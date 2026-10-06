The leading annual event for the city's international professionals will be held at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona on Saturday, 24 October, with free admission. The event is set to bring together 84 exhibitors and offer 68 activities, with more resources to facilitate the integration of the international community.

This year brings the 13th edition of Barcelona International Community Day. Launched by Barcelona City Council, the event has become firmly established as the international community's main annual gathering and a leading platform for facilitating the arrival, integration and professional opportunities of people from around the world who live and work in the city. This year's edition brings greater participation and a broader programme. The fair for businesses, organisations and associations is set to feature a record 84 exhibitors, the most ever, while the programme will be offering 68 activities with a special emphasis on linguistic integration, community participation, access to municipal services and professional opportunities. The event is free of charge, between 10 am and 7 pm, with prior registration at barcelona.cat/internationalcommunityday.

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A fair with everything needed to get set up in Barcelona The exhibitors' fair will once again be one of the event's major attractions. As ever, it will bring together companies, public institutions, associations and educational centres offering products, services and useful initiatives for the international community. Thanks to this year's exhibitors, participants can get information about a range of topics, like housing, taxes, healthcare, education, legal services, language learning, relocation, international education and training and sports activities, among others. In this edition, almost half the exhibitors (45%) are public organisations and associations, which enhances the integrative nature of this event. Plus, 26% of the exhibitors will be participating for the first time. Participants also include various companies and institutions that collaborate with the event to enrich the experience for attendees, with technical improvements, activities and complementary experiences. They include Banc Sabadell, CaixaBank, Allianz, Eres Relocation, Palau de la Música Catalana – Orfeó Català, Old Irish Pub, Grup Arenal and La Granja. Read also Living in Spain: When a destination becomes home

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More resources to facilitate integration Integration will be one of the main themes of this year's edition. Barcelona International Community Day will be expanding its resources for learning Catalan with the participation of the Language Normalisation Centre of Barcelona, the Ateneu Barcelonès, the Coordinator of Associations for the Catalan Language and the Speak Catalan initiative. Ways of getting to know the city's associations and fostering attendees' participation in volunteer initiatives will also be boosted thanks to the presence of organisations like Festes Majors de Barcelona Platform and the Catalan Federation of Social Volunteering. Barcelona City Council is also expanding its institutional space, which will bring together municipal services like Barcelona International Welcome, Barcelona Activa, Libraries of Barcelona, Commerce and Markets, BSM, Barcelona Esports, the Guàrdia Urbana City Police and the Firefighters, among others.