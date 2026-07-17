Currently, two countries share their data on Find Your Pension (France and Belgium), with other EU member states set to join progressively, starting with the Netherlands and Germany. Managed by the European Tracking Service (the Federal Pension Service), Find Your Pension addresses a real need: helping the millions of European workers more easily track down the pension rights they've accrued across EU member states.

The European Commission ensures that all data shared on the platform is fully secure, particularly through its eIDAS electronic identification and trust services system. At present, users can already access information such as the number of qualifying quarters and accumulated points they've earned. In some cases, it's also possible to get an estimated retirement pension amount.

Still being rolled out, the service is currently limited by the number of participating countries. In the long run, however, with all EU member states on board, Find Your Pension will provide more personalized information to better meet the needs of mobile workers.

Useful link:

Find your Pension

