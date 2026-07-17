Using AI to plan a move abroad may seem like a quick and convenient solution. It can compare destinations, explain visa procedures, and help organize your relocation. However, inaccurate information, outdated advice, and a lack of human understanding can put your expatriation project at risk. So, how much should you really rely on AI?

AI is not an expat coach In just a few years, AI has transformed everyday life. You may already be using it regularly: to organize your schedule, plan tasks, book doctor's appointments, or figure out what to make for dinner. So why not hand it your moving abroad plans? Generative AI travel planners have been popping up everywhere, promising ultra-personalized itineraries with interactive maps and seamless bookings. A few conversations, and apparently, you have the trip of your dreams sorted. Why not apply the same concept to relocating abroad? It's a tempting idea, but not a particularly good one. The reason is simple: AI is not an expat coach. We use it so constantly that it's easy to overlook one fundamental fact: AI doesn't think. It has no emotions, and it cannot understand yours. Read also How expats spend school holidays in Mauritius

AI doesn't understand the realities of expat life Local nuances, ways of expressing yourself, body language, cultural differences: AI simply isn't equipped to grasp these subtleties, yet they're essential to settling into a new country. Integration is a gradual process, and it happens through real exchanges with other people. Long before relocating, there are concrete ways to connect with your future home. The quality of the information you gather matters just as much as the human connections you make. Discussion forums and social media offer invaluable first-hand accounts and are great places to start building your network. Relying solely on AI means cutting yourself off from that human dimension of research, and that's a significant loss.

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AI has no emotions and can't account for yours The internet is full of stories about eerily human-like conversations between people and AI. But the reality is that artificial intelligence has no "inner intelligence": no consciousness, no intuition, no moral compass, no feelings, no lived experience. The way it learns is fundamentally different from how humans learn. It has no empathy and cannot factor in how you feel. Yet any expat project is built around you: your feelings, your aspirations, your emotions. Yes, some elements are objective, like your qualifications or job openings abroad. But those data points alone are not enough to hand over to an AI when choosing where to live. Your ambitions, your dreams, your traveler profile (cautious or adventurous), your state of mind: all of these matter too. Read also Can you still afford to retire abroad? AI gets things wrong (a lot) We hear a lot about AI's successes. We hear just as much about its failures. Travelers are far from unanimous about AI travel planners: venues that have been closed for years (or never existed at all), questionable recommendations, and invented locations. AI is no stranger to errors. It's not hard to imagine how damaging those kinds of mistakes could be for an expat project. It's worth remembering that AI collects data without verifying it: reliable and unreliable sources can easily get mixed together. Be wary of AI overviews. This relatively new search feature delivers a "personalized, direct, and relevant" answer at the top of your search results. The problem is that those answers aren't always accurate. The information AI summarizes may be out of date or simply wrong. For example, you might get incorrect details about the process for obtaining permanent residency, or about a visa you're not actually eligible for. The consequences for your relocation plans can be serious. AI tells you what you want to hear Many users feel like they're having "real conversations" with an AI that seems to "read their mind." That's by design: these systems are built to give you the answers you want. And that's exactly the problem. What we want and what is real are not the same thing. Planning a move abroad requires deep reflection, not with an AI, but with genuine support systems that can help you test your aspirations against reality. Is your project actually viable? Are you emotionally and psychologically ready to live abroad? Those answers will come from within yourself and from conversations with real people, not a chatbot. Of course, it's up to you to find the right advisors. Even in real life, opening up to just anyone can be risky. You need to find someone you trust who can offer genuinely good guidance. Read also Europe's heatwaves show why climate change matters for expats

AI can't take responsibility off your shoulders as a future expat The more we use AI for everyday tasks, the more we attribute capabilities to it that it simply doesn't have. AI can certainly be useful for certain tasks and everyday processes. But it doesn't relieve anyone of their own responsibility. The same applies to planning a move abroad: it's not something you can outsource to an artificial intelligence. You wouldn't hand the keys to your future to a stranger on the street, so why would you do it with an AI? That's why questions like "which country should I move to?" or "what career should I pursue?" shouldn't be directed at AI, or if they are, the answers should be taken with a large grain of salt. If you do use AI, don't take everything it says at face value. Do your own research.