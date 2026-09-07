Mauritius' 2026–2027 Finance Act put higher Occupation Permit thresholds, the Golden Visa and new technology incentives in the spotlight. But for foreigners planning to build a life or business on the island, some of the most consequential changes lie in the fine print. An August update from the Economic Development Board clarifies the rules for young foreign graduates, entrepreneurs, start-up founders and retirees, from proof-of-funds requirements and reporting obligations to the demanding financial thresholds for permanent residence.

When the 2026–2027 Budget was presented in June, much of the attention focused on the higher thresholds facing foreign professionals, investors and self-employed workers. The Golden Visa, the government's ambitions for artificial intelligence and its promised “start-up revolution” also featured prominently. Those measures have already been covered in our article on Mauritius's new rules for Occupation Permits, Golden Visas and international students. However, the Economic Development Board's ICT Newsletter, published in August 2026, contains several less-publicized details. These concern the Young Professional route, the documents required from business applicants, the monitoring of innovative start-ups, residence conditions for retirees and the financial benchmarks for permanent residence.

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A three-year route for young foreign graduates Foreign nationals who complete higher education in Mauritius may be able to begin their careers on the island through the Young Professional Occupation Permit. To qualify, an applicant must have completed at least an undergraduate degree at a local tertiary institution recognized by the Higher Education Commission. The criteria also include an internationally recognized professional certification equivalent to an undergraduate degree. The minimum basic salary is Rs 25,000 per month, regardless of the sector. However, this isn't a permanent route for building a career in Mauritius. The permit can be issued for up to three years and cannot be renewed. Anyone wishing to continue working in Mauritius after that period must move to the standard Professional Occupation Permit category and meet the conditions applying at that time. Read also Alcohol licences in Mauritius: New rules and 50% penalty from January 2026

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Business applicants must provide proof of funds and transfer the money promptly The new rules do not focus solely on how much foreign entrepreneurs must invest or generate in turnover. They also establish specific documentary and transfer requirements. An applicant under the Investor category must submit a certified bank statement from their country of origin or residence showing that sufficient funds are available. They must also give a written undertaking to transfer the required investment from abroad into their Mauritian bank account within 60 days of the Occupation Permit being issued. The same 60-day deadline applies to Self-Employed applicants. In addition to a certified bank statement and written transfer undertaking, a self-employed applicant must present at least three letters of intent from potential clients, including two from prospective clients in Mauritius. The activity must be carried out exclusively in the services sector. These requirements could be particularly important for consultants and freelancers planning their move from overseas. A business plan and sufficient capital will not be enough on their own: applicants will also need to demonstrate potential commercial activity in Mauritius before the permit is granted. Innovative start-ups will be monitored beyond the application stage The Economic Development Board's newsletter also clarifies how innovative start-up projects will be assessed after registration. An applicant must either submit an innovative project to the EDB or be registered with an incubator accredited by the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council. Once registered, the business must submit an annual progress report within three months after the end of its first year. It must also provide a development report, aligned with its business plan, confirming that the project has reached the minimum viable product stage by the end of its fifth year. This means the innovative start-up route should not be viewed simply as a way to establish a company without following the standard investor pathway. Founders will be expected to show that the idea has progressed into a workable product or service and that development is consistent with the plan submitted at the outset. Read also PMO confirms expat and Mauritian marriages are still valid The AI City Scheme introduces its own certification process The Finance Act 2026 formally establishes an AI City Scheme under the Economic Development Board Act. A person or “AI founder” wishing to carry out a qualifying project must apply to the EDB for an AI City Scheme Certificate. The certificate will be issued to developers whose projects satisfy criteria prescribed under the scheme. The legislation also provides for an AI founder to qualify for permanent residence as an investor after investing at least USD 1 million, subject to the detailed conditions of the AI City Scheme.

Tax incentives linked to an Investment Certificate will start later There is also a timing change for companies applying for an Investment Certificate from the EDB. The starting point of the applicable tax exemption will move from the company's date of incorporation to the date on which it begins operating. For foreign entrepreneurs, this can prevent part of the exemption period from being used up while a newly incorporated company is still preparing to launch. The practical value will depend on the incentive granted and the date on which the business is considered to have started operations. Read also Why are more expats choosing dual citizenship? What are the residence conditions for foreign retirees? The EDB newsletter confirms the financial requirements for a Retired Non-Citizen Residence Permit. An applicant must transfer an initial amount of at least USD 2,000 into a local bank account within 60 days of the permit being issued. They must subsequently transfer either USD 24,000 per year or USD 2,000 per month. The residence permit can be issued for ten years. Renewal requires the holder to have transferred USD 24,000 annually throughout the permit's duration. Prospective retirees should bear in mind that these are minimum immigration requirements, not an estimate of the amount needed to live comfortably in Mauritius. Permanent residence depends on more than time spent in Mauritius Holding an Occupation Permit or Residence Permit for several years does not automatically qualify you for permanent residence. The EDB specifies the financial performance required from different categories of applicants seeking a 20-year Permanent Residence Permit. A foreign professional must have held an Occupation Permit in that category for at least five years. Their monthly basic salary must have been at least Rs 400,000 throughout the five consecutive years immediately preceding the application. An investor must have held the corresponding Occupation Permit for at least five years. The business must have generated either a minimum annual turnover of Rs 15 million or aggregate turnover of Rs 75 million over five consecutive years immediately preceding the application. A self-employed applicant must also have held the relevant Occupation Permit for at least five years. The activity must have generated either minimum annual turnover of Rs 3 million or an aggregate turnover of Rs 15 million over the five years immediately preceding the application. A retiree must have held a Retired Non-Citizen Residence Permit for at least five years and transferred at least USD 200,000 in total during the five consecutive years immediately preceding the application. In every case, renewal of the 20-year permit requires the holder to satisfy the relevant criteria during the previous Permanent Residence Permit period. So if you are planning to settle in Mauritius permanently, these conditions require long-term preparation. Salary records, company accounts, evidence of turnover and proof of international transfers should be maintained carefully throughout the qualifying period.

A platform to report obstacles affecting a business Foreign entrepreneurs already operating in Mauritius can use the Business Obstacles Alert Mechanism, known as BOAM, when they encounter administrative difficulties. This online platform covers obstacles involving licensing, permits, utility connections, regulatory clearances and other administrative processes affecting a company's activities. Once a business registers and submits details of the problem, the EDB reviews the case. It may then refer it to the relevant EDB department, ministry or public authority. Progress can be tracked and the final outcome recorded through the system. While the BOAM does not replace the usual process for applying for a license, permit, authorization or regulatory approval, it provides an additional escalation and monitoring channel when an obstacle is affecting an investment project or business operation.

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