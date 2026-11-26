It was a personal life project, born out of voluntary work, that first brought him to Mauritius. With over 30 years of experience in the IT sector, Lémuel Kubiak is now expanding the presence of Dedicace Software, a French company, on the island. From discovering a new market and building a professional network to adapting to local realities, his journey sheds light on the challenges of entrepreneurship abroad. He sits down with Expat.com to share his perspective on the Mauritian business landscape, the opportunities within the digital sector, and the keys to making an entrepreneurial venture succeed on the island.

Can you introduce yourself and tell us what brought you to Mauritius? I have worked in the IT sector for over 30 years, and I now represent Dedicace Software in Mauritius, a French company specialising in IT services and solutions for businesses. My move to Mauritius was primarily a personal decision, initially driven by voluntary work with an association. It wasn't a job opportunity that brought me to the island, but rather the desire to take my life in a new direction. From there, in agreement with Dedicace Software's leadership in France, we decided to grow the company's presence in Mauritius. Today, I'm fortunate to be able to combine my lifestyle choice with my professional experience, while contributing to Dedicace Software's development across the Indian Ocean region. Read also Building a business and a new life in Mauritius: Meet Lolitta Paroniants

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What does your business do, and how have you grown it on the island? Dedicace Software helps businesses manage their day-to-day IT needs: equipment, technical support, cybersecurity, data protection and backup, custom software development, training, and AI implementation.

We also offer our own solutions, including Klytic for sovereign messaging and collaborative working, and Wedoback for data backup and protection. In Mauritius, we focus above all on proximity, word-of-mouth referrals, and local partnerships. Our goal is straightforward: let businesses focus on what they do best while we take care of their IT. Our philosophy is simple: "We handle everything!"

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What were the main challenges you faced in growing the business? The first hurdle was getting our name out there and earning the trust of local businesses. Even with a strong track record in France, you have to build your credibility from scratch in a new market. Habits, expectations, and budgets can be quite different, so it takes time to understand local needs and adjust your approach accordingly. The biggest lesson I've learned is that business development in Mauritius relies far more on patience and the quality of personal relationships than on chasing quick results. Read also Why technology matters for the future of businesses in Mauritius What did you have to learn about the Mauritian market and your clients' expectations? I discovered a highly diverse market, spanning small businesses, international groups, and sectors such as tourism and services, each with very different needs. What businesses here want most is reliable, easy-to-use solutions that fit their budget. They also value having a responsive, accessible point of contact they can count on. That's why we prioritise a hands-on, personalised approach rather than a one-size-fits-all offering.

Part of our role is also making technology accessible, without overwhelming clients with technical jargon or proposing solutions that are far beyond what they actually need. How would you describe professional relationships in Mauritius? What should a newcomer take the time to understand? In Mauritius, professional relationships place a strong emphasis on human connection. Trust is built gradually, often through repeated meetings and conversations over time. You need to listen carefully, understand local customs, and respect cultural differences. Adapting to a multicultural environment is also essential, as communication styles and ways of working can vary considerably from one company to another. Above all, newcomers should resist the urge to simply replicate what they know from Europe. In my experience, adaptability, humility, and following through on your commitments are what matter most when it comes to building lasting relationships and maintaining a solid reputation. Read also From Dubai to Mauritius: Aymeric de Guerre's entrepreneurial journey

Networking here is a gradual process, built through professional events, referrals, and exchanges with fellow entrepreneurs, partners, and industry contacts. I regularly attend events organised by the Franco-Mauritian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFM), which are a great way to meet business leaders and discover new opportunities. I also actively seek out collaborations with companies whose skills complement our own. LinkedIn is a useful tool, but in-person meetings carry particular weight in Mauritius. Local partnerships with businesses whose activities complement ours remain a priority for me. In your view, what opportunities does the digital sector offer foreign entrepreneurs in Mauritius today, and what are its limitations? Mauritius has real potential in the digital space. The island has a diverse economic fabric, with tourism, financial services, retail, and a large number of SMEs all actively pursuing their digital transformation. Many businesses want to improve how they operate, strengthen their cybersecurity, or save time through new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. The island can also serve as an interesting gateway to the Indian Ocean and African markets. That said, it's worth keeping in mind that the local market is relatively small and budgets can be tight. Success here requires a solid understanding of the local landscape and offerings that are genuinely tailored to it. What digital needs do you identify among small Mauritian businesses? The needs are often very practical: reliable IT infrastructure, professional email, data protection, and quick access to support when something goes wrong. Many businesses could also save significant time by streamlining certain administrative tasks or switching to better-suited management tools. AI opens up new possibilities, but I believe it's important to get the basics right before investing in more advanced technologies. Prioritising cybersecurity awareness, putting protection against cyberattacks in place, and having responsive technical support already represents an excellent foundation. Data backup is a particularly critical issue. Too many businesses only discover their vulnerabilities after an incident has already occurred.

For an expat looking to launch a business in Mauritius, what IT investments do you consider essential from the start? I would recommend starting with the essentials: reliable hardware, a professional email address with your own domain, simple tools for working and sharing documents, and solid IT security. Data backup should never be overlooked. Losing client files or administrative documents can quickly put a young business in serious difficulty. Even a modest online presence from the outset matters, both for visibility and for building trust. The goal isn't to spend a lot, but to invest wisely from day one. It's also worth choosing scalable solutions and not cutting corners on security. I'd also strongly encourage thinking early on about where your professional data is stored and how it's kept confidential. These are issues that smaller businesses sometimes tend to overlook. Looking back, what do you wish you had known before settling here and starting work? I wish I had had a clearer sense of how long it takes to build a professional network and develop genuine relationships of trust. Even with solid experience behind you, you have to accept that you're largely starting over in a new market. Contacts and opportunities take time to develop. I also came to understand just how important local partnerships and referrals are. In Mauritius, investing time in meeting the right people is often just as valuable as the quality of the services you provide. It's a balance you build up gradually.

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