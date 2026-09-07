Being an expat in 2000. Being an expat today. In 26 years, the face of international mobility has changed dramatically. Today's expat profile bears very little resemblance to that of the early 2000s. How was relocation perceived back then, and how is it viewed now? Are the major destinations still the same as they were a generation ago? And has moving abroad gotten any easier? Let's break it down.

What does "being an expat" mean today? Back in the 90s, the typical expat was a dynamic executive (invariably male) sent abroad by his company. He'd get a generous expatriation package, accompanied by bonuses, relocation assistance, help settling in for the kids and spouse, and various other perks. This image, stereotyped from the start, still seems to linger in the collective imagination. The expat was supposedly always privileged, always coming from the upper socio-professional classes. But this profile, already rare back then, has almost completely disappeared from today's expat landscape. International mobility became more accessible in the 2000s. The turn of the millennium coincided with the rise of the internet, which brought new ways to access information and consume goods and services. Technological innovation brought countries closer together. Government policies favoring immigration made it easier for students and workers to move around. After all, there's ultimately no real difference between an "expat" and an "immigrant". This became clearer as international exchanges grew. The typical expat got younger and more female. Rather than being transferred by a company, people started moving abroad on their own, driven by their dreams, by economic crises, or by a desire for new challenges. These new expats of the 2010-2017 era no longer saw themselves as a separate community; they simply wanted to live among locals. Read also Not feeling like yourself after moving abroad?

Are digital nomads the new face of international mobility? This trend has only strengthened since the pandemic. Young people, in particular, are less hesitant than ever to head abroad for an internship, to study, or to look for work. Shifts in the world of work have also helped redefine what international mobility means: remote work, workcations, and more. Governments are following these trends by introducing new visas, such as the digital nomad visa. Since borders reopened, the number of countries offering this type of visa has grown rapidly. Estonia led the way, launching its digital nomad visa in 2020. A growing number of countries have since followed suit: Spain, Greece, Italy, Brazil, Costa Rica, Argentina, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and more. These are all new destinations for young professionals, who no longer move abroad just to earn more money, but mainly to find deeper meaning in their lives. Countries benefit too: welcoming digital nomads helps revive tourism, which took a hit during the pandemic, and it's also a way to retain young talent. Another way countries are trying to retain skilled workers: special programs designed specifically for them. In a world grappling with demographic decline and chronic labor shortages, young foreign workers are seen as a valuable resource. Foreigners working in high-demand sectors (healthcare, AI, advanced technology, understaffed industries, etc.) can often benefit from streamlined immigration conditions.

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What expats are looking for: How things have evolved Moving abroad "just to see" has become common, without necessarily planning to settle long-term. Unlike previous generations, today's expats tend to have fewer ties holding them back. They start families later than in the past and use their single years to try out life abroad. In the past, expatriation meant packing up the whole family and moving overseas. Today, solo moves are far more common, even though moving as a family is still very much a thing. The rise in immigration programs has fueled this shift. One- or two-year visas (like the digital nomad visa, for example) offer enough flexibility for expats to test out life in a country before deciding whether to stay or move on elsewhere. This "fluidity" is one of the latest international mobility trends. It also reflects a broader shift in motivation: people no longer move abroad purely to grow their career (even though finding a good job overseas remains one of the main drivers of expatriation). People now move abroad to find meaning in their lives and to enjoy a better work-life balance. The economic fallout from the pandemic also played a role in this shift. The world grinding to a halt in 2020 was a genuine shock, especially for young people. When borders reopened, many saw it as a call to seek out more freedom. Moving abroad became a way to live out their dreams, to take the leap into something new. These moves abroad aren't meant to be "for life" anymore, but rather life experiences. Read also 10 driving mistakes to avoid abroad International mobility from 2000 to 2026 figures are on the rise The figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) leave no room for doubt: more people are moving abroad today than ever before. According to the IOM, the number of people living outside their birth country keeps climbing. The organization counted 281 million international migrants in 2020, or 3.60% of the world's population. That figure stood at 174 million in 2000, or 2.83% of the global population. MPI data tells a similar story: in 2024, 304 million people were living in a country different from the one they were born in. How top expat destinations have evolved While the number of expats keeps growing, the top destinations have remained largely unchanged. The wealthiest countries still attract the most interest. In 2026, just as in 2000, North America, Europe, and Oceania remain the go-to destinations for prospective immigrants. The same names keep coming up: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. These wealthy countries attract expats not just for the job opportunities they offer, but also for their infrastructure, from transportation and public services to schools. New destinations gaining ground That said, a shift is underway toward countries once seen as less appealing, often due to language barriers. As the biggest expat destinations (Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, etc.) tighten their immigration policies, other destinations are emerging. In Europe, international students and workers are increasingly drawn to Poland and the Czech Republic. In Asia, China's economic boom led to a major push to attract international students, although this momentum stalled somewhat due to the 2020 pandemic. Japan and South Korea have invested heavily in soft power to draw in young professionals and students, and it's paying off. Both countries have tapped into new forms of expatriation, like digital nomadism, to attract more talent. These emerging destinations also play up their own strengths: stunning scenery, great food, peaceful neighborhoods, all at a lower cost of living than elsewhere. And that's exactly what many expats are after: calm, tranquility, and cultural discovery. International mobility trends across Africa Africa is also carving out its place in this landscape. On one hand, foreign retirees, particularly Americans and Europeans, are drawn by the favorable tax systems offered by Morocco and Senegal, both of which have become sought-after retirement destinations. On the other hand, African countries are gradually easing the free movement of Africans across the continent. This past May, Togo joined the small group of countries granting visa-free entry to African nationals (alongside Benin, Seychelles, Rwanda, and Kenya). Ghana has made visas free for Africans. Congo and Chad are set to eliminate visas for African nationals on January 1, 2027. This push toward freedom of movement aims to make it easier for Africans to relocate and do business across the continent. Still, significant challenges remain, as African nations now need to align their laws and simplify entry procedures. Read also Expat family life: Letting go of home without losing your roots

A gradual shift toward accessibility Streamlined procedures play a major role in what's often called the "democratization of international mobility". Between the 2000s and today, one country after another has rolled out sweeping plans to simplify administrative processes. The goal is usually the same: less paperwork, less red tape. The rise of the internet, of course, made these initiatives much easier to implement. More and more information is now available online, and procedures can often be completed and submitted digitally. A growing number of countries have adopted e-visas, including Thailand, Canada, South Korea, the United States, Australia, India, Ivory Coast, the Philippines, and Kenya. English remains the go-to language of international mobility Throughout this simplification process, one thing hasn't changed: English remains the reference language. Back in the 2000s, English was already the world's leading business language. As countries once overshadowed by major immigration hubs opened up to expats, English use grew right alongside them, showing up in embassy documents, government ministry websites, and more. This shift is visible on the ground too. Capital cities and major urban centers are increasingly adapting to English. In Tokyo, for example, a growing number of city halls now have English-speaking staff. Banks are following suit, with Shinsei Bank as one example. Smaller cities that are welcoming more foreigners than before have also started offering administrative services in the languages spoken by their expat communities, including Mandarin, Filipino, and English. That said, this shift toward English hasn't always gone smoothly. In France, the launch of the new bilingual (French/English) ID card in 2021 sparked controversy. Was it a European requirement, or wasn't it? Critics cried scandal, claiming it threatened "French identity". The outrage grew even sharper, in their view, given that the added language, English, belongs to a country that has since left the European Union (EU). The EU eventually settled the debate, clarifying that member states weren't required to translate the entire ID card. The only mandatory translation was the title "identity card" itself, and even then, it didn't have to be in English specifically, just in "another official language of the Union's institutions". Better support for foreign nationals Of course, English alone isn't enough. Expats are still strongly encouraged to learn the local language of their host country. Recent immigration reforms that ease language requirements, such as Germany's reform and South Korea's proposal, have actually raised concerns. Critics argue that lowering language standards could leave expats more vulnerable, and they're instead pushing for stronger support systems for foreign nationals. In Canada, for instance, officials have expressed concern about newcomers' day-to-day struggles, a concern shared by other major immigration destinations and newer ones alike. To support integration, many countries now offer language classes and help with job hunting and navigating administrative paperwork.