Retiring abroad is often as scary as it is exciting. This is because it generally means you will be a beginner again. A lot of us have come to associate retiring with rest. You've done your part, you've earned your keep, and now you can just…do nothing. But relocating to a different country is often the opposite of that. It requires preparation, adaptation, learning a lot of new things… It's kind of like being young again. And that may just be reason enough to do it.

Why retiring abroad feels scary Retiring abroad feels scary because it means facing the new and unfamiliar. Sure, you may have traveled to Thailand before, stayed in Türkiye for a few weeks, or you may even know someone who has already retired in your targeted destination. You may even have done your research and are following all the relocated retirees you could find on YouTube. But the truth of the matter is that until you have actually done it yourself, you won't really know what it feels like. Read also What are your rights as an LGBT couple moving to Mauritius?

Why you shouldn't be scared Fear is more of a philosophical concept rather than a practical one. You may have very reasonable concerns about relocating for retirement, but these are questions that require solutions, not fear. If the idea of moving to a new country has crossed your mind more than once, this is something you probably do want to do. And even if things don't go quite as planned, it will probably be the experience you will not regret having. So, step one is just acknowledging your fear and accepting that it is your brain's perfectly normal reaction to anything new. Do not try to hide from your fear or try to ignore it – instead, use it. Fear encourages us to think ahead, prepare for what's to come, and plan carefully. It can be the driving force behind all the research and learning you will be facing. "I'll tell you this: you'll be afraid up to the point you do it. As soon as you land, the adrenaline will kick in, and you will be freaked out by all the energy you have and where it's been hiding", shares Tom, a retiree in Thailand.

Join the community Get regular tips and advice to make the most of your expat life 100% free registration

Think of it as an adventure Here's the thing. On a purely chemical level, fear and excitement are almost identical. They are made up of adrenaline (epinephrine) and noradrenaline (norepinephrine). They flood your body with energy, cause your heart to race and your breath to get faster. But you are the one who gets to attach an emotion to these feelings. And excitement is a more productive emotion than fear. In fact, some retirees discover that what they initially considered a challenge would later become an exciting highlight of their new life. William, a retiree in China, tells us about it: "Moving to China was a fluke for me. I divorced my wife of 20 years, and I decided to move away just to do something. I was most scared of not having anyone to talk to. I had lived in China for some time before, and I remembered that few people really spoke English. But this time I really needed to commit my time to something, and I started learning Chinese, yes, at my age. I've met so many great people, ended up having lots of friends and a busier social life than I ever had back home. Go figure." This may be a good strategy to adapt for your move. Approach the unknown with curiosity rather than apprehension. The anticipation of learning a new language, making a new friend, even discovering a cool new coffee shop can be something to focus on as you plan this big move. Read also How social media shapes culture shock for Gen Z Knowledge is power – but learning is meditation As I've mentioned at the beginning of this article, there is no avoiding surprises in relocation. No matter how much research you do, you are sure to run into something unfamiliar still. And no matter how many people you talk to, you may still end up having a different perception of the same situation. With that said, research before relocation is almost a form of meditation. And it's one of the best remedies for feeling anxious. The more you learn about your potential new home, the less unfamiliar and scary it will seem. The goal here is not to eliminate all the surprises — they are part of the journey. It is more about breaking down what looks like a giant leap into a series of small practical decisions: Will you rent or buy?

What is the best area to live in?

Will you need a car or get around using public transport?

Do you need to buy health insurance before you move? The more questions you ask and the more answers you settle on, the more manageable your move will become. Seek support We all have different social needs. But the thing about moving abroad is that it often turns introverts into extroverts – at least for a time. Relocation often comes with craving connection. And you can get started on this craving before you leave. Start by joining a few local Facebook and WhatsApp groups to see what's up. You can also look into destination-specific expat forums. You can stay in read-only, if that's what you are more comfortable with – but a simple "hello" and mention that you are considering relocating can often do wonders. You may find a lot of people who relate to your situation and were in a similar position before – and get some practical, insightful advice. Read also Moving abroad to earn more: Is it really worth it?

Practice open-mindedness One of the most valuable things you can bring along for retiring abroad is an open mind. And it's something you can start "practicing" before you move. You need to prepare that when you move abroad, things will be done differently. And as much as you may try to keep your life in a mold that you are used to, it won't be the same. The more open you are to embracing the differences instead of comparing them to "how things are back home”, the happier you will be. A good way to prepare yourself for this is to pre-introduce change step by step. Have a coffee in a new coffee shop in a different neighborhood. Better yet, try a different coffee. Maybe tea? This is not about changing who you are — the goal of the experiment is to see how you react to the new and different and teaching your brain that change is now part of your routine. Filter opinions Knowledge is power – but opinions are not exactly knowledge, especially if they are coming from people who haven't lived abroad themselves. A lot of travelers and expats recall having to go through a fair amount of negativity and doubt from friends and relatives who were worried about their decision. The thing to keep in mind here is that your loved ones' concern is perfectly natural. But it's also natural for them to project their own fears and anxieties onto you, many of which may be based solely on the fear of the unknown that you yourself are struggling with. A good approach here may be to acknowledge the concerns your family and friends bring up – but look at them as feelings and emotions, unless they are backed up by real facts. And if they are, look at them as helpful questions that you need to answer before relocating. Prepare your money Let's be honest. A lot of anxieties we have when relocating can be addressed with an emergency fund. You don't need to be rich to retire abroad – but you need to be safe. Knowing that you will be okay if anything goes wrong can take a lot of mental load off of you. It will also give you more flexibility, freedom, and even some room for taking risks. There is a lot to take into account here – but a summary of these questions may look something like this: How will I get my money?

Are international transfers easy?

What if my pension gets delayed?

What if I need emergency medical care?

What if I lose access to my bank account?

Can I afford to change my accommodation if I don't like it?

Can I fly back home at any time?

What happens if I decide this country isn't for me?

You can change your mind This is probably one of the most important things on this list. Giving yourself the “permission” to change your mind if you end up not liking your new life. Sure, it is important to give yourself time to adjust and not make decisions out of culture shock — but if you've given it enough time and effort, and you are still uncomfortable, having a smooth pathway to come back can be very reassuring.