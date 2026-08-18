What does the law generally say about workplace relationships?
In most countries, a romantic relationship between two employees at the same company is not inherently prohibited. "This type of relationship falls within the realm of private life and is not illegal, whether in Switzerland, France, or elsewhere," confirms Caroline Diard, associate professor in the Human Resources Management and Business Law department at TBS Education.
That said, this general freedom must be understood within each country's specific context. Caroline Diard points out that cultural, societal, and legal differences exist and strongly influence how these relationships are perceived and regulated. In other words, while dating a colleague isn't inherently forbidden, the real-world consequences can vary considerably from one country to the next.
Case study: the Nestlé CEO affair
The dismissal of Nestlé's CEO in 2025 over an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate sparked widespread public debate. Why such a severe consequence when no law actually prohibits this kind of relationship?
The case perfectly illustrates the complex ethical, legal, and cultural issues surrounding workplace relationships. For a multinational of Nestlé's scale, brand image and corporate governance are major strategic priorities. "The company operates across every continent, serving clients from vastly different cultures and sensibilities. It therefore has to apply the lowest common denominator when it comes to sensitivity and ethics," as Swiss broadcaster RTS reported.
The relationship itself wasn't illegal. What led to the dismissal was a violation of the company's internal code of conduct, which requires senior executives to disclose any relationship that could create a conflict of interest or undermine good governance. At that level of responsibility, transparency is considered a non-negotiable obligation.
When a workplace relationship involves a power dynamic
This is where complications most often arise. A romantic relationship between a manager and a direct report creates a particularly sensitive situation. The inherent power imbalance in a supervisory relationship can have significant ripple effects throughout an organization.
For one thing, this type of relationship can fuel suspicions of favoritism. Promotions, performance reviews, and assignment decisions may all be perceived as biased. Even if that perception is unfounded, it can be enough to erode the team's trust in management's impartiality.
Beyond that, if the relationship ends or if one partner feels they were pressured or disadvantaged, the company may face accusations of sexual harassment, abuse of authority, or discrimination.
In short, a "hierarchical romance" raises serious questions around governance, fairness, and legal liability, and companies take these concerns very seriously indeed.
How it works around the world
Here's a look at how different countries approach the issue, with some concrete examples.
France: the primacy of private life
In France, the principle is clear: private life is protected. Article 9 of the Civil Code guarantees everyone the right to respect for their private life. As a result, employers cannot prohibit employees from pursuing a romantic relationship at work.
There are limits, however. If a relationship disrupts the organization (repeated tardiness, visible tension, or conflicts of interest), an employer can step in. In such cases, one of the partners may be reassigned to avoid any appearance of favoritism. But no one can be disciplined simply for being in a relationship with a colleague.
French law does not require employees to disclose a romantic relationship, even when a reporting line is involved. That said, according to the magazine Courrier Cadres, a growing number of companies are incorporating into their internal policies or codes of conduct an encouragement to inform HR, specifically to get ahead of any potential reorganizations or conflicts of interest.
United States: pragmatism and "love contracts"
The American and French systems are built on two fundamentally different philosophies. In the US, the legal framework is more permissive. The principle of at-will employment allows employers to terminate a contract without having to justify the decision, as long as it isn't based on an illegal reason (such as discrimination). This broad flexibility gives companies far more latitude to regulate their employees' personal lives, including romantic relationships between colleagues.
It's therefore not uncommon for internal policies to prohibit or strictly govern workplace relationships, particularly when a direct reporting line is involved. Employers can require mandatory disclosure.
One well-known example is the "consensual relationship agreement," commonly referred to as a "love contract." This is a document signed by both partners confirming that their relationship is voluntary and that they are aware of company policies. The goal is to protect the employer against potential future claims of favoritism or coercion.
China: cultural expectations and the employee handbook
In China, workplace relationships also intersect with deeply rooted cultural norms. In a professional environment shaped by collective discipline and the pursuit of social harmony, romantic relationships or public displays of affection are generally frowned upon.
One key element to understand is the employee handbook, a cornerstone of workplace life in China. This document sets out internal rules, behavioral expectations, and disciplinary procedures in detail. It carries nearly the same weight as an employment contract and serves as the primary reference in any dispute. Its importance was illustrated in a widely covered case involving two colleagues with no direct reporting relationship, both married to other people, who were dismissed after being caught kissing in the office. Both took legal action against the company seeking compensation, but their claims were unsuccessful.
The company relied on its employee handbook, which states that it may "terminate the employment relationship with employees who are morally corrupt, tarnish the company's reputation, and have a negative influence on it." After that, it all comes down to interpretation.
Workplace relationships are, in most countries, neither illegal nor strictly forbidden. But they exist within a cultural and organizational framework that is important to understand. Depending on the country, the company, or the seniority of those involved, the consequences can range from a simple internal reassignment to serious disciplinary action or even termination of employment.