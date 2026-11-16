You may find comfort in the fact that you are not the only one asking this question. And the emotional challenges of managing a team abroad are actually well documented online.

And now you start to wonder. You couldn't have lost all your managerial abilities over a few weeks. So, what happened?

You arrive in your new destination. You start working. And suddenly, things are not really working as you thought they would. It could be as simple as your jokes not landing. Or maybe the meetings feel unusually quiet. But you could start running into real operational issues like employees not telling you if something is wrong or deadlines not being met.

This is where it becomes essential to separate temporary unfamiliarity from professional incompetence. You are still the same skilled professional you were back home. What is missing is contextual knowledge. This distinction can be quite reassuring. It turns the question “Am I bad at this?” into a learning opportunity — “What new information am I lacking to become even better?”

Abroad, a lot of these instincts may simply stop working. All your years of experience may suddenly feel irrelevant in the new setting. And it may start to feel a lot like starting over.

The thing about being an experienced manager and team leader is just that. You have already done your research, and by now you are probably no longer examining every interaction at work. You may even have developed a kind of professional autopilot. You instantly recognize cues, know when to push and when to give space.

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The culture shock

A different culture can completely change the meaning of the same managerial behavior. There is no single management style that would translate perfectly across borders. In fact, there are numerous examples to the contrary.

In a lot of Western corporate cultures, for example, direct feedback is generally appreciated, even if it comes in the form of criticism. But in many Asian cultures, the same approach would lead to someone "losing face." Openly disagreeing with someone in a higher position can be a sign of ambition and expertise in an American company. But in the Middle East, you may be seen as lacking respect.

Meetings and even decision-making itself can follow different rules. You may be used to meetings actually being the spaces where decisions are debated and taken. But in some countries, decisions are actually made before meetings, in informal gatherings, with the meeting serving as a pure formality.

Not knowing these specifics can place you in rather awkward situations and make you doubt every interaction.

Learning about the corporate and management culture of your new destination is a good first step here. But for an experienced manager, abandoning their management style in favor of an entirely different one would hardly be a sensible solution. International management implies more than just learning a list of cultural do's and dont's.

A more workable framework here could be this: Observe → Ask → Experiment → Adjust

It's important to be aware of the gap between what you intend for your actions to convey, and how they are understood by your team.

If giving direct public feedback doesn't improve the process but leads to better employees workplace confidence, your strategy is not getting you the results you want. It needs to be adjusted.

You could start with adjustments that are small. For example, make your feedback more private. Or, create a safe space for disagreement where ideas can be discussed without open criticism. Observe if this small change gets you closer to the desired outcome – and adjust more if needed.

As a result, you may end up with a new customized hybrid management style, a mix of your existing expertise and newly acquired local knowledge – all powered by your ability to adapt.

Cultural fatigue

Adjusting and adapting are the absolute necessities of living abroad. But while they do solve some problems, they bring up others. One of them is cultural fatigue. When every workplace interaction becomes something to decode and analyze, you get tired. It doesn't have to be anything dramatic - but rather the accumulation of hundreds of tiny uncertainties.

Did I say the right thing? What did this reply mean? Was I too harsh?

One way to reduce this mental load is to simply create a routine around it. Give yourself time to decompress after every difficult meeting. Set up coffee breaks with a friend at lunch. Promise yourself not to bring work home - even in your head.

Work on transparent ways of gathering feedback from your team. Find one trusted local colleague or mentor who you can reality-check workplace situations with. Or create official feedback sessions with your team where everyone can bring up concerns and suggest improvements.

The main principle behind these solutions is to free up space in your head and unload some of the cultural decoding.

Read also Brownout: When working abroad no longer feels meaningful

The responsibility shock

An international assignment often comes with increased responsibility. The company often invests a substantial amount in your relocation: your salary is higher, your expenses are covered—and now you need to prove yourself. You may actually feel that senior management is not paying closer attention to your performance.

And the pressure may not lower once you leave the office. Your partner may have left a job, your children may have changed schools – they have all made sacrifices so that you can have this opportunity.

Suddenly, there is more than ever riding on your ability to manage.

This pressure can create a dangerous self-promise – "I will show everyone that I can handle this". You may start working overtime, micromanaging employees, and avoiding admitting you have problems or asking for help. Every mishap may start to feel like a personal failure.

In this case, it may be smart to first redefine what competence looks like in your first few months abroad. Success doesn't mean arriving with all the answers. What it could mean is asking good questions, noticing where your assumptions don't match the new reality, and practicing adaptability.