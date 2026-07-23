When the housing crisis hits international students

According to a report published by UN-Habitat on July 9, 2026, more than 3 billion people worldwide live in inadequate or unaffordable housing. Of these, over one billion survive in slums and other informal settlements. Unsurprisingly, the report highlights that the housing crisis hits already marginalized groups the hardest: the elderly, precarious workers, foreigners, women, people with disabilities, and young people.

International students are particularly vulnerable. On top of the everyday challenges of living abroad, they face a housing market that is increasingly out of reach. In the most popular student destinations, prices are soaring.

United Kingdom

Despite Brexit, the UK remains a popular destination for international students. But navigating tighter immigration rules and skyrocketing student housing costs is no small feat. In London, a standard room in a student residence costs between £1,000 and £1,400 per month (approximately €1,179 to €1,651). Outside London, prices drop slightly. Leeds and Nottingham rank among the most affordable cities, with rents ranging from around £520 to £880 per month (€613 to €1,038). Even so, these figures remain steep for international students.

Observers continue to flag a critical shortage of affordable student housing. They also point out that growing numbers of domestic students are choosing to study away from home, adding to the demand already driven by international students. Rooms in student residences, the most budget-friendly option, are in short supply. In London and Edinburgh, the situation is critical. In Manchester and Bristol, it is described as "severe." Leeds and Nottingham face less acute shortages, but the problem remains serious.

Canada

According to the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness, rising costs across Canada are hitting foreign nationals particularly hard. Their latest study records an increase in what they define as "homelessness," which they describe as the absence of "stable, permanent, and adequate housing," or the immediate inability to secure proper accommodation. The Observatory also tracks hidden homelessness among students, including those sleeping in their cars, in public spaces, or on friends' couches. In all of these cases, students lack stable, long-term housing. The majority of students surveyed said they could not afford rent above CAD $750 per month (€466), yet average rents in major Canadian cities can reach CAD $2,000 to $3,000 per month (€1,245 to €1,867).

Working does not cover the cost of decent housing. The study found that most students experiencing housing insecurity are employed. Notably, foreign nationals and immigrants are disproportionately affected, as are women, who face higher rates of homelessness and housing instability. The student housing shortage shows no sign of easing, especially in Canada's largest cities.

On July 14, the federal government announced the creation of 187 student housing units in Montreal's Outremont neighborhood, adjacent to the Université de Montréal's MIL campus. The project, called UTILE Hutchison, will be funded through a CAD 8,000,000 investment from the federal agency Maisons Canada. The government acknowledges, however, that many more such projects will be needed to make a real dent in the student housing crisis. According to a Student Housing Initiative survey, 60% of students said off-campus rents are unaffordable.

France

In France, the student housing crisis is worsening year after year. According to LocService's latest 2026 student housing report, "the average rent for a student studio in France is now €583." This figure has risen almost continuously since the pandemic. In 2020, the average studio cost €506. It jumped to €554 in 2021, before stabilizing at around €550 to €559 between 2024 and 2025. This year it has climbed again, reaching an average of €583.

For both local and international students, finding a place to live remains a serious challenge. Securing a spot at your chosen university is one thing; finding somewhere to live is another entirely. This is where new inequalities emerge. The LocService study shows that student housing prices can double depending on the city. The highest rents are concentrated in central Paris, where a studio typically costs between €740 and €930. Many students look to the suburbs hoping for better deals, but prices there have surged too, ranging from €600 to €740.

To bring costs down significantly, students should consider cities that are less well known on the international student circuit: Limoges, Pau, Mulhouse, and Saint-Étienne, where average rents range from €405 to €433.

Germany

Germany is attracting a growing number of expats, but like the rest of Europe, it is grappling with a housing crisis that weighs heavily on international students.

Finding affordable housing in Germany is an ongoing battle, especially for foreign students. According to the Expert Council on Integration and Migration (SVR), tensions in the German rental market "disproportionately disadvantage people with a migration background." To address the crisis, the country is short by approximately 1.4 million low- to mid-priced housing units. Student residences (Studentenwohnheim) remain the most affordable option, with average rents between €200 and €400, but spots are scarce. Shared apartments (Wohngemeinschaft) are another popular choice, with average monthly rents running between €350 and €600, though prices vary considerably by city and neighborhood. In central Frankfurt, rents can exceed €700.

Spain

How can renters cut costs? That is the question on the minds of tenants across Spain, especially young people. According to the latest report from the Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council (CJE), rent is consuming up to "98.7% of the salary of young people living alone." The report's authors are sounding the alarm: young people are getting poorer. Studying, working, and living independently dramatically increases the risk of financial hardship. This is driving many to rely on family support, which has become a crucial safety net and, at the same time, a growing source of inequality. The picture is even starker for international students, many of whom juggle work and studies without any family support network to fall back on. For these students, as well as for local students who cannot count on family help, the risk of precarity is even higher.

In April 2026, the Spanish government approved the National Housing Plan 2026-2030, with a budget of up to €7 billion (three times the previous plan's) aimed at tackling the housing crisis. One of its measures is a housing law that caps rents in "stressed" areas, though it has proven controversial. Experts have noted an unintended consequence that directly affects students: to avoid the restrictions, some landlords are pulling their properties from the market. The result is a shrinking supply and rising prices. Students are increasingly turning to homestay rooms (around €500 to €600 per month) or shared apartments.