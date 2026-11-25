What if the country you've called home isn't yours to retire in? Imagine getting a job offer from abroad at, say, 24. It's new, exciting, and great for your career. You move abroad and stay. You work hard, you move through promotions, make friends, and build a life. Fast forward a few decades, and you are no longer a newcomer in this country. In fact, it feels unquestionably like home. And then the time comes to retire . And suddenly, everything changes. The legal reason why you were here is now… gone.

First, can you actually stay after you retire? The first question that comes up is both basic and brutal; it all depends on the answer: are you legally allowed to remain in the country once you stop working? The sad thing is that living somewhere for 20, 30, or even 40 years does not mean you have a pathway to permanent residence. And if your residence is connected to your employment, once the employment is over, technically, so is your right to stay. In many cases, it comes down to the specific country you are in. In some countries, the immigration system gives foreign workers a relatively straightforward pathway from temporary employment to permanent residence. Take the UK, for example. Someone on a Skilled Worker route may be able to apply for indefinite leave after five years, if they meet the relevant requirements. If indefinite leave is granted, they will be able to live in the country without a specific time limit. So, technically, someone who has worked in the UK for 20 years may secure a permanent residency status well ahead of retirement. Another good example here is Portugal. Foreigners who have held temporary residence in the country for at least five years can apply for permanent residence. There are requirements to meet, like sufficient means to support yourself and basic Portuguese, but it is definitely an option. Canada works somewhat differently. But work experience in Canada can help a temporary employee transition to permanent residence. For example, under the Canadian Experience Class, a qualified worker only needs one year of eligible work experience in Canada within the previous three years to start a pathway to permanent residency. Other requirements apply, but the route to residency is clear. Read also Want to work in tech abroad? These countries are welcoming foreign talent

In some countries, even working for 30 years doesn't lead to permanent residency This is where retirement gets complicated. In several major expat destinations, the time you spend working in the country doesn't open a direct route to residency. For example, in Kuwait, private-sector employees typically reside in the country under Article 18 work residence. Their residency is linked to their sponsor, or employer. Working in this status for 20, 30, or even 40 years doesn't lead to permanent residence. When employment ends, the worker will need to find a different legal basis for staying. The situation in the UAE is also interesting. Simply working here for decades doesn't guarantee permanent residence either. But the country does have a specific option for those who want to stay after their careers end – a five-year renewable retirement residence visa. Naturally, conditions apply: applicants must be at least 55, have worked for at least 15 years in or outside the UAE, and meet financial requirements. Currently, this means owning at least AED 1 million (over USD $270,000) in property and having at least AED 1 million in savings or proof of annual income of at least AED 180,000 (around USD $50,000). The annual income threshold is higher for Dubai – AED 240,000 (around USD $65,000) Saudi Arabia also doesn't turn years of employment into residency. If you want to live in the country without an official employer, your only option would be Premium Residency. The fact that a country doesn't offer a direct path to permanent residence connected to employment doesn't mean you will necessarily have to leave. But it does mean that you will need to change your immigration status.

Join the community Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life 100% free registration

If your work visa ends, what are your options? If there is no direct translation of work years into residency, what do you do?` Depending on the country, there may be several ways worth looking into. Some countries have a dedicated retirement visa. This would be the most obvious place to start. For example, in Thailand, foreigners over 50 can apply for the Non-Immigrant O-A (Long Stay) visa, often called the retirement visa. Applicants generally need to show either 800,000 baht in funds, monthly income of at least 65,000 baht (around USD $2,000), or a combination reaching 800,000 baht (around USD $24,000). The visa also requires health insurance, a clean criminal record, and you won't be allowed to work in Thailand. In some countries, permanent residency can come through investment or property ownership. We've already mentioned the Premium Residency options in Saudi Arabia. The UAE's Golden Residency is another example. Greece has a Golden Visa program. And Oman offers a renewable investor visa for five to ten years. Another option could be family residence. In this case, your right to stay would be coming from a spouse or another family member. Naturally, this is only relevant if you have relatives in the country who already have permanent residency status, or are citizens. Here's the key thing, though. If you've worked in a country for a while and are leaning towards staying, it's important to start looking into permanent residency options as soon as possible. Even if research reveals that you can't become a permanent resident after working in the country for many years, you will have a clear understanding of your situation, and enough time to work on other residency options or an alternative plan. Here are a few useful things to look into: When does your current residence expire? It may be at the end of employment, before the actual end date on your residence card.

Is there a dedicated retirement visa or long-term residence visa? What are the conditions for qualifying?

Can you apply for permanent residence now? You may already meet the requirements for years of employment, salary, and tax contributions.

Can you apply before leaving your current job?

If there are permanent residency options, will you be able to sponsor your spouse and other dependents?

Does buying property come with residence options?

What happens to your health insurance without employment coverage?

Are there any minimum stay requirements?

What will retiring in this country mean for your pension and taxes? If you are seriously considering a stay beyond employment, it also makes sense to consult an experienced immigration professional. Rules change – and there may be permanent residency options that you are not aware of. Read also When managing a team abroad shakes your confidence

What about your pension? Another key question to answer is where your pension will be coming from. If you've spent a considerable amount of time working abroad, the answer to this question may not be straightforward. In some countries, foreign employees pay into the local state pension system, and because of that, they keep pension rights when they retire, even if they leave. For example, under EU pension coordination rules, your insurance record is typically preserved in each EU country where you worked. If you worked in three qualifying countries, you may end up receiving three different pensions. Each country will calculate its share according to the time you spent working there and paying insurance contributions. Say, you worked for 7 years in France, 10 in Germany and 15 in Portugal. Following the current EU coordination rules, these years will not simply add up into one pension payment. Instead, each country will only pay its portion of the pension. As retirement ages may also differ, pensions may not even start at the same time. In short, leaving the country where you have built up pension rights doesn't mean losing these rights. The UK State Pension, for instance, can be claimed from abroad. It can also be paid into a bank account in a different country where you now hold residency. But there is a catch: depending on the country where you retire, a UK State Pension may not be eligible for annual increases. Social security arrangements become especially important for career expats. There are agreements that can coordinate the contributions you make in both your home country and the country where you are now working. This can help you avoid gaps that may prevent you from qualifying for a pension. For instance, Canada has such agreements with a number of countries: the UK, France, Germany, Portugal, China, Japan, South Korea, and others. Depending on the specifics of a particular agreement, contributions and residence in a foreign country can help you meet the minimum eligibility requirements for Canadian or foreign benefits. Let's look at this from a slightly different angle. What if you spent 30 years working in China? Will China actually pay you a pension when you retire? Foreign employees legally working for Chinese employers are required to participate in China's employee social insurance system. This typically includes basic pension insurance, medical, unemployment, work-injury, and maternity insurance. If you are a foreign citizen who spent substantial time working in China, your foreign status doesn't prevent you from receiving a Chinese pension. But there are additional conditions to meet ot qualify for a Chinese pension. For example, under Shanghai's current official guidance, the minimum length of social security contributions is 15 years, although there are plans to increase this to 20 years. But the pension calculation itself takes other factors into account: contribution salary, local average wages, and the balance accumulated in the individual's pension account into consideration. If you leave China before you've reached the pension age, you can usually keep your individual social-insurance account. And if you later return to work, your previous years of contribution will be counted in. Your country of origin can complicate things further. China has a number of bilateral social-security agreements (with Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, etc.). These agreements are meant to coordinate social-security coverage and avoid double contributions. The takeaway from this lengthy example is that pensions may get complicated if you've worked abroad. This is why the best strategy here is to check, perhaps in a professional consultation, what your pension will look like if you work in this specific destination. Can you still afford healthcare after employment ends? Even if you've found a way to stay after retirement, there will be another important issue to consider: how will you manage healthcare? If you've been employed for a long time, your healthcare plan is probably attached to your employer. They may be paying contributions to a national social-insurance system or providing you with private insurance. When you retire, you will be losing your salary and the healthcare arrangement you've relied on for years. In most cases, you will now need to secure a different insurance plan. In fact, a lot of alternative residency options such as retirement visas require a comprehensive insurance plan. Thailand's Non-Immigrant O-A visa, for example, asks for health coverage for the full length of your intended stay with coverage of at least 3 million baht (around USD $9,000). Another thing to factor in here is the cost of insurance. If you are now over 60, you may not be paying the same price you did at 45. It's important to clarify how much private coverage will cost at 60, 65, 70, and beyond, and if the policy has an upper entry or renewal age. Read also Starting a business abroad: How to choose the right visa?