In Mauritius, professional circles overlap quickly — but the right connections don't form on their own. The island's size makes introductions easier, while placing real weight on reputation, trust, and word of mouth. Whether you're still planning your move or have just arrived, you can start building your network online and then bring those early conversations to life in person. From professional events and coworking spaces to incubators and industry communities, here's where to find the right people — and how to build lasting relationships in Mauritius without turning every conversation into a sales pitch.

Start before you leave, but keep your expectations realistic If you're still abroad, your first step is simply to observe. Which companies are hiring in your field? Where are they based? What events, conferences, or training programs bring professionals in your sector together? Who regularly posts about trends in the Mauritian market? LinkedIn is a great tool for this initial research. You can search for companies and professionals by industry and location, then reach out to a handful of people. The key is not to send the same generic message to everyone. A specific, personal message will almost always get more responses than a vague note announcing that you're thinking about relocating. For example, you could mention that you're planning to move to Mauritius, briefly describe your professional background, and ask for a short conversation to better understand what the sector actually looks like on the ground. Rather than asking for a job right away, focus on gathering insights you won't find in job listings: the skills employers are looking for, the level of seniority you can realistically aim for, how recruitment typically works, and how much local experience matters. These conversations can also help you pressure-test your plans. A profession that looks promising from where you are now may not offer the same opportunities in Mauritius, and the reverse is equally true: a highly specialized skill set might interest companies you would never have thought to approach. Read also Why more expats in Mauritius want to make a difference

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Once you arrive, move quickly from online to in-person As soon as you get to Mauritius, reconnect with the people you've already been in touch with rather than starting from scratch. A simple message is all it takes, and don't hesitate to suggest continuing the conversation over coffee. The meeting doesn't have to be transactional at all. Use it to learn about the other person's career path, find out who the key players in the sector are, or discover which events are worth attending. The first few weeks are also the right time to be open about what you're looking for. Let people around you know that you're hoping to meet professionals in your field, whether that's HR, tech entrepreneurs, or players in the real estate sector. Your colleagues, neighbors, parents you meet at the school gate, or even someone you chat with at a sports activity will often be happy to point you in the right direction. In Mauritius, everyone knows someone, and everyone knows someone who knows someone.

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Where to find professional networking events in Mauritius Unlike some countries, Mauritius doesn't have a single centralized calendar for professional events. Announcements are spread across chamber of commerce websites, event organizers' LinkedIn pages, their newsletters, and ticketing platforms like Otayo and Ticketbox. To avoid finding out about an event only after it's fully booked, you'll need to monitor several sources at once. The CCI France Maurice, for instance, regularly organizes conferences, business lunches, themed networking evenings, and sporting events. These are particularly good opportunities to connect with entrepreneurs, executives, and industry experts. Whatever your nationality, it's also worth checking whether there are organizations relevant to your community in Mauritius, such as bilateral chambers of commerce or cultural institutions. The Economic Development Board, meanwhile, announces business forums, webinars, economic missions, and B2B meetings through its newsletter and on LinkedIn. Another platform widely used in Mauritius that you won't want to overlook: Facebook. Check the events section regularly and follow the pages of organizations that are relevant to your field. Read also Living in Mauritius is simpler, but not always cheaper

Coworking spaces and incubators: two ways into the local network For freelancers, remote workers, and entrepreneurs, coworking spaces offer a natural way to regularly meet other professionals. The Hive and Workshop17, both present in several parts of the island, provide office space, day passes, and community events. If you're building a project, incubators such as Turbine, Trampoline, La Plage Factory, and Blossom Factory are also worth exploring. They run workshops, networking sessions, and pitch events. The Mauritius Research and Innovation Council publishes a list of accredited incubators. Before committing to any program, it's worth visiting a few spaces first and checking the terms of access carefully. Making a name for yourself without turning every conversation into a sales pitch You don't need to recite your entire CV the moment you meet someone. A few words about what you do, your background, and what brought you to Mauritius is usually enough to get a conversation going. The goal isn't to convince anyone of anything on the spot; it's to create a genuine exchange. Be curious. Ask questions, show interest in the other person's journey, and take the time to understand how their sector works. An honest conversation will leave a far better impression than a polished sales pitch. Networking works both ways. Sharing a useful piece of information, recommending a contact, or passing along an invitation is a simple way to contribute, even when you've just arrived. It shows that you want to find your place in the Mauritian ecosystem, not just extract opportunities from it. Read also What are your rights as an LGBT couple moving to Mauritius?