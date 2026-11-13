What if living abroad could also teach your children how to be smart with money? From navigating different currencies and comparing living costs to discovering new spending habits, expat life offers plenty of opportunities to develop essential financial skills. Learning to budget, save, make informed decisions, and understand the value of money can help children become more confident and independent as they grow. So how can you turn everyday experiences abroad into valuable money lessons? Here are some practical tips to help your child build good financial habits.

What the OECD reveals about young people's financial literacy An OECD PISA report on financial literacy found that more than two-thirds of 15-year-olds actively use financial products and services. "More than 60% have a bank account and/or a payment card, and nearly 90% have made an online purchase in the past 12 months." Yet as another study points out, familiarity with digital tools does not mean young people actually understand basic financial concepts. Around 20% of 15-year-olds fall below the baseline level of financial literacy, meaning they struggle with fairly elementary ideas such as interest or budgeting principles. Against this backdrop, the OECD highlights the importance of the family environment and the role schools must play in building financial literacy among young people. Some countries, including the United States, have developed a comprehensive curriculum on the subject, designed to be delivered throughout a child's schooling. Read also Sandra Berger: Empowering women entrepreneurs around the world from Mauritius

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Why living overseas is a great opportunity to learn about money Living abroad exposes children to realities they would rarely encounter at home. A different currency, a different cost of living, new payment methods, unfamiliar spending habits, and stark differences in living standards are concrete situations that naturally prompt children to think about money and what it's worth. This new environment gives parents plenty of opportunities to introduce concepts like budgeting, purchasing power, exchange rates, and spending choices in a hands-on way that's directly rooted in the reality of the country you're living in. In this context, as the studies mentioned above make clear, financial education helps children develop skills that serve them well into adulthood: thinking critically about advertising and commercial pressure, learning to delay gratification, making considered choices, planning ahead, and taking responsibility for their spending. Four key benefits of giving your child a financial education Protecting them from scams and manipulation Learning to manage money is also learning to protect yourself: financial education provides a layer of security, much like media literacy and digital awareness do. Scams today go far beyond counterfeit notes or dodgy cold calls. They take many forms: get-rich-quick schemes promoted by social media influencers, buy-now-pay-later offers, fake cryptocurrency investments, and more. A young person who has never learned to spot these tactics is more likely to make impulsive decisions or trust the wrong people. As an expat, they may be navigating a new bank, unfamiliar payment methods, or apps in a foreign language, making that vulnerability even greater. Understanding the value of money Between contactless payments and mobile apps, spending can start to feel abstract. In some countries, such as China, virtually all everyday financial transactions are digital, primarily through WeChat and Alipay. Even children as young as 5 or 6 show some comfort with digital payments, as this study on financial literacy among young children in Shanghai illustrates. When money becomes "invisible," it's harder to grasp its real value. A good financial education should help children connect the numbers on a screen to the actual cost of something, and to the effort required to earn it. Building a healthy relationship with spending Adolescence is a formative period for spending habits. As expat kids, young people may find themselves in a lifestyle that looks very different from what they knew before: more frequent travel, restaurants, international schools, quality housing, and employer-covered perks. Without any context, they can easily come to see this comfort as the norm, with no real sense of what makes it possible. Financial education helps put these experiences in perspective. By connecting spending to the family budget, to priorities, and to everyday trade-offs, you can help your child develop a more thoughtful approach to money. Building the skills to live independently Budgeting, saving toward a goal, comparing prices, setting priorities, and thinking before you buy are all skills that make the transition to adult life much smoother. Developed gradually over time, these habits give young people greater confidence and peace of mind when they head off to university and eventually enter the workforce. Read also You have everything you wanted abroad. So why aren't you happy?