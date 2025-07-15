“I'm adaptable”: Don't let it be just a buzzword

Terms like “flexibility,” “adaptability,” and “open-mindedness” show up on countless CVs—but without real substance, they can quickly turn off recruiters.

If you're going to use these words, make sure you back them up with solid, real-life examples. Have you lived or worked abroad? Think of a time when you had to adjust—maybe you adapted to Japan's more hierarchical meeting culture or learned to be more direct in Germany's work environment. These are the kinds of stories that bring your skills to life.

If you haven't had international experience yet, focus on the multicultural exposure you've had at home. That might be through your studies, working with international colleagues, or volunteering in diverse communities. Show that you know how to listen, observe, and adapt your approach. The key is to give specific, tangible examples that prove you walk the talk.

Read also What AI skills do you need for an international career?

Your diplomas and job titles: Clarity matters

If you're applying for jobs abroad, a clear and accurate English version of your CV is a must. Translating your degrees and professional experience properly—not just running them through an automatic tool—can make the difference. Many candidates fall into the trap of poor translations, and standing out means doing better.

Take the time to get it right. For example, translating “HEC” as “School of Commerce” won't mean much to an employer in Asia. Similarly, calling “Sciences Po” a “School of Political Sciences” might confuse recruiters. Use the full, correct name with a short explanation if needed.

Also, in some fields—especially healthcare and education—you may need official recognition of your qualifications. Look into this early so you're prepared to answer questions and can show you've taken initiative.

Job titles deserve the same care. Don't translate roles word for word. Instead, opt for clear equivalents. Likewise, be thoughtful when translating titles—find terms that match the actual responsibilities rather than translating them literally.

Rethink your resume format: Local standards matter

We all know that a resume should be tailored to each job—but what's often overlooked is that resume formats vary widely from one country to another.

Think of your CV as a cultural code—it needs to be cracked.

In Germany, for instance, resumes are expected to follow a strict chronological order with detailed, accurate degree names. In the U.S. or Canada, you should leave out personal details like your photo, birthdate, marital status, and nationality—these are considered private, and sometimes even discriminatory. However, in Switzerland, such information is still commonly included. And in Japan, the “Rirekisho” is a highly standardized document with almost no room for personalization.

So what's the best approach? Before applying, find a sample resume from your target country and sector. Pay close attention to the structure, language, and tone. It shows you're not just adaptable—you understand and respect the cultural norms of your future workplace.

Read also How to juggle classes and your student job

Language skills: Be clear, be credible

Saying you have a “good level of Spanish” or that you're “fluent in German” doesn't tell recruiters much. When applying internationally, clarity matters.

Use recognized standards to describe your language skills. Include any official test scores you've earned—like TOEFL, TOEIC, or IELTS for English; DELE for Spanish; or the Goethe-Zertifikat for German. You can also refer to the CEFR scale, from A1 (beginner) to C2 (mastery), which is widely understood.

Want to really stand out? Offer to do part—or all—of your interview in the target language. It's a powerful way to show confidence, motivation, and real ability. Of course, your Japanese might need brushing up before you can interview in it—but if Japan is your destination, investing in those language skills early will pay off.

Have an immigration strategy—and a genuine interest in the country

International recruiters can easily spot generic, copy-paste applications. Simply saying you've “always dreamed of working in Canada” or that “China has always fascinated you” won't be enough.

What really sets you apart is demonstrating that you've done your homework. Demonstrate your understanding of the local culture, labor market, and the specific challenges in your target sector.

Have you explored the visa process for yourself and your family? Do you have a clear immigration strategy? Are you familiar with how employment contracts work in that country? These details take time to research, but they prove you're committed—not just applying to every opportunity that pops up.

Pro tip: Include a specific local detail in your cover letter or during the interview. Refer to a recent news item, program, or policy reform related to your field. It's a simple way to show that your interest is genuine—and that you've made a thoughtful, informed choice.

Read also How to become an entrepreneur in Europe without a degree

Build a strong digital presence

Chances are, your international recruiter will Google you, and what shows up first matters. Will it be your professional profile or your vacation photos?

Do a quick search of your name and review the results from a recruiter's point of view. If your social media accounts are front and center—or worse, show questionable content—it's time to clean things up. Delete old posts if needed, or switch personal accounts to private.

Next, focus on your LinkedIn profile (or another platform relevant to your field). Make sure it's up to date, includes keywords aligned with your international job goals, and—if you haven't already—is written in English.

It's also worth checking whether your target country uses other professional platforms. For instance, professionals in German-speaking countries often use Xing in addition to LinkedIn. Creating a profile there can boost your visibility with local recruiters.

Strong references: Your passport to an international career

In many countries, references can matter more than degrees. A strong recommendation letter often carries more weight than a qualification alone.

Reach out to former managers or colleagues and ask for a recommendation letter—ideally translated into English or the language of your target country. The letter should be tailored to you, highlighting your strengths and offering a concrete example of your work in action.

Also, prepare a clear and well-organized reference list, including the person's name, job title, company, email address, and a brief explanation of how you worked together.

And don't forget LinkedIn. Asking for recommendations directly on your profile can boost your credibility. Just like with any product, recruiters often look for reviews before making a choice.

Craft a strong elevator pitch—in 30 seconds

In many countries—especially in English-speaking ones—you're expected to introduce yourself clearly and concisely. This is where your personal “elevator pitch” comes in. In just 30 to 60 seconds, you should be able to explain who you are, what you do, what you're looking for, and what value you bring to a new role.

Career coach Ashley Stahl told Forbes that your pitch is “a chance to stand out and show what makes you unique. Instead of listing all your skills, tell a brief story about yourself—the ‘why' behind your passion for the job—and link it to the skills you use in your career.” For example, if you spent your childhood taking apart and rebuilding computers, that's a perfect story to share if you're applying for an engineering role.

You get the idea. A well-crafted pitch helps you make a memorable impression—and gives international recruiters a reason to remember you.