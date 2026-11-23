This is the question lingering in the minds of many expats. Even if you have relocated for good, as long as "back home" exists even as an abstract idea, it remains a possibility, or even a safe space. If things don't work out the way you were hoping, you always have the option to go back home. And while this option does come with its own set of complications, it's a natural built-in reset button that you can press any time. But when do you press it? Or do you press it at all? How do you know it's time to go back home?

It can be simple Sometimes the answer to this question comes easily. This is often the case when the change that prompts your re-relocation back home is caused by external factors. As one expat writes in our Tunisian forum in a conversation with another expat: “Between the frequent electricity cuts and water cuts, life here may be very different from what you're used to. It can reach 35°C inside the house, and there's little point in having a freezer when the electricity can be off for eight hours or more. I never thought I would be writing something like this just two months ago, but I didn't come to Tunisia. I've been here for almost 14 years, and now I'm asking myself: what do we do next?” When the situation in your new destination changes, making your life uncomfortable and unhappy – in very practical ways – the decision to move back home (or somewhere else) is easy to make. It will solve a problem or fix a pain point. Sometimes, your new destination itself doesn't give you a choice. For example, it changes residency regulations. A popular example of this is Türkiye. For a number of years, the country allowed foreign citizens to obtain touristic residences: the basis for such residencies was long-term rent. This allowed them to live in the country long-term, with some relocating their lives entirely. But in 2022, following a particularly high number of new relocants, Türkiye started introducing long-term residency restrictions. Paired with rising rent prices and high inflation, many expats now had pressing reasons to move. Read also Fifteen years in Costa Rica: What starting over abroad taught Didier Vergez

It's not always that simple But what if no major changes happened, and yet you have a nagging feeling that your expatriation may have run its course? There could be many underlying factors here. It could be the case of years of homesickness adding up. Your priorities may have changed. Maybe this particular destination no longer matches your life goals. Perhaps you now have a family, and this has changed your view of what's best in your situation. This is a bottomless list. The problem with reasons for moving back that are a bit more abstract is that you can't be really sure if this mindset change is something temporary, something that can be solved with minor adjustments on the spot, or if you need to take the rather drastic step of moving back.

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The reason you moved for is no longer there This one takes you back to the moment you first thought of relocating abroad. What guided your decision? Maybe you moved for a career opportunity. Maybe you followed a partner. Maybe it started off as a spontaneous adventure, and then you didn't feel like leaving. Examining the initial reason for your relocation is actually quite a useful exercise. A lot can change in ten or even five years. And as everyday life takes over much of your mind, you may stop checking if the reasons why you are here are still here with you. For example, a career opportunity that was once only available in this specific destination can now be done remotely. If you downshifted to a location with a lower cost of living, increased rent and living costs may have invalidated that. Then again, the initial reason may also be less relevant in your current situation. You may have fallen in love with the culture, built meaningful relationships, and started a business. In this case, even if the reason for your move is no longer there, you don't care anymore. Read also “So, what do you do?”: The question many expat spouses dread You've changed Every decision we make comes at a particular stage in our lives. Moving abroad in your twenties is often tied to the sense of adventure and independence. You want a life filled with new people, events, going-outs, skyscraper-lined streets, and easy access to opportunity. In your forties, independence may not be at the top of your list anymore. You may have enjoyed the adventures of the earlier years, but you may now be looking for more predictability in your life and a deeper sense of belonging. The circumstances around you may have changed as well. Your parents may and siblings may be getting older, you may start to value time spent with family more. Access to quality and familiar healthcare may become more important. And the things that made the new destination fun and exciting may now feel more of a nuisance, for instance, a tropical climate or long and expensive flights back home. In fact, there is an actual concept of "aging out" of a destination – it is especially common among Western expats in Southeast Asia. For a lot of them (though definitely not all), life in China or Thailand becomes more complicated after a certain age. "The biggest thing for me now is probably loneliness. Not that I don't have friends here; I do. And colleagues too. But so many people have left that I feel …left behind. I love my life here (*in Shenzhen, China) but I have fewer and fewer old friends to share it with", shares Mike, a long-term expat in China. You are no longer enjoying your life Sometimes it's not about you changing, the destination changing, or new circumstances presenting themselves. Sometimes, it's a shift in your perception. We've all heard about the many stages of relocation: from the honeymoon stage through culture shock and all the way to acceptance. But beyond acceptance, when life abroad becomes simply life, you may realize that some compromises are starting to feel not worth it. Speaking a different language may never feel quite as natural as you had hoped. You may not have really settled into life here, and that's that. When you feel that you are tolerating your life more than enjoying it, wanting to leave is a perfectly natural reaction. Read also Dreaming of Mauritius? Why you should take a scouting trip

You are staying because you have something to prove Living abroad can sometimes become part of how you see yourself, and how others see you too. You are no longer just you in the eyes of friends and family – you are "the one who moved to Thailand", for example. Or, "that couple who retired in Spain". Maybe when family members introduce you now, your relocation makes its way into that introduction. This can make the very idea of coming back feel uncomfortable. Moving back may feel like admitting to a mistake or failure, even if this is not the case. You may feel like you now have a lot of explaining to do to your friends and family back home to justify your change of heart. Then there is all the time and effort you've invested in your life abroad. You've learned the language, built a career, made friends. Leaving all that behind may feel like a defeat. The time you spent abroad may then be "wasted". This is where it can help to actually study the words you use in your head when thinking about this situation. There is a clear life-changing distinction between "I want to live here" and "I am worried about what people might think". Returning home, if you want to do it, is not a failed expatriation. It's a reasonable and sensible chapter to an adventure that is simply transitioning into something new. We rarely describe leaving a city or a job as evidence of a wrong decision. It's the same with living abroad – it doesn't need to be permanent to be successful. Your children have changed the equation Having children can completely change what you need, including what you need from the country you currently live in. You may now value affordable childcare, quality healthcare, available outdoor space, and a lifestyle that gives you more time with family. As your children grow up, a new set of questions comes into play: education, school system, language, access to international schools, etc. You may also need more help from friends and family and simply want your child to grow up around relatives and with the same values you had as a child. Needless to say, having a child is a strong re-relocation reason for a lot of expats.