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Cooking vs eating out: How expats manage meals abroad

Features 8 min read
Cooking vs eating out: How expats manage meals abroad© drazenphoto / Envato Elements
Written byNatallia Slimani-Mercier

Planning your meals abroad can be a really fun experience, especially if you are a tourist. But if you are an expat, and once your initial culinary curiosity wears off, things can get quite complicated. You suddenly realize that you now need to get groceries, cook, and choose restaurants in an entirely new landscape. And this can be quite an emotional experience. So, what's the best way to approach meal planning as an expat and how do others do it?

In this article
  1. Managing meals abroad – what challenges are expats facing?
  2. Best strategies for managing food abroad as an expat

Managing meals abroad – what challenges are expats facing?

Cooking at home vs eating at restaurants

Let me share some personal experience first. 

Before I moved to China, I loved to cook. As a student with very limited disposable income, most of my meals came from my own kitchen. When I moved to China, I first tried to keep to the same strategy. But this quickly turned out to be a very difficult undertaking. First, I was now in a world of very different groceries — and even shopping at Walmart had me coming home with jars of bitter grass jelly and green tea-flavored sandwich bread, not the things I was used to back home.

And while cooking familiar meals felt complicated, going out to eat was not. Street food was everywhere, restaurants were cheap, and everything tasted great. There was no way I could recreate these new flavors at home, so I committed to dining out and, over time, pretty much lost all my cooking skills.

Sure, this doesn't happen to everyone. But for many expats in a country with relatively inexpensive restaurants and good "outside" food, the temptation is definitely there. As one expat notes on our Bulgaria forum: "Because my wife works and I'm retired and I don't really cook, we tend to eat out quite a bit. We are lucky that we have a counter service restaurant bar just a 2-minute walk from our front door, which is half the price of many other restaurants, serving a wide choice of freshly cooked foods. I eat out nearly every day... normally a shopska (Bulgarian salad) for starters and then some meat dish for mains. Normally washed down with whatever is on tap."

Now, expats in the United States seem to paint a different picture

Some share concerns about the quality of food in restaurants. The general consensus is that there are a lot of processed ingredients, the dishes tend to be fatty, and the portions are huge. 

As one expat notes in our USA forum shares: "In general, the food in USA restaurants, and again depending on the geography that you live in, is poison. If you are a healthy food fan regardless of the price of food, you should consider definitely preparing food at home, which in most cases I personally do."

And while this may sound a bit dramatic, the evidence actually supports our fellow expat's statement above. A national analysis of US chain restaurant meals revealed that over half of such meals did not meet the American Heart Association's (AHA) criteria for calories, total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. More than that, a recent report by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) states that ultra-processed foods make up more than half of Americans' calorie intake.

And this brings us to our next point.

Healthy food and food safety abroad

Cooking at home is often seen as a healthier alternative to eating at restaurants, especially abroad when you are not yet too familiar with local cuisine. This can come down to simple fear of the unknown. But in a lot of cases, expats may also have legitimate concerns about outside food. 

Vietnam has recently seen a rise in food poisonings from eating street food, Brazil experienced a series of serious methanol intoxication cases in bars and restaurants, and in September of last year close to 200 people fell ill after eating dishes made with contaminated buckwheat flour during a festival in Delhi.

But the thing is that food safety issues are not limited to simply having a bad bowl of curry from a questionable street stand. In some countries, expats find that food safety concerns extend all the way to their grocery baskets.

For example, a recent food safety report in China has found that over 60,000 batches of food products tested nationwide exceeded the permitted levels of pesticide contamination, microbial contamination, and excessive food additives.

Expats in our Moroccan forum share concerns about food product safety as well: "Depending on where you are, it can be difficult to buy fresh products in complete safety. Pesticide standards are often not respected in Africa, so thorough cleaning with food-grade baking soda is necessary. As for meat, I have already discussed this in a post I wrote. The food safety agency here is basically nonexistent, just a name and an office. There have been cases of contamination, including deaths in Marrakech, linked to a snack bar using mayonnaise. More recently, some very well-known cheeses in France were found to contain harmful substances. These products are manufactured in Morocco under the same French brand names."

In other countries, expats may often run into the issues of the availability and price of healthy organic produce. Organic foods are generally sold at a premium compared to conventional foods — and expenses for cooking something you are used to with fresh products can really add up.

"When I first came to the US, I was actually surprised by how cheap some things were: bread, cheese, yogurt – these are expensive in China. But then I realized the quality was not good. The bread I bought never went bad…It was full of additives. Once I started shopping at Whole Foods, my daily expenses went really up", shares Lin, a Chinese expat in San Diego.

Another expat from Vietnam shares a tip: "I am used to eating things fresh. I can't stand packaged fruit and vegetables. So I buy everything at a Vietnamese market in my neighborhood. It's much cheaper, and everything tastes better, and I can get all the ingredients I need for my favorite dishes".

Now, some countries do seem easier to navigate when it comes to food than others. And a lot of these countries are in Europe. Access to fresh produce, strict food safety regulations, and generally very palatable cuisines play a big part in that. Following a Mediterranean diet in Italy and eating fresh seafood in Spain and Portugal would probably be a welcome transition for most expats. That said, you may still run into a challenge or two when looking for specific ingredients.

As one expat shares in our Portugal forum: "There were some challenges when we first came to Portugal in terms of ingredients or foods that we were not able to find in regular stores because the Portuguese apparently don't eat them. For example, we were surprised to discover that the Portuguese don't eat corn on the cob, boiled or roasted. I have previously lived in Romania, China, Hong Kong, Canada (both coasts), and in all those places people eat corn on the cob, so I expected to find it here too. But... no."

Dietary restrictions and food preferences

For expats with dietary restrictions (diabetic, lactose intolerance, food allergies, etc.) and specific food preferences (vegetarian, gluten-free, keto, etc.) things get even more complicated.

First, you may run into a simple matter of availability. For example, in some cuisines, you may have a harder time finding vegan or even vegetarian dishes. And in others, managing a diet that does not contain gluten can prove quite problematic. You may also run into the issue of proper product labeling. In some countries, labeling may be unclear or inconsistent, and asking detailed questions at restaurants may be difficult due to language barriers. In others, dietary restrictions may simply not be widely understood – or taken seriously.

Anna who follows a vegan diet, shares her experience of living in Japan:

“I'm vegan, and while Japanese food is amazing, it took me months to realize how many dishes contain hidden fish stock or meat-based broth. Even dishes that look vegetarian often turn out to be not. I ended up cooking way more than I expected – but did save some money because of it."

Eating familiar meals can get expensive

And yes, following the diet you want, using the ingredients you are familiar with and indulging in the sometimes so much needed comfort meals abroad can get expensive. This is particularly noticeable for expats living outside Europe or North America, in countries where Western products may be niche or luxury items.

Mike, a long-term expat in Thailand, notes: “Local food is incredibly cheap; 7/11s are great for quick snacks. But the moment you want cheese, olive oil, or proper bread, prices skyrocket. Cooking Western meals at home can easily cost more than eating out every day at a local restaurant. My advice: learn to love Thai food, it's pretty easy."

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Best strategies for managing food abroad as an expat

Here's the thing. After a period of trial and error, a few bad decisions, and way too much money spent at imported goods stores, most expats do find a way to adjust to their new culinary reality. And, in some cases, they even have a very good time doing so. 

Here are a few strategies that may help:

Try a mix of local food and home cooking

Instead of locking yourself into one paradigm, why not take the hybrid approach? Check out local street food and restaurants for quick snacks – but stick to time-tested recipes for your main diet, especially at the beginning. Note the local dishes or ingredients you like, and consider adding them to your daily cooking or swapping more expensive imported ingredients for newly discovered local ones.

Always say "yes" when locals invite you for a meal

Push yourself to try new things – and it's always much easier and safer when you do it with a local. You will learn about popular dishes, safe street food locations, key ingredients, home cooking, and more. Plus, you may find it easier to communicate your dietary limitations and ask for advice on how to best manage them.

Shop where locals shop

Another thing to pick up is where people shop. A lot of newly arrived expats often make the mistake of shopping at the more expensive stores as these are generally more accessible and easier to navigate. They often tend to have more familiar international labels too, which makes shopping a more comfortable experience. But you may soon find yourselves overpaying for basic groceries day to day. This is why it's always useful to learn about local shops, weekend markets, thrift stores, and bulk shopping from locals. 

For example, when I was in Brazil, I spent my first few months buying fruits and vegetables from the neighborhood chain grocery store. I then learned from a local friend that almost nobody does that, as people prefer to bulk-buy their fruits and vegetables at weekly farmer's markets – at much better prices. 

Learn a few "safe" local dishes as soon as you arrive

Many expats recommend identifying a few local dishes early on that are affordable, widely available, and easy on your stomach. These may vary for everyone, but having a quick, trusty "backup" can come in handy when you need a good meal after a long day, especially when you are not in the mood for surprises.

Prepare meals in advance

Some expats have shared that bulk meal prep has made daily life much easier. And it makes sense. You can often find specific ingredients in shops that may be quite far away, so stocking up and pre-making meals for the week can save you a lot of time. It will also rid you of the anxiety of thinking what to make for dinner every night. 

As one expat shares on our Cyprus forum: "We make a meal plan for the whole week and then prepare a shopping list on Google Keep. We then shop twice a week in supermarkets and a local farmer's shop. Meals are prepared in a batch-cooking method and frozen. We then eat a selection of the frozen meals and freshly prepared meals. This is the same method we used in the UK. It cuts down on waste, makes shopping easy and means we know what to eat each day without having to decide and make rushed decisions."

Keep some "emergency" food at home

Having a small fully-stocked cupboard for when you don't have time to shop or are craving something familiar is also a good idea. This could be as simple as a box of your favorite cereal or a set of essentials like rice, canned beans or tuna, crackers, etc.

As James, an expat in Egypt, points out: "Sometimes when the markets are closed or I am too tired, having basics at home stops me from ordering pricey take-out".

Try one new thing every day or week

You never know what cool food items could be hiding on the back shelves of the grocery store or what seemingly unusual dishes you might like. Commit to trying something new – if not every day, then every week. This will substantially expand your horizons and definitely make your life abroad a bit more fun. 

Be ready for your food habits to change

Finally, the most effective advice is probably more psychological than practical: acceptance. Being in a new country means that a lot of things about your life will change, and this includes food. And once you accept that this change is inevitable, your relationship with local food and home food will be free to evolve into something unique and personal. 

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Natallia Slimani-Mercier
About the author
Natallia Slimani-Mercier

Natallia holds a degree BA (Honours) in English Language and Simultaneous Interpreting and worked as a writer and editor for various publications and media channels in China for ten years.

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