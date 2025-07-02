Nationality acquisition timeframes

Under the proposed reform, nationals from countries belonging to the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) will need to reside in Portugal for at least 7 years before they can apply for nationality. For nationals from all other countries, the required period increases to 10 years.

This residency period will be calculated from the date the first residence permit is issued rather than from the date the nationality application is submitted.

Read also Is dual citizenship worth it? Everything you need to know

Limits on inheriting nationality through ancestry

Children born to foreign nationals living in Portugal will no longer automatically qualify for Portuguese nationality. Their parents must have been living in the country legally for a minimum of 3 years, and the child must explicitly express a desire to become Portuguese.

Meanwhile, the path to naturalization based on Portuguese ancestry will be restricted to great-grandchildren of Portuguese citizens.

Family reunification

Family reunification will only be available to foreign nationals who have legally resided in Portugal for at least 2 years. Even then, they will only be allowed to sponsor their minor children.

Read also Can you be deported as an expat? Key risks

Entry for “foreign talent”

Only highly skilled foreign professionals will be eligible to move to Portugal without a job offer or signed employment contract.

Mandatory language and culture tests

Applicants will be required to demonstrate an understanding of the Portuguese language, culture, political system, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. These competencies will be assessed through mandatory exams.

Read also How to avoid being stateless

Tougher rules for legal offences

Individuals who have been convicted and sentenced to prison time will be barred from applying for Portuguese nationality.

Naturalized citizens who later commit a serious crime punishable by 5 years or more in prison may have their Portuguese nationality revoked.

Additional provisions

Applicants will need to sign a formal declaration affirming their commitment to the core principles of Portugal's democratic rule of law.

The reform also calls for the abolition of the special naturalization program previously available to Portuguese Sephardic Jews.

Potential impact on current Golden Visa holders

The proposal does not suggest any retroactive application of the new rules. Therefore, residency rights for current Golden Visa holders remain intact.

That said if the reform is adopted, future access to citizenship may be subject to the new conditions.

Potential impact on ongoing naturalization requests

According to the Portuguese government, naturalization applications submitted before 19 June will be evaluated under the current rules, which require 5 years of residency. However, if the reform becomes law, any applications filed after that date will be assessed based on the new criteria.