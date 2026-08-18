We spend a large part of our lives at work, so it is hardly surprising that romantic relationships develop between colleagues. A 2024 survey found that nearly one in three employees had experienced a workplace romance since returning to the office. For people working abroad, however, such relationships can raise complex legal, cultural and professional questions. A romance that is accepted in one country may be frowned upon, subject to disclosure rules or even put someone's career at risk in another. Here is what expatriates need to know about workplace relationships around the world.

What does the law generally say about workplace relationships? In most countries, a romantic relationship between two employees at the same company is not inherently prohibited. "This type of relationship falls within the realm of private life and is not illegal, whether in Switzerland, France, or elsewhere," confirms Caroline Diard, associate professor in the Human Resources Management and Business Law department at TBS Education. That said, this general freedom must be understood within each country's specific context. Caroline Diard points out that cultural, societal, and legal differences exist and strongly influence how these relationships are perceived and regulated. In other words, while dating a colleague isn't inherently forbidden, the real-world consequences can vary considerably from one country to the next. Read also How to rebuild your career when returning home from abroad

Join the community Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life 100% free registration

Case study: the Nestlé CEO affair The dismissal of Nestlé's CEO in 2025 over an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate sparked widespread public debate. Why such a severe consequence when no law actually prohibits this kind of relationship? The case perfectly illustrates the complex ethical, legal, and cultural issues surrounding workplace relationships. For a multinational of Nestlé's scale, brand image and corporate governance are major strategic priorities. "The company operates across every continent, serving clients from vastly different cultures and sensibilities. It therefore has to apply the lowest common denominator when it comes to sensitivity and ethics," as Swiss broadcaster RTS reported. The relationship itself wasn't illegal. What led to the dismissal was a violation of the company's internal code of conduct, which requires senior executives to disclose any relationship that could create a conflict of interest or undermine good governance. At that level of responsibility, transparency is considered a non-negotiable obligation. When a workplace relationship involves a power dynamic This is where complications most often arise. A romantic relationship between a manager and a direct report creates a particularly sensitive situation. The inherent power imbalance in a supervisory relationship can have significant ripple effects throughout an organization. For one thing, this type of relationship can fuel suspicions of favoritism. Promotions, performance reviews, and assignment decisions may all be perceived as biased. Even if that perception is unfounded, it can be enough to erode the team's trust in management's impartiality. Beyond that, if the relationship ends or if one partner feels they were pressured or disadvantaged, the company may face accusations of sexual harassment, abuse of authority, or discrimination. In short, a "hierarchical romance" raises serious questions around governance, fairness, and legal liability, and companies take these concerns very seriously indeed. Read also Working in South Korea is getting easier for skilled foreigners