Nowadays, it's hard to do without social media. Living abroad, far from loved ones, makes it almost essential. Staying informed, handling paperwork, finding a job, making friends: everything feels easier with social media close at hand. But what happens when time spent in front of a screen starts eating into time spent living in the real world? Is the "connected life," and the habits it creates, like endless scrolling, an asset for expats or a danger?

How do expats use social media? Let's start by clarifying one thing: this article isn't about being for or against social media. Its benefits are well established, especially when you're living abroad. It helps you find a job, make friends, find housing, book a doctor's appointment, keep up with the news, and so much more... But nothing happens automatically, and every expat builds (or doesn't build) their own routine with this or that social network. Read also Who are today's expats?

How expats feel about social media You might assume that screen time naturally increases once you move abroad. Social media becomes one of the best ways to stay connected with loved ones and to socialize in a new country... Yet some expats actually use social media less once they're living abroad. That's the case for Moon Dog. Living in the Philippines, he says: « I use social media a lot less here than I did in the US. I check my emails, and sometimes post on Facebook before going to bed, or before sunrise... » Fred, who lives in Indonesia, barely uses social media: just YouTube and WhatsApp. « Here, WhatsApp works like a phone. People ask for my WhatsApp handle instead of my phone number. Other calling apps aren't used much, though some people use WeChat. » Already a light user to begin with, Fred says he's using social media even less these days. He blames artificial intelligence (AI), which he feels is watering down content quality. « I watch fewer YouTube videos now because of how many low-quality AI-generated videos there are. » TikTok's explosive growth only reinforces his decision: « I see too many people making pointless videos. » Is AI's growing influence making people more wary of social media? Yes, Cynic, an expat in England, confirms. « […] I don't believe anything I read online anymore, but I still watch it for entertainment. » Cynic browses YouTube and kills time scrolling through TikTok Reels, but he stays fully aware of the role social media plays in his life: content that should remain just that, content.

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Infinite scrolling: A cure for expat blues, or a dangerous trap? Many expats know this scenario all too well: alone one evening in their home abroad, with no « real person » to talk to. A feeling of loneliness starts to creep in, whether justified or not. Even a full, busy expat life can hit rough patches. The solution seems obvious: dive into the digital world and watch content to pass the time. But that's exactly where the problem lies. How much time should you actually spend on this evening (or daytime) activity? When scrolling starts taking up more and more space in an expat's life, can we really still call it an « anti-blues » solution? Because infinite scrolling wasn't designed as a cure or a new friend, but rather as a way to capture your attention... while keeping you passive. Endless scrolling content gives an instant sense of satisfaction. No effort required: the information comes straight to you. But once you can't break out of the loop, you rarely walk away from a scrolling session feeling satisfied. Read also Not feeling like yourself after moving abroad?