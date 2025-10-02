Menu
Why now is the best time to rent or invest in Dubai

Expat news
appartements a Dubai
FabrikaPhoto / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaqon 02 October 2025

Now is the time to invest in Dubai real estate. On the one hand, new housing projects keep springing up. On the other hand, tenants and buyers are becoming fewer and harder to find. This slowdown in demand works in their favor, forcing landlords to roll out generous incentives.

“One month rent-free,” “flexible payment plans,” “reduced rents,” “no commission,” “utilities included.” Landlords are pulling out all the stops to attract clients. The rental market in Dubai is still buzzing with activity. In August alone, nearly 40 new housing projects were launched, adding more than 8,000 units to an already saturated market. Over 30 more projects are in the pipeline. According to UAE property analyst Property Monitor, more than 93,000 new homes have entered the market since the beginning of the year.For tenants and buyers, the current market pressure presents an opportunity. Apartments are no longer snapped up as quickly as before. And the longer a property stays on the market, the more room there is for negotiation. Landlords have clearly taken note—and are moving first with attractive offers.

After years of soaring property prices, Dubai's housing market is finally moving toward balance. But balance doesn't necessarily mean cheaper rents. Analysts expect landlords to shift strategies instead, targeting wealthier clients with fully furnished, high-end properties designed to offer both “comfort and modern living.”

 

Accommodation
real estate
United Arab Emirates
Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

