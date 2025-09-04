Can you tell us about your journey from South Africa to Mauritius? What brought you here? Is this your first time living abroad?

Just over three years ago, we found ourselves needing change. With one of our sons just having completed school and the other having one year to go, we asked ourselves the question, what do the next 5 to 10 years look like for us, and where would we want to permanently be settled, for space to breathe, grow, and build something meaningful. For us, with Anthony having worked on the island for the past 20+ years, Mauritius was our first choice.

Leaving South Africa wasn't about escaping; it was about exploring potential for our family and ourselves. We picked Mauritius because it felt like the right balance of beauty, simplicity, and possibility. Neither of us had lived abroad long-term before, but we'd travelled enough to know that home is where you make it, and our hearts told us this island could be home. It wasn't a move we took lightly. We asked ourselves, “If not now, when?” And “If not here, where?” Arriving in Mauritius marked the start of something entirely new, and we've never looked back. In fact, we have thrived.

What were your first impressions of life on the island?

I have been to the island before, and as I mentioned, Anthony has worked here for many years. Still, moving here was different from just visiting or coming here for short periods for work. It was sensory overload, in the best way. The beautiful landscape, the multicultural rhythm of daily life, and the mix of languages and cultures all hit us immediately. It was like stepping into a world where nature, connection, and pace aligned in a way our previous city life never did. What also struck us was the incredible warmth of the people. Strangers would smile and say “bonjour,” and we received overwhelming support from friends we know on the island and strangers who have now become friends to help us orient ourselves, find things we needed, and ultimately make the whole process of settling in seamless. That kind of openness makes a place feel like home before you even unpack.

How has your expat experience shaped your lifestyle compared to back home in South Africa? And what do you miss the most from your home country?

In South Africa, life was fast. There was always something demanding our attention, whether it was work, traffic, news, commitments, etc., with very little downtime. Here, we wake up early with the birds and work hard, but not in the kind of stressful environment we were used to. We are far more active outdoors, be it an early morning paddle, a run down to the beach, hiking with friends, or just being more active and appreciating our surroundings. We have learned to slow down and pause the moments and create the memories we will look back on and say, "This is why we made the decision to move to Mauritius."

What do we miss? Family, for sure, and our home church. But we have also learned that there are ways to keep those connections as strong, and you adapt.

What inspired you to start writing a cookbook during your time in Mauritius?

My cookbook actually started back in SA before we moved to Mauritius, knowing that we would be moving here while I completed it, so I wanted to embrace both South African flavours together with the flavours of the island. Food has always been my love language for friends and family, and combining the two cultures seemed a perfect expression for me of where I come from and where I am now, and to celebrate both. The cookbook, in a sense, is very different in that it has ‘hybrid' dishes, which I think perfectly aligns with how most people today cook and eat. It's about adapting and creating and using what you have. I am in the process of having it published and ready for order as well as my website which will continuously be updated with inspirational ideas from the Earth MU kitchen. Coming soon!

Do you draw more from South African traditions, Mauritian influences, or a blend of both? Have you discovered any local ingredients or flavours that surprised or inspired you?

Honestly, it's a mix of both. On one hand, I find myself pulling from the big, bold flavours of South Africa, the smoky spices and all that hearty, earthy food. It feels comforting and familiar. But then, I'm also completely obsessed with the vibrant, layered flavours here in Mauritius. It's this amazing blend of Creole, Indian, and other influences, which makes everything feel so fresh and exciting. So, my cooking style is a blend of those two things. It's like taking the best of both worlds and seeing what happens.

What has inspired me is pineapple with a kick: You see it everywhere here, but the simple act of putting fresh pineapple with a little chili and salt completely transforms it. It's that sweet and spicy thing all at once. It's just a reminder that you don't need a complicated recipe to create something completely new and exciting.

How do you adapt South African recipes to the Mauritian context (availability of ingredients, local tastes, etc.)?

It's all about creative swaps, and that is the common theme throughout the Earth MU cookbook. The whole point is to let what's fresh at the market, shop, or in the pantry inspire you. I'll grab whatever amazing local fish is at the market instead of beef, or sub in creamy coconut milk for dairy in a stew. Some days, I just make it work with what's in the pantry, using similar ingredients I have on hand to what would normally go into a dish. Other days, I let a big, comforting curry or stew be the answer, pulling inspiration right from what the local supermarket has available. I am often finding something new I can use that is offered locally that lets me also be creative with my cooking, from a spice vendor, or when a neighbour shares from their garden, which happens regularly as they have their own abundant veggie garden. It's the best part!

What role does cooking play in helping you feel “at home” while living abroad?

For me, cooking has always been the one space that feels like "home," no matter where we are in the world. When you're living abroad, some things are new or different, but the kitchen is the one place where I feel completely grounded. It's where I can get my hands on familiar or new ingredients and let the flavours of what I'm making turn into something creative.

It truly is a form of connection. It's how I give back to those around me and how I show my love, whether it's for my family or for friends. To me, it's about the simple act of taking what is available and turning it into something everyone can enjoy and share. That's why, for me, the kitchen isn't just a place to cook, it's the heart of our home, no matter where that home is.

What advice would you give to other expats who want to preserve their culinary heritage while living in Mauritius?

Don't spend hours trying to find that one specific ingredient from “home” it's going to drive you crazy! The key is to embrace improvisation. Focus on the function and the flavour the ingredient brings. If a dish calls for a specific type of beef, try swapping it for some fresh chicken and adapting the marinade. If you can't find your usual spices, find a local spice vendor and let them inspire you with something new that hits a similar note, like using locally grown ginger to replace a seasoning you can't find. And start small with dishes your family knows and loves, just adapting them with a twist.

How do you balance maintaining your South African identity while embracing Mauritian culture?

We don't choose one over the other; we let both coexist. We celebrate South African activities, comfort foods, and other South African friends on the island while participating in Mauritian festivals, beach days, and making new Mauritian friends who become family. Blending identities doesn't dilute; it enriches.

What does a typical day in your life in Mauritius look like?

A typical day for us here is a perfect blend of routine and spontaneity, and honestly, we love it. We always start our mornings with some form of training, whether it's SUPing, walking, yoga, running, or a session at home. We then all dive straight into work, but if the weather is just too good to ignore, we'll sneak off for a quick lunch.

We also make sure to incorporate activities with friends, whether it's on the weekends or a midweek catch-up for a sundowner. We've pretty much taken our schedule from back in South Africa and been able to adapt it here to suit us in Mauritius. I love that we've been able to not only keep our routine but enrich it with everything this amazing island has to offer.

How do you envision your expat journey evolving in the years to come?

What started as this amazing adventure has turned into something so much more. This island has truly wrapped its arms around us, and it has permanently become our home. We're so excited to keep pouring our hearts into deepening our roots here. It's about our friends, our community, nurturing the business we've created, and falling more in love with every beautiful island. This journey isn't temporary for us; it's become our life. And we can't wait to see what a beautiful future we can continue to build and share together right here in Mauritius.

We've also been documenting our whole immigration journey from South Africa to Mauritius on our YouTube channel, Pause The Moment. We share everything from the lead-up to leaving South Africa to our arrival and what our life is like here now. It's our way of sharing all the incredible experiences we've had so far and what life is like for us through our eyes.