following a few influencers, you already have the feeling that you pre-know a place. But the algorithm tends to show us highlights, not contradictions and complexities. Cultures are flattened to make them more digestible in short-form videos. Online, a lot of places feel relatable and safe. But when you actually get here, you see how many different sides there are to even the smallest location.
"I was so excited to move to Japan. It's been an absolute dream of mine. I was obsessed with Japanese content. I think I've seen every 7/11 in Japan video out there. I always had this idea of Japan as something from the future. When I arrived and started living here, I was really not prepared for how conservative a lot of things here are, especially at work. There is not much room for individuality. Even outside of the office, Japan runs on some pretty rigid rules. And when you get off work after sundown, you don't really get to see a lot of that YouTube Japan I used to dream about", says Paul, a British expat in Japan.
Values can be local
One of the most disorienting culture shocks may be the fact that the ideas that you used to think of as universal are actually local.
For example, it may seem like these days the conversation about gender identity and inclusivity is worldwide. At least, this is what a lot of social media will have you believe. But this may not be the case at all — it all depends on how far away from home you travel.
“I had this idea before that people my age thought more or less the same things… I was usually expecting a polar or different opinion from someone older, but for some reason I thought we were all on the same page more or less. Thinking about the same things. But I've been teaching in China for the past year, and this is not really what we talk about at all with other expats and my Chinese friends here. It seems like those things were only central back home", shares Rosa, an American expat in China.
Socializing takes offline effort
This depends on where you are traveling from, but in some countries, you still need to go mostly offline to build a meaningful relationship. While dating apps and social media are popular all around, their social value in some cultures is overestimated. And once you travel out and try to rely on the familiar apps to build a social circle and make friends, this may simply not work.
For example, Nordic countries like Denmark and Sweden are often cited as the ones where building relationships takes time. Nordic people are often described as polite but detached – and very mindful of their privacy.
The shock of not being special
Once again, this one is about social media. Social media apps have created the "main character syndrome" that a lot of us suffer from. This may not even be specific to Gen Z; they just have a higher chance of "catching" it. Your life often seems like a central story, with everyone watching, commenting, and playing the background.
Abroad, things may feel different. There will be fewer people invested in your life. And if you don't speak the language and are not yet an active participant in the local community, you may actually start seeing yourself as an NPC, just part of the setting.
However, this really depends on where you relocate too. As some expats describe the opposite effect. "I was super shy before I moved to Shanghai, a stereotypical introvert. But I was the only foreigner at my new work, and everyone wanted to talk to me. It was so crazy, I went from talking to three people a month to being the center of attention every day of the week. I felt like a celebrity at the office, so yes, definitely had me experience the main character thing", shares Patrick, a UK expat in China.
So what do the stages of culture shock look like for Gen Z?
As I am not a Gen Z representative, this section of the article involves some guesswork. But I am basing this on what I've learned from talking to Gen Z travelers and expats, and from lurking on a few Reddit threads. Here's what the stages of Gen Z culture shock may look like.
Stage one: pre-arrival confidence
Before you even land in a new place, you may feel overly prepared. You've watched the videos, you've followed the locals, you've picked up some local slang… You already know where to get the best coffee and what is the new up-and-coming street food.
You are excited, sure. But there is less mystery. And you may be arriving with a metaphorical suitcase of expectations of how things will be.
What is the honeymoon stage for earlier generations (where newcomers fall in love with everything about their new destination) for Gen Z may be a state of calm confidence. You feel you know what is to come and you are not expecting major surprises.
Stage two: expectations fall apart
This is basically when culture shock begins. It doesn't really come from things being "foreign". It comes from the mismatch between what you thought it would be like and the more complex reality of how things are.
This stage may be harsher than the standard frustration phase – because it feels personal. You are the one who has made the miscalculation. It's less of an external challenge and more of an internal question: "Is it me?"
Stage three: overstimulation
One of the biggest differences between Gen Z and earlier expats is that Gen Z don't really lose access to where they come from. They stay "plugged in", so to speak. They use the same apps, follow the same news channels, keep up with the same online social circles. You never really fully land in the new destination.
Valerie, an Italian expat in China, relates: "My first year abroad, I felt like I was constantly reporting back home… Everyone was asking me for photos, stories; I was always online, always trying to find something interesting to impress friends. Everyone was really excited for me, but I felt so tired… It's like I now had something to prove in two places at once, here in China and back home."
This is the problem. For earlier generations, moving away was a sort of escape. But for a lot of Gen Z expats, this is not an option. This may create a very special type of mental exhaustion: when your head is in two places at once.
Stage four: identity friction
For many, this is probably the phase that will be felt most deeply. Things that felt like a core of your identity (values, sense of humor, ideas, self-expression, etc.) don't translate seamlessly in the new place. They need adjustment – or you need to come to terms with the idea that you will be an outsider.
Some may respond by shrinking. Others may overcompensate by trying to preserve every little bit of their old identity. Both of these approaches are just a form of adaptation. In the end, what works for most people is a kind of middle ground.
Stage five: adaptation
It feels like Gen Z is creating their own version of what adaptation looks like. "The expats of before" usually chose one of the two options: full adaptation and acceptance or full resistance. This is why in a lot of places you will find places like Chinatown or Brighton Beach, areas where people who have moved to a new country but chosen to keep most of themselves and their original lifestyles.
"Argentina has a strange mix of expats. You have the older generation who own Russian shops, have their groups, speak Russian between themselves, and their Spanish has a strong accent. They moved here in the 90s, and it feels like they brought this whole era with them. And then there are the "new expats". I wouldn't even tell them apart from the locals in the street. They also keep to themselves more, try to start businesses here for Argentinians and be part of the Spanish-speaking community here", shares Ana, a Russian expat in Argentina.
For Gen Z, neither of these two options seems to be fulfilling enough. They often want to stay themselves but are also open to new ways of doing things and living. As a result, they develop a sort of fusion expat experience where you keep what works, let go of what doesn't, and switch codes constantly.
Stage 6: belonging
I feel like younger expats have fewer illusions and are less focused on the idea of fully belonging somewhere. For them, relocation often becomes about competence and convenience. Once they can speak the language, once they know how to book an appointment, and once they understand the lifestyle basics, it's enough to keep going.
The sense of belonging in this case is more practical than emotional and existential. In a way, this makes things easier and lets you stop questioning yourself at every turn.
So, does culture shock still exist for Gen Z? Most likely, yes.
But this isn't the shock of the unknown. It's more about the infamous gap between what we see online and reality. But just like with previous generations, culture shock presents a wonderful opportunity to travel beyond stereotypes and expectations and discover something new. About yourself too.