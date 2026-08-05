We also get to comment on news and see what other people think about the same happenings in different parts of the world. Wherever we are, we have the opportunity to debate the same issues.

Streaming services have made it possible for later generations to watch Korean dramas and Turkish romances. Online gaming connects players in Brazil with those in Denmark in real time. We watch cooking shows and mukbangs from Japan. We can get Chinese food in almost any city. You get the idea – we know way more now about other people and cultures than ever before.

Unlike earlier generations, Gen Z grew up surrounded by other cultures, even at a distance. Social media has made the mix of languages and lifestyles relatively effortless. And instead of watching documentaries about other countries on NatGeo or having long-distance pen pals, Gen Z could see what life is like abroad in real time.

Why culture shock is still there for Gen Z

All the digital tools today give Gen Z a sense of familiarity with "the abroad". But one could also argue that this sense of familiarity is sort of …false. Or, at least, misleading. We learn about other people and cultures from social media – be that news websites or YouTube videos. But there are a few problems with that.

First, as we all know by now, social media usually lets you see a tiny and very curated part of how things really are. And it often depends on who is telling the story. One travel influencer may tell you how great their trip to Egypt was while another may share a travel horror story.

You can clearly see how differently destinations can be portrayed online. Just search for "China" on YouTube, and you will see videos about how the country is living in the future side by side with those that warn travelers not to go there because it's dangerous.

We also know how the algorithm works – it shows you more of what you want to see. As a result, you may end up stuck in an info bubble of your own making. What's getting lost in this case is nuance.

In short, you may think you know a place. But when you actually come here, you may feel cheated or confused if your perception doesn't match what you've seen online.

Tom, a German expat in Thailand, tells us about it: “I've lived in Thailand for 20 years. And I keep seeing these videos by newcomers, who talk as if they know the country. But there are so many things they get wrong. They don't speak the language; they don't know the people. They travel from one tourist spot to another. They act like they know what they are talking about; people listen. And then I run into all these downshifters here complaining about how it's not what they thought it would be. Of course, it's not. You are listening to people who are here for a week!"

What culture shock looks like for Gen Z

In the novel Brave New World by Huxley, the problem people are facing is not the lack of information but its overwhelming abundance. There is too much of everything, and people live in a world of constant stimulation by news, entertainment, slogans, and quick facts. There is not enough silence for reflection or critical thinking. Knowledge exists - but it's so diluted and fragmented that most people don't care enough to learn more.

Please excuse this digression, but I think it is a very good way to describe what a culture shock may look like for younger generations. Information is out there. You don't even have to try too hard to find it — it's basically engineered to get to you.

But at the end of the day, what do you really know?

Too much information and little preparation

Gen Z often arrives in a new location with the feeling of having been informed. Having watched a few videos about a destination or following a few influencers, you already have the feeling that you pre-know a place. But the algorithm tends to show us highlights, not contradictions and complexities. Cultures are flattened to make them more digestible in short-form videos. Online, a lot of places feel relatable and safe. But when you actually get here, you see how many different sides there are to even the smallest location.

"I was so excited to move to Japan. It's been an absolute dream of mine. I was obsessed with Japanese content. I think I've seen every 7/11 in Japan video out there. I always had this idea of Japan as something from the future. When I arrived and started living here, I was really not prepared for how conservative a lot of things here are, especially at work. There is not much room for individuality. Even outside of the office, Japan runs on some pretty rigid rules. And when you get off work after sundown, you don't really get to see a lot of that YouTube Japan I used to dream about", says Paul, a British expat in Japan.

Values can be local

One of the most disorienting culture shocks may be the fact that the ideas that you used to think of as universal are actually local.

For example, it may seem like these days the conversation about gender identity and inclusivity is worldwide. At least, this is what a lot of social media will have you believe. But this may not be the case at all — it all depends on how far away from home you travel.

“I had this idea before that people my age thought more or less the same things… I was usually expecting a polar or different opinion from someone older, but for some reason I thought we were all on the same page more or less. Thinking about the same things. But I've been teaching in China for the past year, and this is not really what we talk about at all with other expats and my Chinese friends here. It seems like those things were only central back home", shares Rosa, an American expat in China.

Socializing takes offline effort

This depends on where you are traveling from, but in some countries, you still need to go mostly offline to build a meaningful relationship. While dating apps and social media are popular all around, their social value in some cultures is overestimated. And once you travel out and try to rely on the familiar apps to build a social circle and make friends, this may simply not work.

For example, Nordic countries like Denmark and Sweden are often cited as the ones where building relationships takes time. Nordic people are often described as polite but detached – and very mindful of their privacy.

The shock of not being special

Once again, this one is about social media. Social media apps have created the "main character syndrome" that a lot of us suffer from. This may not even be specific to Gen Z; they just have a higher chance of "catching" it. Your life often seems like a central story, with everyone watching, commenting, and playing the background.

Abroad, things may feel different. There will be fewer people invested in your life. And if you don't speak the language and are not yet an active participant in the local community, you may actually start seeing yourself as an NPC, just part of the setting.

However, this really depends on where you relocate too. As some expats describe the opposite effect. "I was super shy before I moved to Shanghai, a stereotypical introvert. But I was the only foreigner at my new work, and everyone wanted to talk to me. It was so crazy, I went from talking to three people a month to being the center of attention every day of the week. I felt like a celebrity at the office, so yes, definitely had me experience the main character thing", shares Patrick, a UK expat in China.