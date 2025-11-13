The power of property as an investment

Unlike other investments, property combines three wealth-building engines in one asset:

Capital growth: Over time, property tends to rise in value. In the UK, average house prices have increased by more than 74% in the last 20 years (Zoopla).

Leverage: You don't need to buy with 100% cash. A mortgage allows you to control a large asset with a 25-30% deposit.

Rental income: A good investment property will pay you every month. Giving you cash in your pocket.

My journey: From expat teacher to property investor

Like many expats, I moved abroad, keeping hold of my UK property. At first, it was just a practical decision, rent it out while I was away and have it there for when I came back—but it actually became my first real lesson in wealth creation.

Working as a teacher, I was conscious that I wasn't paying into a lucrative teacher pension scheme like I was back in London. I knew I had to take my financial future seriously, but my early attempts at investing were a bit all over the place. My turning point came when I looked back at my own property. In just eight years, it had quietly grown in value, tenants had been paying rent while I was away, and I realised this house was my strongest performing “investment” by far.

That was my lightbulb moment. I didn't just want to grow money; I wanted to own something real, something that would still be there in 20, 30 or 40 years. Something that I couldn't just lose overnight in a market drop or a crypto crash. That's when I started researching UK property more seriously and working out what I could do next.

However, it wasn't easy from abroad; time zones, red tape, not being able to see properties in person, or build a trusted power team made things challenging. I had to make a decision: do I continue to live for the here and now, enjoying the fantastic opportunities that expat life was offering me, or do I make the move back to the UK and secure my future wealth?

I moved back to the UK in August 2022 with a mission. Replace my teacher salary and build lasting wealth through a property portfolio. I attended hundreds of networking & property education events, created more spreadsheets than I care to remember, and became familiar with local estate agents, brokers, accountants, and trades. I knew that my main goal was creating a recurring monthly income to replace the job I had left behind in Thailand, and that goal led me to initially invest in HMOs. HMOs, or Houses of Multiple Occupation, are properties that are rented out room by room, with shared areas such as kitchens and living rooms being enjoyed by all residents. They are common for students in university towns, but all UK towns and cities have HMOs to provide affordable accommodation.

The first property I secured was a landlord-to-landlord deal, a fully tenanted, turnkey 5-bedroom, all-en-suite HMO in Kettering town centre. I was able to negotiate the price down from £240,000 to £225,000, put down a 25% deposit, and upon completion, I had a cash-flowing asset, which is now generating over £30,000 every year.

Using investors and bridging finance, I continued to build my portfolio. I bought and developed HMOs all over the Midlands and diversified my portfolio by buying a block of flats in 2024. I now own over 30 HMO and buy-to-let units, have created over £600,000 in equity, and built a portfolio worth over £2 million.

What barriers do expats face when investing in property?

When I speak to expats who want to get into property and generate real wealth, they express the following concerns:

Market knowledge: Knowing what to buy and where to buy. This makes or breaks your deal. Buying a property that is in low tenant demand in an area with limited capital appreciation can cost you thousands.

Access to finance and conveyancing: How can they get a mortgage? Can they even get a mortgage? What solicitors do I need? Which documents will I need?

Currency risk: Can fluctuating exchange rates impact my affordability and returns? How can I efficiently transfer my foreign earnings to a UK bank account for the purchase, and can I transfer my rental earnings back to my foreign account?

Trust: How can I find tenants, letting agents, builders, plumbers and electricians that I can trust?

These challenges are real. I felt them, and I saw them as insurmountable while I was an expat. In reflection, could I have built my portfolio from abroad? Absolutely. But I would have done the following things:

1. Use a portfolio builder

Work with an experienced property investor who can be your feet on the ground. Leverage their experience and contacts to find a high-yielding property in a location that works. Remember, choosing the wrong property can cost you thousands. Many portfolio builders will introduce you to their power team as part of their service.

2. Understand your finance options

Speak with a broker who specialises in expat mortgages—options may be more flexible than you think. Work out what you can afford.

3. Start small

A single buy-to-let turnkey property can be the foundation for a portfolio.

4. Think long-term

Property works best as a 10–20 year wealth-building strategy. Focus on the big picture rather than that extra £50 per month in rental profit.

The mindset that makes the difference

Property investing isn't about getting rich overnight; it's about creating choices for your future self. Buying one good property every few years can transform your financial future.

Being an expat gives you a unique perspective; you've seen the world, you understand risk, and you know the value of financial independence. UK property can be the bridge between your present and your future, giving you financial security no matter where you choose to live.

Whether you start with one property or many, the important thing is simply to start.