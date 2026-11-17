Every year, millions of people work temporarily in EU countries, from seasonal workers to posted employees. To cut through the red tape, the European Parliament has approved a program to digitize key documents for foreign workers: an online portal, accessible to all EU member states, that will centralize social security certificates, diplomas, and professional qualifications.

The initiative promises not just less paperwork, but greater transparency. By digitizing credentials under a shared framework, qualifications will be far easier to verify, and European employers will be able to compare candidates more efficiently. The common registration system is aimed particularly at diplomas and qualifications obtained outside the EU. Rather than relying on their own national systems, employers across the bloc will use this single digital portal to record their foreign employees' data.

According to the European Commission, the portal could save businesses 73% of the time they currently spend on administrative formalities, while also speeding up the processing of foreign workers' applications. The Commission notes, for example, that paperwork for non-EU graduates currently takes an average of 14 months to complete. The portal could bring that down to just 4 months and cut costs for businesses in half.