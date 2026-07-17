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Retiring in the EU: Track your pension rights online

Expat news 1 min read
pension en Europe© AtlasComposer / Envato Elements
Written byAsaël Häzaq

Managing pension rights can quickly become complicated when you have worked in several European countries. Find Your Pension, a new EU-wide platform, aims to simplify the process by bringing information about pension rights earned across different member states into one place. The goal is to make cross-border careers easier to manage and help mobile workers better understand what they may be entitled to when they retire.

Currently, two countries share their data on Find Your Pension (France and Belgium), with other EU member states set to join progressively, starting with the Netherlands and Germany. Managed by the European Tracking Service (the Federal Pension Service), Find Your Pension addresses a real need: helping the millions of European workers more easily track down the pension rights they've accrued across EU member states.

The European Commission ensures that all data shared on the platform is fully secure, particularly through its eIDAS electronic identification and trust services system. At present, users can already access information such as the number of qualifying quarters and accumulated points they've earned. In some cases, it's also possible to get an estimated retirement pension amount.

Still being rolled out, the service is currently limited by the number of participating countries. In the long run, however, with all EU member states on board, Find Your Pension will provide more personalized information to better meet the needs of mobile workers.

Useful link:

Find your Pension
 

Sources:

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Asaël Häzaq
About the author
Asaël Häzaq

Freelance web writer specializing in political and socioeconomic news, Asaël Häzaq analyses about international economic trends. Thanks to her experience as an expat in Japan, she offers advices about living abroad : visa, studies, job search, working life, language, country. Holding a Master's degree in Law and Political Science, she has also experienced life as a digital nomad.

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