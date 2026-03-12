The Constitutional Council rejected the arguments of those opposing the measure, who claimed that removing APL would violate the Constitution and introduce a form of “national preference” reminiscent of policies promoted by the far right. In its decision published on February 19, the Council validated the provisions included in the 2026 Finance Act, which was officially promulgated the same day. The reform creates a clear distinction between European and non-European international students.

Who will be affected?

Starting July 1, 2026, non-European students who do not receive a scholarship will be excluded from France's housing assistance scheme.

However, non-European scholarship recipients will continue to receive APL. The reform will also have no impact on students from the European Union or the European Economic Area (EEA), who will remain eligible for the housing benefit.

Why is the aid being removed?

According to the government, the reform aims to reduce public spending while continuing to support the most financially vulnerable international students, those who receive scholarships. The executive branch estimates that the measure would affect only around 3% of the three million students currently studying in France, while generating meaningful savings for the state. While the Constitutional Council acknowledged the government's argument of public interest, it also downplayed the scale of the expected savings and called on the government to clarify the conditions under which non-European scholarship students can continue to access APL.

Student organizations strongly disagree with the reform. The National Federation of Student Associations (FAGE) points out that financial hardship disproportionately affects international students. Those who do not receive scholarships are not necessarily in a stronger financial position; many already have to combine studies with part-time work to cover basic living expenses.

For FAGE, removing APL could force some students to abandon their studies and further worsen the financial vulnerability of the expats concerned. The organization also notes that the measure comes on top of other restrictions affecting non-European students, including higher tuition fees. The Student Life Observatory adds that APL was one of the few financial benefits available to students from outside the EU or EEA. For many, it plays a crucial role in managing their budget: the allowance can cover up to half of a student's monthly expenses.