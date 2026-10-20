Are female expat workers at greater risk of discrimination than their male counterparts? It's a question worth asking, as more and more women choose to build their careers abroad. What does age-based discrimination actually look like in practice? And what measures have governments put in place to protect both local and foreign workers?

What does age discrimination actually mean? While age discrimination tends to bring older workers to mind, ageism is broadly defined as the marginalization of an individual based on their age in contexts where such treatment is prohibited by law, such as the workplace. People can face discrimination for being considered too old, but also too young. Age discrimination is not limited to seniors. A company posting a community manager job ad specifying "male or female applicants up to age 30 only" could be breaking the law: the listing is discriminatory because it excludes anyone over 30. An age limit is acceptable only when the employer can cite a legitimate reason and clearly describe the role. Read also Rising residency fees and demand for foreign workers in Japan

Who is more affected by ageism? Older workers and women bear the brunt of ageism. For women, it often amounts to a double penalty: being a woman can already complicate pursuing an international career, and age adds another layer of difficulty. The archetypal expat is still widely pictured as a young, dynamic, degree-holding man, which means older women around the world are disproportionately affected compared to their male peers. According to OECD figures cited by the International Labor Organization, 47% of women aged 55 to 64 were employed globally in 2022, and 14% of women aged 65 and over were employed. Men's figures are significantly higher: 74% of men aged 55 to 64 and 29% of those 65 and over were still working. The study does not specify the kinds of roles these older workers hold, though a significant share are in precarious positions that often do not suit their health needs. Building a career abroad remains a challenge for many expat women. Women's career paths tend to be more fragmented than men's, whether they live abroad or not, often because they have had to take time out for pregnancy and maternity leave. Companies still frequently use this non-linear trajectory to justify giving expat women less consideration. Returning to the job market after a career break, for instance, is far from straightforward. Women aged 50 and over who are job-seeking report facing age-related discrimination, and even those who are well established within their organizations are not immune: past the age of 50, some describe being pressured to retire early.

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Younger expat women are affected too Women consistently pay the highest price. Among younger workers, they are also the group most affected by age-related discrimination. Many still hesitate to picture a young woman striking out on an expat adventure, and cultural and legal differences between countries significantly shape how women are perceived. The main forms of discrimination that young expats, both women and men, may encounter include: Job scams ;

; Pay below the legal minimum, or wages that bear no relation to the work required;

Non-recognition of qualifications;

Workplace harassment and differential treatment. It is worth noting that age can also work against young foreigners when renting accommodation abroad. Illegal clauses can slip into contracts, requiring them to pay fees that older foreign tenants would never be asked to pay, for example. Read also A better job abroad? What to check before you resign