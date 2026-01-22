What has changed since January 1, 2026

On December 14, 2025, the French Ministry of the Interior announced the introduction of a compulsory civics exam, effective from January 1, 2026. Language requirements have also been tightened and are now tailored to the type of application submitted. These measures are part of the Immigration Act adopted in 2024.

A mandatory civics exam for naturalisation and long-term residence permits

The civics exam is now mandatory for all non-EU nationals applying for the first time for either:

A multi-year residence permit valid for two to four years, or

A ten-year permanent residence card.

Applicants must now meet the following French language requirements:

A2 level (basic user) to apply for a two- to four-year residence permit,

B1 level (independent user) for a ten-year residence card,

B2 level (upper independent user) for French naturalization (citizenship).

Candidates must provide proof of exam passing to obtain their residence permit.

Exceptions and exclusions

The following non-EU nationals are exempt from the civics exam:

Beneficiaries of international protection for third-country nationals,

Individuals aged over 65,

Nationals of certain third countries covered by bilateral agreements, including Algeria and Tunisia.

Renewals of student visas and short-stay residence permits are also excluded from the scheme. For example, a foreign national who already holds a two-year residence permit and wishes to renew it does not need to take the exam. However, if that person applies for a different status, such as a permanent residence card for the first time, they will be required to pass the civics exam beforehand.

A new test that has sparked debate

Some exam questions, particularly those based on situational scenarios, have left candidates confused. This is not the first time that questions designed by the Ministry of the Interior have attracted criticism. The exam's fully digital format has also raised concerns.

Others argue that the same rules should apply to everyone. They point to the recent case of actor George Clooney, who was granted French citizenship despite publicly admitting that he does not speak French fluently. Under French law, language proficiency is nevertheless a requirement for obtaining citizenship.

What is the civics exam?

The civics exam is an official test designed to assess a foreign national's knowledge of French society, institutions, rights and duties, and the values of the Republic.

The exam consists of 40 questions created by the Ministry of the Interior:

28 theoretical questions (history, geography, culture, etc.),

12 situational questions.

It takes the form of a multiple-choice questionnaire (MCQ) and lasts 45 minutes. Candidates must answer at least 32 questions correctly, representing a pass mark of 80%.

The civics exam is not free: it costs €70.

