Using AI to plan a move abroad may seem like a quick and convenient solution. It can compare destinations, explain visa procedures, and help organize your relocation. However, inaccurate information, outdated advice, and a lack of human understanding can put your expatriation project at risk. So, how much should you really rely on AI?
In just a few years, AI has transformed everyday life. You may already be using it regularly: to organize your schedule, plan tasks, book doctor's appointments, or figure out what to make for dinner. So why not hand it your moving abroad plans? Generative AI travel planners have been popping up everywhere, promising ultra-personalized itineraries with interactive maps and seamless bookings. A few conversations, and apparently, you have the trip of your dreams sorted. Why not apply the same concept to relocating abroad? It's a tempting idea, but not a particularly good one. The reason is simple: AI is not an expat coach. We use it so constantly that it's easy to overlook one fundamental fact: AI doesn't think. It has no emotions, and it cannot understand yours.
Local nuances, ways of expressing yourself, body language, cultural differences: AI simply isn't equipped to grasp these subtleties, yet they're essential to settling into a new country. Integration is a gradual process, and it happens through real exchanges with other people. Long before relocating, there are concrete ways to connect with your future home. The quality of the information you gather matters just as much as the human connections you make. Discussion forums and social media offer invaluable first-hand accounts and are great places to start building your network. Relying solely on AI means cutting yourself off from that human dimension of research, and that's a significant loss.
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AI has no emotions and can't account for yours
The internet is full of stories about eerily human-like conversations between people and AI. But the reality is that artificial intelligence has no "inner intelligence": no consciousness, no intuition, no moral compass, no feelings, no lived experience. The way it learns is fundamentally different from how humans learn. It has no empathy and cannot factor in how you feel. Yet any expat project is built around you: your feelings, your aspirations, your emotions. Yes, some elements are objective, like your qualifications or job openings abroad. But those data points alone are not enough to hand over to an AI when choosing where to live. Your ambitions, your dreams, your traveler profile (cautious or adventurous), your state of mind: all of these matter too.
We hear a lot about AI's successes. We hear just as much about its failures. Travelers are far from unanimous about AI travel planners: venues that have been closed for years (or never existed at all), questionable recommendations, and invented locations. AI is no stranger to errors. It's not hard to imagine how damaging those kinds of mistakes could be for an expat project. It's worth remembering that AI collects data without verifying it: reliable and unreliable sources can easily get mixed together.
Be wary of AI overviews. This relatively new search feature delivers a "personalized, direct, and relevant" answer at the top of your search results. The problem is that those answers aren't always accurate. The information AI summarizes may be out of date or simply wrong. For example, you might get incorrect details about the process for obtaining permanent residency, or about a visa you're not actually eligible for. The consequences for your relocation plans can be serious.
AI tells you what you want to hear
Many users feel like they're having "real conversations" with an AI that seems to "read their mind." That's by design: these systems are built to give you the answers you want. And that's exactly the problem. What we want and what is real are not the same thing. Planning a move abroad requires deep reflection, not with an AI, but with genuine support systems that can help you test your aspirations against reality. Is your project actually viable? Are you emotionally and psychologically ready to live abroad? Those answers will come from within yourself and from conversations with real people, not a chatbot. Of course, it's up to you to find the right advisors. Even in real life, opening up to just anyone can be risky. You need to find someone you trust who can offer genuinely good guidance.
AI can't take responsibility off your shoulders as a future expat
The more we use AI for everyday tasks, the more we attribute capabilities to it that it simply doesn't have. AI can certainly be useful for certain tasks and everyday processes. But it doesn't relieve anyone of their own responsibility. The same applies to planning a move abroad: it's not something you can outsource to an artificial intelligence. You wouldn't hand the keys to your future to a stranger on the street, so why would you do it with an AI? That's why questions like "which country should I move to?" or "what career should I pursue?" shouldn't be directed at AI, or if they are, the answers should be taken with a large grain of salt. If you do use AI, don't take everything it says at face value. Do your own research.
How to plan your move abroad properly
What if you rediscovered the satisfaction of doing your own research? If you do delegate tasks to AI, make sure you stay in control. You are the one making the decisions. AI is just a tool, and one you could manage without. Don't forget that the research phase before relocating is invaluable. Conversations with former expats or locals already living in your destination country are just as important.
The benefits of traditional research and first-hand accounts
To plan your move properly, start by carving out time for research. If you tend to get overwhelmed, block one or more time slots each week specifically for this. Enlist the help of someone you trust if you need to. Begin by taking a close look at your lifestyle: what you love, and what you can't imagine giving up.
Use a simple old-school method: a table with two columns, one for what you like and one for what you don't. If a few countries already come to mind, write them down. If not, let your preferences guide you (stunning scenery, ease of access, and so on). Gradually narrow your search by factoring in practical constraints: cost of living, the reality of the job market in your destination country, visa and residence permit requirements, and so on.
The value of human connection
The importance of human interaction when planning a move abroad cannot be overstated. Whatever your reasons for relocating, expatriation is first and foremost a human adventure. You're leaving your country, your roots, your culture, to discover somewhere new and embrace a different way of life. It's a deeply human experience. What could be more natural, then, than to prepare for it with other people?
Talk to expats and locals on the ground. Spend time on discussion forums. Join organizations that support newcomers. Network. Build friendships with expats and aspiring expats before you leave. You'll likely find travel companions, valuable contacts, and genuine friends in your new city, and that's something AI simply cannot do for you. All of this groundwork will help you work through any doubts and feel far more confident going into your new life abroad.
Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.