Planning your return from abroad to avoid a career setback
Negotiate your return before you even leave!
There are many different types of contracts and situations. But if you've been sent abroad on assignment by a company, it's best to negotiate the concrete terms of your return right from the start. In principle, your home company is required to reintegrate you and offer you a position equivalent to the one you left.
In practice, according to this study by Vistra, a significant number of organizations fail to offer their expats the same or an equivalent role when they return. A Harvard Business Review study also found that a third of expats are still in temporary roles three months after repatriation.
So take a close look at what your contract actually says on the subject: is there a structured return support plan? What type of role does it cover? What guarantees does it include?
Keep your network alive back home
Even if your contract guarantees an equivalent position, it pays to be proactive and stay tuned to internal opportunities before they're officially posted.
There's really only one way to do that: maintain relationships with colleagues in your home country.
Professional networks like LinkedIn make this easier, but also think about meeting people in person when you can, for example by combining a business trip with a visit to former managers and colleagues.
Patrick, a Swiss expat who lived in Dubai and then Shanghai, spent around fifteen years away from his mobile telecoms company's headquarters. Over time, those connections gradually faded, and when he expressed a desire to return to Europe, very few people at head office were in a real position to help him. He ended up leaving the company altogether.
Could a skills assessment help?
After living abroad, you may have evolved so significantly, both in your working methods and your mindset, that a career repositioning starts to feel necessary.
Many firms specializing in return support, or "repatriation management," offer coaching services and skills assessments. These processes help you clarify your professional profile, highlight what you've gained, and position yourself effectively in the job market. It's worth thinking about before you return!
Do you need to update your skills?
Digital tools, working methods, and employer expectations evolve quickly.
Attending webinars or taking online courses helps you stay current, especially in highly technical fields or areas like digital skills and new sector-specific regulations.
Again, it's better to start upskilling in advance, ahead of your return home.
Note: Did you earn a degree or certifications abroad while working? When you return, and to avoid any career disruption, look into the qualification recognition process. A potential employer may require it, and it can take several months.
Showcasing your international experience on your CV and in interviews
Avoid hollow buzzwords like "excellent adaptability"
"Flexibility," "adaptability," "open-mindedness": these catch-all phrases ring hollow if they're not backed up with concrete examples.
Think about specific situations where you had to adjust your working habits, your communication style, or your understanding of social norms to succeed in a new professional environment abroad. How did you handle it? What did you take away from the experience?
These are exactly the kinds of reflections worth sharing with a recruiter, especially once you've done a thorough personal review of the subject yourself.
Management, expertise: what transferable skills do you have?
How can you translate your international experience into concrete, useful skills?
Has your management style evolved? Has your practice been enriched by exposure to different working methods or new regulatory frameworks?
The skills assessment mentioned earlier can help you recognize and articulate these gains around leadership and the expertise that comes from living and working abroad.
Language learning abroad: a telling indicator
Even if your day-to-day work wasn't conducted in the local language, making the effort to learn it often says a great deal about how genuinely engaged you were with your experience in that country.
It demonstrates curiosity and an open mind. If you have the opportunity, take a recognized language exam, as it provides tangible proof of your commitment and your efforts to integrate.
What if you didn't work during your time abroad?
This is a common situation, particularly for partners who follow their spouse on an expat assignment. The concern is often the gap that appears on a CV…
Yet this period is far from professionally unproductive.
Many expat partners get involved in volunteering, whether through local associations, expat networks, or international schools.
Others use the time to pursue side projects such as running a blog, leading training workshops in their area of expertise, or even launching small entrepreneurial ventures.
These experiences, which often come with real responsibility, deserve a place on your CV.
It's also worth thinking of this period as the perfect opportunity to complete a training course you'd always put off.
Career change and new opportunities after living abroad
Starting your own business
Rather than picking up exactly where you left off, returning home can be a fantastic opportunity to reinvent your career!
The expat experience often acts as a catalyst: it opens up new perspectives, shifts your priorities, and builds cross-functional skills that would be a shame to leave untapped. Some expats discover, either during or after their time abroad, a genuine desire to start something of their own.
"Back in France, I set up my own coaching and mentoring practice. My program focuses on self-awareness and wellbeing. After an international career, I finally had the courage to follow my calling and my passion for personal development and transformation," says Rebecca.
Joining an international company that values global experience
This is another way to make your return feel like a continuation rather than a break. After living abroad, try to leverage the experience you've gained to target an international company based in your home country. Many organizations, whether in consulting, logistics, sales, or marketing, are actively looking for profiles with the ability to thrive in multicultural environments, manage diverse teams, and think globally. That's a real advantage when you come back from abroad.