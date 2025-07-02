Jérôme, where does your passion for storytelling through visuals come from? Was there a key moment, a meeting, or a turning point that steered your path toward content creation?

I've always had a love for literature and storytelling. As a child, I was a voracious reader, and in high school, I chose a path focused on literature, philosophy, and languages. Later, while I was miserably bored studying law in the 1980s, a friend mentioned his audiovisual studies. That was a revelation — I instantly knew it was what I wanted to do, and I changed direction the following term.

At the time, video was just beginning to take off. We were still in the analog era, working with heavy and costly equipment. I started making my first films during my studies and later continued with my first employer, the Compagnie Générale Maritime.

During a trip to Mauritius, I saw that the audiovisual industry was starting to grow. I chose to stay and contribute to its development. The work was so pioneering that the company received “Pioneer Status.” Most of our projects focused on advertising and corporate films, but whenever the chance came to do fiction or documentaries, I jumped in. That's how I ended up directing three feature-length documentaries for Canal Sat.

Back then, we didn't talk about “content” — internet video didn't exist, and even displaying a single photo on screen could take minutes. It's only recently, as I approach retirement, that I've started producing real content for social media through my channel Lespri Pozitif.

As an entrepreneur in Mauritius, what do you see as the advantages and pitfalls of launching a project here? Were there any cultural or administrative aspects that surprised you at first?

The greatest advantage is the Mauritian people themselves. I've always seen Mauritius as a kind of miniature world — a living laboratory where different cultures and backgrounds learn to coexist. It's a model the rest of the world could take inspiration from. The quality of life here is another strong point: island living, the tropical climate… If you're earning reasonably well, it's undeniably a privileged setting. Starting a business is relatively easy, and the tax system is quite favorable too.

That said, living abroad comes with its challenges. For me, it wasn't until I became a Mauritian citizen that I truly felt “at home.” Before that, there was always a lingering sense of uncertainty. As a foreigner, you can't entirely shake the thought that, for one reason or another, you might one day have to leave. That feeling hangs over you — like a sword of Damocles — and it can be a real source of stress.

There's also the matter of retirement. Mauritius follows a capital-funded system, very much in the Anglo-Saxon tradition. If you're not already financially secure, it's essential to start building a solid pension plan early, so you're not working well into old age.

As an audiovisual creator for over 20 years, how has your view of Mauritius changed? And how does that change influence your current work?

Like everywhere else, Mauritius has gone digital. People are moving away from television and cinemas, gravitating instead toward screens and social media. That's why, over the past ten years, my commercial work — in advertising, institutional communication, and tourism promotion — has focused more and more on digital content.

It's been a real shift in mindset. In the past, productions were driven by technical quality and large budgets. Today, it's the ideas, creativity, and strategic thinking that count most. At the same time, budgets have shrunk considerably — especially since the COVID crisis.

You're known for your many television and documentary productions, but with Lespri Pozitif, you've taken a very committed turn. What sparked this new venture?

Over the past ten years, social media has become omnipresent — bringing both positives and negatives. On one side, there's greater access to knowledge and information. On the other, there's a rise in online hate and misinformation. These platforms are often saturated with toxic, anxiety-inducing content, especially for young people, with online harassment sometimes leading to tragic consequences.

That's what led me to create Lespri Pozitif — to spotlight the good: best practices and initiatives in arts and culture, social progress, and environmental protection in Mauritius. These efforts are everywhere, but they often go unnoticed or remain under the radar. They deserve to be seen, shared, and encouraged. I've decided to put my professional experience in the service of that mission.

In a time dominated by negative news, you've chosen to spotlight uplifting initiatives. Why? And what kind of feedback are you getting from the public?

The goal is to bring a bit of light to people's timelines — to highlight values like tolerance, inclusivity, creativity, the fight against discrimination and poverty, and the protection of the environment. These messages speak not just to a Mauritian audience but also to viewers abroad.

I still deeply believe — even more so given the current state of the world — that Mauritius can serve as a global example, if we know how to make the most of our greatest strength: our people. In an age dominated by artificial intelligence, I think it's more important than ever to celebrate natural intelligence — the intelligence of the heart.

The response so far has been very encouraging. Although the channel is still young — we only started posting videos in January 2025 — our audience is growing steadily, with new followers joining with each release. Everyone we've shared the project with has responded with enthusiasm and urged us to keep going.

You engage with many local stakeholders — NGOs, artists, farmers, and businesses. Do you think expats have a role to play in this engaged ecosystem?

Absolutely! Everyone has something to offer when it comes to building a better Mauritius. Expats can make a meaningful contribution — whether by sharing their skills, professional experience, financial support, or by actively getting involved with individuals or NGOs working on positive projects for the country.

I can only encourage them to participate — it's one of the best ways to truly integrate into their new environment and connect with Mauritian society… starting, for instance, by learning Creole!

You chose to address the public in French and Creole, with a simple and direct tone. How important is this linguistic and editorial choice in reaching a wider audience?

As I mentioned earlier, I studied linguistics. When I arrived in Mauritius in the late '80s, I was determined to learn Mauritian Creole — not just to avoid “sounding like a tourist,” but because I saw language as an essential part of culture. Creole is the common thread that connects all communities here — the glue of Mauritian society.

At the time, Creole didn't have the recognition it enjoys today. In some circles, it was even seen as “vulgar.” Still, I made it a point to learn it quickly. Yes, in the beginning, people would laugh — but you have to get past that. Mauritians truly value the effort.

As an entrepreneur, it was essential to be able to speak with employees, clients, suppliers, and partners in Creole. And on a more personal level, I loved speaking Creole with my dear wife, a true Mauritian. I'm so fond of the language that my first short story, published in Immedia's Maurice collection — which I've contributed to for over ten years — was written in Creole.

Today, knowing Creole allows me to conduct Lespri Pozitif interviews in whichever language the person prefers, helping them feel completely at ease. Whether it's in French or Creole, the aim is always the same: to speak simply and clearly, in a way that connects with as many people as possible.

How do you select the initiatives or people you highlight? Do you follow a strict editorial line, or do you leave room for intuition and spontaneous encounters?

It's a mix of both. I keep an eye on the press and social media, and I stay alert to what's happening around me. There's definitely a subjective element — I tend to gravitate toward stories that move or inspire me.

Recently, for example, I featured a segment on autism in Mauritius, after seeing how families struggle due to the lack of proper care facilities and trained professionals. I also covered the remarkable Moris Orkestra project, which William Ross has been leading on a volunteer basis for years. He's working to train top-level classical musicians in Mauritius while also promoting Sega music through his innovative Sega Sinfonik concept.

I also rely on the channel's followers to suggest topics. Our next video — a revival of Li, a play by Dev Virasawmy performed by the Spasiway troupe — is more focused on cultural preservation and the promotion of Creole, as I mentioned earlier.

I'd love to produce more, but I have to make trade-offs since I'm working solo. In the medium term, I plan to bring on an editor, which should help me keep up with our original goal of releasing one video per week.

Creating meaningful content also means putting yourself out there. Have you faced any challenges since launching?

When you focus on positive topics, I don't think you're really exposing yourself to much. Our editorial line highlights good practices and inspiring efforts — we're here to build, not criticize. There's already more than enough negativity on social media.

The main challenge I've faced is simply not producing as much as I'd like. But little by little, I'm building something. For now, I focus on staying consistent and maintaining the quality of the content while gradually growing the audience. Naturally, I want these videos to be seen — the more people they reach, the happier I am.

Not long ago, I received a lovely message on Instagram from a young Rodriguan woman studying music in France. She thanked me for the Moris Orkestra video. That really meant a lot to me.

The next big step is finding partners to help support the channel's growth. Sponsors are more than welcome!

Lespri Pozitif promotes harmony, inclusiveness, and sustainability. Do you think Mauritius could become a regional — or even global — model in this area?

I believe Mauritius already is a model. Just look at the global news — war, hatred, violence everywhere. And then you realize that we're doing quite well despite our imperfections.

Visitors sense it and often say so — it's one of the main reasons they fall in love with Mauritius. Here, words ending in “-phobia” aren't part of everyday life. Respect and courtesy are simply the norm.

Not long ago, I heard during an online French class that in France, saying “hello” or smiling at a stranger is frowned upon… I was stunned. What a shame! Of course, we have our share of grumpy people and bad behavior here, just like anywhere else. But the vast majority of Mauritians are incredibly kind — and that, to me, is the country's greatest asset.

If more countries took a page from Mauritius, the world would be a much better place.

If you could share just one message through Lespri Pozitif, what would it be?

Keep Lespri Pozitif, of course. To build tomorrow, we have to start today. It's a matter of survival for our children.