Make sure you're allowed to re-enter your home country

Are your identity documents still valid? This is an easy detail to overlook, but delays and administrative errors can happen—especially after spending years abroad. Your ID card or passport might have expired. Check with the relevant authorities in your country: are you allowed to travel with expired documents? What does the law say? Some countries accept expired ID cards for re-entry, while others require a valid passport.

Report any change in status to the civil registry

Have there been any major life changes while you were abroad—marriage, childbirth, adoption, divorce, or even getting a new driver's license? Make sure these documents are officially translated into your home country's language as soon as they're issued. Your consular authorities should have the same information as the foreign authority that issued your marriage, divorce, or birth certificate. Translations must be done by an official translator.

If you married a foreign national, they'll need a visa to travel with you. The same goes for children with a different nationality. Pay attention to deadlines—some countries require visas to be issued several months in advance.

Cancel all contracts: Health insurance, taxes, subscriptions

Let all relevant institutions in your host country know you're leaving. Deregister from local administrative records. Cancel your health insurance and inform the tax office. Check whether any tax formalities still apply.

Depending on your departure date, local tax laws, and any tax agreements in place, you may still have obligations abroad.

Close your bank account and end all other contracts—housing, water, electricity, gas, phone, internet, insurance, and subscriptions. These steps should be taken well in advance. Make sure to check each provider's specific cancellation procedure.

Gather all supporting documents

Institutions in your home country may ask for proof of your time abroad. Keep all key documents and make copies. Before you leave, collect evidence of the following: rent payments, lease agreements, health insurance details, vaccination and medical records, tax declarations or payments, employment contracts, and pay slips. If you're missing any of these, request them from the relevant authorities in your host country.

Inform your consulate of your departure

When you first arrived in your host country, you probably registered with your home country's consulate. This lets you vote in your home country's national elections and be officially recognized as a citizen living abroad. Before heading home, let the consulate know you're leaving and ask to be removed from the consular register.

Returning with children: Don't forget their school records

Before you leave, gather your children's school records and enrollment certificates. Don't forget their medical records either. Check the steps for enrolling them in school once you're back—places can be limited, especially for daycare or nursery.

You might also face issues with providing an address. Some schools assign places based on where you live, and you may not yet have a permanent home in your country.

Plan your new accommodation

To avoid setbacks with school enrollment or other parts of your reintegration, sort out your housing before you leave. You have a few options:

Staying with friends or family for free: If this is your plan, your host may need to provide a signed statement confirming you're staying with them and allowing you to use their address for official matters. They'll also need to show proof of legal residence—such as a utility bill, lease, or ID.

Renting or owning a home: You'll need to provide documents that confirm your legal residence at the new address.

Returning with a pet: Check the requirements

If you adopted a pet while living abroad, make sure you understand the rules for bringing it home. Each country has its own regulations. Generally, you'll need:

A passport for your pet (EU citizens will need an EU Pet Passport)

A microchip or tattoo for identification

Proof of rabies vaccination

Rabies antibody titer test results

It's worth noting that some species are banned from entering certain countries—even during transit. This often includes attack dogs or wild animals. Guard dogs may also be subject to special rules. Always check with your destination country and your airline in advance.

Extra tips for planning your departure

Don't leave everything to the last minute. Going home after living abroad takes just as much planning as the move abroad did. Some steps need to be handled months in advance, so stay organized to avoid last-minute surprises.

Make it a habit to file and digitally store important documents throughout your time abroad—you'll thank yourself later when it's time to leave.

If anything's unclear, reach out to the relevant authorities as early as possible.

Remember, your situation is unique. Don't assume what worked for another expat will work for you. If you're taking cash or valuable items home, make a full inventory of your personal belongings and check your country's customs rules.

Lastly, health insurance back home usually only kicks in after you've officially returned. Plan accordingly.