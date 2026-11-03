The death of Maricarmen Abascal, an 80-year-old woman who became a symbol of Spain's housing crisis after being evicted from her home, has sparked widespread emotion and renewed debate over tenants' rights. She passed away on October 7, just days after the Spanish government announced a series of major housing measures on September 29. These included plans to introduce automatic lease renewals and extend protections against eviction until 2030. But with some of these measures still facing political uncertainty, what is actually changing for tenants, and which expats could benefit?

Are the new measures actually in force? They are being called the "Maricarmen decrees." Passed on September 29 in response to the public outcry over the eviction of the elderly woman, these emergency decrees covered two main measures: automatic lease renewal and a moratorium on evictions until 2030. Both were rejected by the Spanish Congress on October 2. The government immediately put forward two replacement decrees built around the same principles. The first has been in force since October 8. It allows leases to be extended by up to two years and caps rent increases. The second decree would introduce automatic five-year lease renewals and was scheduled for a congressional vote on November 12. If approved, it would take effect on November 15. Both measures, however, depend on congressional approval to survive. Read also Can international students still afford housing?

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What should expats expect? Is renewal truly automatic? Under the current law, a tenant can request a lease extension of up to two years and continue renting under the same conditions agreed at the time of signing. Conditions to qualify for the extension: You must have paid your rent on time every month for at least the previous 8 months.

The property must be your primary residence. Renewal is therefore not automatic. As an expat tenant, you need to request it yourself, ideally in writing before your lease expires. Your landlord can refuse on legitimate grounds, for example if they need the property for their own use. Caution: the "automatic" extension does not apply: if a new lease is signed

if the landlord and tenant agree to renew with a 5% rent reduction. Rent caps in place since October 8 Since October 8, rent increases have been capped at 2% through December 31, 2027. Three key rules govern how increases can be applied: Landlord and tenant may agree on an increase.

Without an agreement, the increase cannot exceed 2%.

No increase is permitted if the current rent already exceeds the official reference rent index. Read also Buying property abroad: How your relationship status can affect your purchase

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