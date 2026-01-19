In 2026, the focus is on sophisticated, nature-rooted shades rich in depth and emotion, creating spaces that feel warm, modern and harmonious.

1. Nature-inspired palettes for a calming interior

This year marks a return to colours that evoke nature and wellbeing. Earthy tones, soft greens and organic hues dominate the forecasts for 2026.

Biophilic greens — Shades of jade, forest green or sage bring a calming atmosphere while reconnecting the interior with the outdoors.

Natural tones and complex neutrals — Beiges and browns with subtle undertones create a warm, elegant ambience, far removed from cold whites or impersonal greys.

Deep earthy colours — Chocolate browns or nuanced blacks enriched with undertones add sophistication, ideal for accent walls or relaxing spaces.

These shades encourage a sense of inner peace, making them perfect for living rooms, bedrooms or wellness-focused areas.

2. Enhancing interiors with refined, balanced accent colours

To energise a space without overwhelming it, accent colours play a key role:

Sophisticated pastels — Muted shades of pink, lavender or blue bring softness and a contemporary feel to a room.

Deep retro reds — Wine or burgundy tones, used sparingly, add depth and character without becoming overpowering.

Muted blues — Inspired by stone or sky, these tones create subtle contrast with earthy colours.

The idea is to introduce small, inspiring touches: an accent wall, a painted piece of furniture or decorative accessories that enrich the space without dominating it.

3. How to incorporate these trends in your home

– Test before you paint

Colours can change dramatically depending on the light. Before committing to major work, apply large samples in your space and observe them at different times of day.

– Use the 60-30-10 rule

For visual harmony:

60% a dominant colour (neutral or earthy),

30% a secondary colour (deep green or blue),

10% an accent colour (red or pastel).

– Pair colours with the right lighting

Good lighting can transform an ordinary paint colour into a true design feature. By combining 2026's colour trends with soft, well-placed lighting, you enhance the richness of the chosen shades even further.

4. The spirit of 2026 colours

Colour trends for 2026 go beyond aesthetics: they respond to a deep need for wellbeing, connection to nature and authenticity.

Rather than loud or ultra-bright colours, this year's palette favours:

nuanced shades,

tones that invite relaxation,

colours that age beautifully over time.

A timeless, inspired interior

In 2026, colours are not just about decorating your walls — they are about creating spaces that breathe, soothe and evolve with your lifestyle.

Whatever your project, whether repainting a bedroom, redefining a living room or simply adding a modern touch, these trends will help you make the right choices — for today and for years to come.