You've decided to get behind the wheel in your new country. But before setting off, how well do you know the local driving rules? From license and insurance requirements to alcohol limits, child car seats and unfamiliar road habits, here are the essential points to check before driving abroad.

Laws, accidents abroad and what you need to know It's important to familiarize yourself with the key traffic laws and highway code regulations in your country of expatriation. In Cyprus, for example, a law published in the Official Gazette on April 21, 2026 requires drivers to move their vehicle after a minor collision. The reasoning behind the reform is to reduce traffic congestion. Drivers who fail to comply risk imprisonment and a fine of up to €3,000. In the United States, Virginia passed a law (effective July 1) allowing judges to require dangerous drivers to use an electronic speed limiter. Virginia is implementing the Intelligent Speed Assistance program as an alternative to license suspension, making it the first U.S. state to adopt this measure. Read also Expat family life: Letting go of home without losing your roots

Car accidents If you are a European citizen and the accident occurs in an EU country, you can fill out a European Accident Statement. France also allows the use of the e-constat auto app, though this only applies if the other vehicle involved is registered and insured in France. In all cases, whether the accident happens inside or outside the EU, you will need to contact your insurer. If the accident occurred in a country that is part of the international insurance card system (Green Card), you will be covered without needing to take out local car insurance. To avoid being caught off guard, keep a list of important numbers within easy reach: your insurer, emergency services, the police and so on.

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Driving without a valid license Whether you're abroad or at home, driving without a valid license is simply not an option. Yet many people mistakenly assume that their existing license is valid everywhere. When moving abroad, your regular driver's license is not enough: you also need an international driving permit. This is mandatory for all expats, except EU citizens relocating to another EU member state. Read also Moving abroad: Escape or a fresh start? Driving without the required documents Your vehicle registration document isn't always sufficient on its own. Some countries require an international insurance card and/or a certificate of insurance. And of course, don't forget your personal identification: a valid residence permit, passport and so on. A routine traffic stop can turn costly if you're missing your paperwork (your vehicle could be impounded, for instance). Ignoring the local highway code You will, of course, need to follow the local traffic laws. Take the time to learn your host country's rules. While many regulations are shared across borders, every country has its own highway code: driving on the right or left, right-of-way rules, mandatory seatbelt use, mobile phone regulations, drink-driving limits and headlight requirements. In Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, for example, drivers are legally required to use their headlights during the day. Poland, Croatia and Slovenia have the same rule. Read also Living in Mauritius is simpler, but not always cheaper

Underestimating old habits Driving on the right versus the left is a classic example. Most countries require driving on the right, but a number of popular expat destinations drive on the left: the United Kingdom, South Africa, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Cyprus, Malta, New Zealand and Mauritius, among others. Overlooking this "detail" (and it is far from a minor one) puts you and everyone around you at risk. You also face serious penalties for any violations, including points deducted from your license, a driving ban or a fine. Here are some of the most common mistakes: Pulling out of a parking lot or space on the wrong side of the road.

Going around roundabouts in the wrong direction.

Looking the wrong way before crossing an intersection. To avoid these pitfalls, get comfortable with the vehicle before you set off. If possible, take a few lessons at a local driving school. Avoid driving at night until you're confident driving on the left, and steer clear of busy main roads until you've found your footing. Not knowing the rules in your host country for child car seats In Spain, the law is clear: children under 12 who are shorter than 135 centimeters must be secured in an approved car seat. In Mexico, the height threshold is slightly higher: under 145 centimeters (still for children under 12). In Germany, the age limit stays the same, but the height increases again: under 150 centimeters. In South Africa, the age limit rises to 14, while the height threshold drops back to under 135 centimeters. France and New Zealand focus solely on age: a car seat is mandatory for children up to age 10 in France, and an age- and weight-appropriate seat is required for children up to age 7 in New Zealand. One important note: your host country may not allow you to use a car seat purchased abroad. Quebec law, for example, prohibits foreign-bought car seats because they do not meet Canadian safety standards. Putting children in the wrong seat position Do children always have to sit in the back? At what age can they move to the front? Again, the rules vary from country to country. Some countries allow children to ride in a car seat in the front (with the airbag deactivated if the seat is rear-facing). In others, children are legally required to sit in the back. Spain is one such example (for children under 135 cm or under 12 years old). In the United Kingdom, by contrast, children aged 10 and over may sit in the front in an appropriate car seat.

Holding a child on your lap Picture this: you're living abroad and heading out for a short drive with a group that includes a young child, but no car seat. No big deal, you think, it's just a quick trip. But this is genuinely dangerous, especially for the child. Every country's legislation agrees on this point. Fines can run into several hundred dollars. Drink driving Zero tolerance or limited tolerance? Once again, the rules differ depending on where you are. Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic apply zero tolerance for all drivers, both new and experienced. If you're driving, you're not drinking. In Germany, Croatia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovenia, zero tolerance applies only to new drivers and professional drivers. Other countries take a slightly more lenient approach, generally allowing blood alcohol levels of between 0.3 and 0.8 grams per liter for regular drivers. The United States is a special case: zero tolerance applies to anyone under 21, while rules for professional drivers vary by state. In Canada, the rules for new and professional drivers also vary from province to province.