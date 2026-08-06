Planning your return from abroad to avoid a career setback

Negotiate your return before you even leave!

There are many different types of contracts and situations. But if you've been sent abroad on assignment by a company, it's best to negotiate the concrete terms of your return right from the start. In principle, your home company is required to reintegrate you and offer you a position equivalent to the one you left.

In practice, according to this study by Vistra, a significant number of organizations fail to offer their expats the same or an equivalent role when they return. A Harvard Business Review study also found that a third of expats are still in temporary roles three months after repatriation.

So take a close look at what your contract actually says on the subject: is there a structured return support plan? What type of role does it cover? What guarantees does it include?

Keep your network alive back home

Even if your contract guarantees an equivalent position, it pays to be proactive and stay tuned to internal opportunities before they're officially posted.

There's really only one way to do that: maintain relationships with colleagues in your home country.

Professional networks like LinkedIn make this easier, but also think about meeting people in person when you can, for example by combining a business trip with a visit to former managers and colleagues.

Patrick, a Swiss expat who lived in Dubai and then Shanghai, spent around fifteen years away from his mobile telecoms company's headquarters. Over time, those connections gradually faded, and when he expressed a desire to return to Europe, very few people at head office were in a real position to help him. He ended up leaving the company altogether.

Could a skills assessment help?

After living abroad, you may have evolved so significantly, both in your working methods and your mindset, that a career repositioning starts to feel necessary.

Many firms specializing in return support, or "repatriation management," offer coaching services and skills assessments. These processes help you clarify your professional profile, highlight what you've gained, and position yourself effectively in the job market. It's worth thinking about before you return!

Do you need to update your skills?

Digital tools, working methods, and employer expectations evolve quickly.

Attending webinars or taking online courses helps you stay current, especially in highly technical fields or areas like digital skills and new sector-specific regulations.

Again, it's better to start upskilling in advance, ahead of your return home.

Note: Did you earn a degree or certifications abroad while working? When you return, and to avoid any career disruption, look into the qualification recognition process. A potential employer may require it, and it can take several months.